The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Bumble Inc. (BMBL) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Bumble Inc. ("Bumble" or the "Company") BMBL on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

Bumble conducted its Secondary Public Offering ("SPO") in September 2021. 20.7 million shares of Class A common stock were sold in the SPO at $54 per share.

On November 10, 2021, Bumble announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021, revealing that the Company's total paying user count had declined to 2.86 million, well below the 2.9 million users reported in the SPO registration statement.

On this news, Bumble's share price fell $9.19, or 19.2%, to close at $38.56 per share on November 11, 2021, injuring investors. By January 25, 2022, Bumble shares have traded below $27 per share, less than half of the original SPO price.

