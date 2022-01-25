Flory Industries, Inc. Seeking Vice President of Sales and Marketing as the Company Continues Record Growth

Flory Industries, Inc. a global leader in nut harvesting equipment, today announced the Company is seeking a vice president of sales and marketing as it continues and plans for record growth and expansion.
"Over the last several years, Flory Industries has become a significantly larger and more complex company as it continues to grow exponentially. A top priority is building stronger customer relations," said Mike Eger, President of Flory Industries, Inc. "The addition of this executive position in our sales and marketing department supports our strategic business initiatives and provides the structure for long term success for the Company, its partners, and its customers."
With over 400+ employees, Flory Industries is planning for top line sales to double in the next five-seven years. "The Company has a strong balance sheet and continues to add capacity in operations, systems, and people to meet heavy demand in the growing nut industry," added Eger.
Qualified candidates are invited to apply at https://www.goflory.com/index.php/careers or send a resume with cover letter to spohl@goflory.com.
About Flory Industries, Inc.
Founded in 1936, Flory Industries, Inc. is an eighty-six-year-old, fourth generation family business headquartered in Salida, California and is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of nut harvesting equipment. The Company serves customers both domestically and internationally with machinery and parts. Additionally, it provides metal fabrication services. For more information visit https://www.goflory.com/.
