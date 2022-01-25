Valaris Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Valaris Limited VAL ("Valaris" or the "Company") will hold its fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. CST (10:00 a.m. EST and 3:00 p.m. London) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The earnings release will be issued before the New York Stock Exchange opens that morning.
The conference call will be webcast live at www.valaris.com. Alternatively, callers may dial +1-855-239-3215 within the United States or +1-412-542-4130 from outside the U.S. It is recommended that participants call 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A webcast replay and transcript of the call will be available on the Company's website. A replay will also be available through March 22, 2022 by dialing +1-877-344-7529 within the United States or +1-412-317-0088 from outside the U.S. (conference ID 9642254).
Valaris uses its website to disclose material and non-material information to investors, customers, employees and others interested in the Company. To receive regular updates on Valaris news or SEC filings, please sign-up for Email Alerts on the Company's website.
About Valaris Limited
Valaris Limited VAL is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. Valaris maintains an unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction, with a focus on technology and innovation. Valaris Limited is a Bermuda exempted company (Bermuda No. 56245). To learn more, visit our website at www.valaris.com.
