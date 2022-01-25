Keener Investments Acquires 318-Unit Class A Luxury Apartment in Houston Energy Corridor

Keener Investments announced today that it has acquired a 318-unit multifamily property in the Houston Energy Corridor. The property will be managed by Keener Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Keener Investments.
"We are excited to announce the acquisition of a premier multifamily property in the Houston Energy Corridor. The Fuse at Park Row Luxury Apartments are located within the booming West Houston area, which is a prime location for both business and leisure," said Stephen A. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Keener Investments. "The Fuse at Park Row is a Class A, 1998-vintage multifamily property that is well positioned to benefit from both strong submarket fundamentals and our proven value-add strategy which is known as the Keener Cheeseburger."
The Fuse is primarily composed of stucco, stone, and Hardiplank exterior apartment buildings that sit behind secured gated access. The community is on 14.5 acres and has luxury amenities such as a resort-inspired pool with cabanas, covered poolside patio area, modern fitness center with spin & yoga room, newly renovated clubhouse and business center, playground, pet park and much more.
This Fuse offers convenient access to major employment centers and attractive retail, entertainment and outdoor recreation including the Energy Corridor Business District, Downtown, City Centre, Memorial City Mall & Medical Center, the Galleria, Top Golf, and outdoor parks within walking distance. The community is situated in Katy ISD, one of the highest rated school districts in Texas (ranked #1 in Harris County).
Keener Investments has now completed over $500 million in transactions since 2016, and is continuing to actively purchase multifamily communities in Texas.
About Keener Investments:
Keener Investments is a fully integrated real estate investment company located in Houston, TX. Keener Investments specializes in the acquisition and renovation of multifamily assets (apartment communities) which will benefit from our proven value-add strategy. For two consecutive years, Keener Management was named as one of the Best Places to Work Multifamily®. Keener Management was overall ranked #9 and #12 Nationally for 2020 and 2021, respectively. For Women, Keener Management ranked #1 and #2 Nationally for 2020 and 2021.
Please visit: www.keenerinvest.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125006157/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.