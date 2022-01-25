Washington Federal Announces Increase in its Cash Dividend and Completion of its Board Succession Plan

Today, the Board of Directors of Washington Federal, Inc. WAFD (the "Company"), parent company of Washington Federal Bank, National Association "WaFd Bank" announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of 24 cents per share. The dividend will be paid February 18, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of February 4, 2022. This will be Washington Federal's 156th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.
As previously announced on July 1, 2021, both Chairman Thomas Kelley and Director Barbara Smith retired following the Annual Meeting today and Director Stephen Graham has been appointed Chairman of the Board. The Company also announced that Brent Beardall, President and CEO of WaFd Bank, has been appointed Vice-Chairman of the Board.
Washington Federal, Inc. is the parent company of Washington Federal Bank, a national bank that operates branches in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and New Mexico. Established in 1917, the bank provides consumer and commercial deposit accounts, financing for small- to middle-market businesses, commercial real estate and residential real estate, including consumer mortgages, home equity lines of credit and insurance products through a subsidiary. As of December 31, 2021, the Company operated 219 branches and reported $20.0 billion in assets, $15.9 billion in deposits and $2.1 billion in shareholders' equity.
Important Cautionary Statements
The foregoing information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements, notes and other information contained in the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.
This press release contains statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact. These statements are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of applicable securities laws and are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," and similar expressions signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties, which change over time; and actual performance could differ materially from those anticipated by any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.
To find out more about WaFd Bank, please visit our website www.wafdbank.com. WaFd Bank uses its website to distribute financial and other material information about the Company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005983/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.