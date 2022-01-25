New eBook Sheds Light on California Latinos' Transformative Impact on Politics in America

Cordoba Corporation Founder and CEO George L. Pla and Latino Scholar and Lecturer David R. Ayón are pleased to announce that Power Shift – How Latinos in California Transformed Politics in America is now available on Amazon Kindle and other major eBook platforms.
Power Shift recounts the origins and development of ten Los Angeles Latino leaders, "Los Diez," who transformed politics and government, forging a progressive political tradition in the process. The book chronicles the breakthrough election of the first Mexican American to the Los Angeles City Council in 1949 to today's leadership of California and its heavyweight role in the national political landscape.
With the increased interest in ethnic studies in California, Power Shift's detailed historical account of the Latino political experience is a unique resource available that can support both high school and higher education curricula. Deeply researched, Pla and Ayón's compelling account is designed to engage and educate a new generation focused on a more inclusive future.
In the Foreward he penned for Power Shift, Secretary Leon Panetta states that the book "is part of the great American story in the struggle for equality in our democracy." While the perspective focuses on Latino politics, it is an American story and echoes the experience of other ethnic groups that rose to prominence in earlier generations of American politics.
Originally published by the Berkeley Public Policy Press, the publishing imprint of the Institute of Governmental Studies at UC Berkeley, Power Shift quickly rose to the top of Amazon's "Hot New Releases in Political Leadership" on August 31, 2018.
After a book launch celebration with Mayor Eric Garcetti at Los Angeles City Hall, a statewide Power Shift book tour ensued with George Pla, David Ayón and several of "Los Diez" visiting colleges and universities, civic, business and community organizations across the state. The tour culminated at a book event at the State Capitol with Governor Gavin Newsom and former Secretary of State and now US Senator, Alex Padilla.
Power Shift continues to be available in Audiobook format on Amazon, Audible and iTunes. Power Shift is also available in traditional paperback format on Amazon.
For information regarding Power Shift or to purchase a copy of the book, please visit: www.PowerShiftBooks.com.
