Franklin Mountain Capital Launches Franklin Mountain Packaging

Franklin Mountain Capital (FMC), a Scottsdale-based firm providing long-term capital and operating expertise to small and midsize companies in the Southwestern US, announced today the launch of Franklin Mountain Packaging (FMP). FMP, based in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, will produce corrugated sheets composed of traditional flute (B,C,E,F and double wall) and micro-flutes (F,N) along with providing superior, high-quality digital printing services.
FMP's operations include:
- A Fosber Quantum 98" corrugator, one of only fourteen Quantum corrugators worldwide, that produces improved containerboard rigidity and mechanical strength, combined with a superior surface quality for printing as compared to traditional corrugators. The Quantum is ideal for micro-flute corrugated sheet production.
- An EFI Nozomi C18000 Digital Printer, a superior high-speed single-pass digital inkjet corrugated press providing high quality graphics with the flexibility of on-demand multi-image printing, lower minimum order quantities and reduced waste and inventory.
Paul Foster, Chairman of FMP and FMC, commented, "We are very excited about the formation and potential of FMP. The growth for specialized corrugated packaging continues to be strong, and we believe FMP has a unique offering for capitalizing on this growth."
Mr. Foster continued, "The Santa Teresa location gives FMP an advantage in servicing the growing Southwestern US market, along with providing corrugated products and services to customers in Mexico, particularly the maquiladoras along the Texas/Mexico border."
FMP will initially focus on the food and beverage, healthcare, electronics, e-commerce, technology, aerospace and automotive industries, providing customers with corrugated sheets, graphics, design consulting, and displays. Future opportunities will be directed towards innovative packaging solutions focusing on lighter weight and more efficient packaging solutions for customers in the Southwest and Mexico.
About Franklin Mountain Packaging
Franklin Mountain Packaging is a provider of superior corrugated containerboard sheets composed of traditional flutes (B,C,E,F and double wall) and micro-flutes (F,N) along with providing superior, high-quality digital printing services. The company's manufacturing facility, located in Santa Teresa NM, provides sheets to conventional corrugated sheet customers in the Southwest and Northern Mexico and micro-flute and high-graphics sheets and packaging and preprinted digital sheets to customers throughout the US.
About Franklin Mountain Capital
Franklin Mountain Capital is a Scottsdale, AZ-based entity providing long-term capital and operating expertise for small and middle-market businesses primarily in the Southwest. The founders are the former executives of Western Refining, Inc., a publicly traded independent oil refiner and marketer of petroleum products including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Franklin Mountain Capital is the private equity arm of Franklin Mountain Investments.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005640/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.