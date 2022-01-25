Franklin Mountain Capital Launches Franklin Mountain Packaging

Franklin Mountain Capital (FMC), a Scottsdale-based firm providing long-term capital and operating expertise to small and midsize companies in the Southwestern US, announced today the launch of Franklin Mountain Packaging (FMP). FMP, based in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, will produce corrugated sheets composed of traditional flute (B,C,E,F and double wall) and micro-flutes (F,N) along with providing superior, high-quality digital printing services.

FMP's operations include:

A Fosber Quantum 98" corrugator, one of only fourteen Quantum corrugators worldwide, that produces improved containerboard rigidity and mechanical strength, combined with a superior surface quality for printing as compared to traditional corrugators. The Quantum is ideal for micro-flute corrugated sheet production.

An EFI Nozomi C18000 Digital Printer, a superior high-speed single-pass digital inkjet corrugated press providing high quality graphics with the flexibility of on-demand multi-image printing, lower minimum order quantities and reduced waste and inventory.

Paul Foster, Chairman of FMP and FMC, commented, "We are very excited about the formation and potential of FMP. The growth for specialized corrugated packaging continues to be strong, and we believe FMP has a unique offering for capitalizing on this growth."

Mr. Foster continued, "The Santa Teresa location gives FMP an advantage in servicing the growing Southwestern US market, along with providing corrugated products and services to customers in Mexico, particularly the maquiladoras along the Texas/Mexico border."

FMP will initially focus on the food and beverage, healthcare, electronics, e-commerce, technology, aerospace and automotive industries, providing customers with corrugated sheets, graphics, design consulting, and displays. Future opportunities will be directed towards innovative packaging solutions focusing on lighter weight and more efficient packaging solutions for customers in the Southwest and Mexico.

About Franklin Mountain Packaging

Franklin Mountain Packaging is a provider of superior corrugated containerboard sheets composed of traditional flutes (B,C,E,F and double wall) and micro-flutes (F,N) along with providing superior, high-quality digital printing services. The company's manufacturing facility, located in Santa Teresa NM, provides sheets to conventional corrugated sheet customers in the Southwest and Northern Mexico and micro-flute and high-graphics sheets and packaging and preprinted digital sheets to customers throughout the US.

About Franklin Mountain Capital

Franklin Mountain Capital is a Scottsdale, AZ-based entity providing long-term capital and operating expertise for small and middle-market businesses primarily in the Southwest. The founders are the former executives of Western Refining, Inc., a publicly traded independent oil refiner and marketer of petroleum products including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Franklin Mountain Capital is the private equity arm of Franklin Mountain Investments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005640/en/