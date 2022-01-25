Pinnacle West Sets Date for 2021 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results, Webcast/Conference Call

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. PNW announced today that it plans to release its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
That same day at 11 a.m. ET (9 a.m. Arizona time), management will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss financial results and recent developments.
To access the live session:
- Join the webcast at www.pinnaclewest.com/presentations for audio of the call and slides; or
- Dial (888) 506-0062 or (973) 528-0011 for international callers and enter participant access code 908426.
To access the replay:
- Visit www.pinnaclewest.com/presentations within 30 days for the webcast recording.
- An audio recording will be available by phone until 11:59 p.m. ET, Friday, March 4, 2022, by calling (877) 481-4010 in the U.S. and Canada or (919) 882-2331 internationally and entering replay passcode 44200.
Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of approximately $22 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity and more than 6,000 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to more than 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company's website at pinnaclewest.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125006200/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.