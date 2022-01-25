TriCo Bancshares Announces Annual and Quarterly Results

TriCo Bancshares TCBK (the "Company"), parent company of Tri Counties Bank, today announced net income of $28,222,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $27,422,000 during the trailing quarter ended September 30, 2021 and $23,657,000 during the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.94 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $0.92 for the third quarter of 2021 and $0.79 for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Financial Highlights

Performance highlights and other developments for the Company as of or for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 included the following:

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company's return on average assets was 1.31% and 1.43%, respectively, and the return on average equity was 11.20% and 12.10%, respectively.

Loan growth, excluding PPP, totaled $119.4 million (10.1% annualized) for the current quarter and $419.1 million (9.4% annualized) for the trailing twelve-month period.

For the current quarter, net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.50%, which was consistent with the 3.50% in the trailing quarter and 3.79% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The efficiency ratio improved to 53.18% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 58.40% for the same period of the prior year.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company reported total loans, total assets and total deposits of $4.92 billion, $8.61 billion and $7.37 billion, respectively. As a direct result of significant deposit growth in the last year, the loan to deposit ratio has declined to 66.74% as of December 31, 2021, as compared to 73.21% at December 31, 2020.

The average rate of interest paid on deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, equaled 0.04% during the fourth quarter of 2021, comparing favorably with 0.05% during the trailing quarter, and representing a decrease of 3 basis points from the average rate paid of 0.07% during the same quarter of the prior year.

The balance of PPP loans outstanding at December 31, 2021 totaled $63.3 million and the balance of SBA fees remaining to be accreted totaled $2.2 million. Over 90% of all PPP loans originated have been forgiven and repaid by the SBA.

Noninterest income related to service charges and fees was $11.3 million and $43.9 million for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 10.4% and 15.7% when compared to the same periods in 2020.

The provision for credit losses for loans and debt securities was approximately $1.0 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to a reversal of provision expense of $1.4 million during the trailing quarter ended September 30, 2021, and a provision expense totaling $4.9 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2020.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.74% as of December 31, 2021, compared to 1.72% as of the trailing quarter end, and 1.93% as of December 31, 2020. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.38% at December 31, 2021, as compared to 0.37% as of September 30, 2021, and 0.39% at December 31, 2020.

"Fourth Quarter operating results remained strong as net loan growth, excluding PPP, exceeded 10 percent during the quarter. In addition, the performance of our Southern California commercial banking centers that opened in the Summer of 2021 are exceeding our internal forecasts," commented Rick Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer. Smith added, "We also expect our acquisition of Valley Republic Bank to close in the first quarter of 2022. The Valley Team continues to build loan pipelines and their loan growth remains strong."

Peter Wiese, EVP and Chief Financial Officer also commented, "2021 represented the first year in our history where annual net income exceeded $100 million and total shareholders' equity grew to over $1.0 billion. We thank our pandemic-weary Team for all of their hard work and efforts over the past year."

Financial results reported in this document are preliminary. Final financial results and other disclosures will be reported in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021, and may differ materially from the results and disclosures in this document due to, among other things, the completion of final review procedures, the occurrence of subsequent events, or the discovery of additional information.

Summary Results

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company's return on average assets was 1.31% and 1.43%, respectively, while the return on average equity was 11.20% and 12.10%, respectively. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company's return on average assets was 1.24% and 0.91%, respectively, while the return on average equity was 10.37% and 7.18%, respectively.

The following is a summary of the components of the Company's operating results and performance ratios for the periods indicated:

Three months ended December 31, September 30, (dollars and shares in thousands) 2021 2021 $ Change % Change Net interest income $ 69,783 $ 68,233 $ 1,550 2.3 % (Provision for) reversal of credit losses (980 ) 1,435 (2,415 ) (168.3 ) % Noninterest income 16,502 15,095 1,407 9.3 % Noninterest expense (46,679 ) (45,807 ) (872 ) 1.9 % Provision for income taxes (10,404 ) (11,534 ) 1,130 (9.8 ) % Net income $ 28,222 $ 27,422 $ 800 2.9 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.94 $ 0.92 $ 0.02 2.2 % Dividends per share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ — — % Average common shares 29,724 29,714 10 — % Average diluted common shares 29,870 29,851 19 0.1 % Return on average total assets 1.31 % 1.30 % Return on average equity 11.20 % 11.02 % Efficiency ratio 54.10 % 54.97 %

Three months ended

December 31, (dollars and shares in thousands) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Net interest income $ 69,783 $ 66,422 $ 3,361 5.1 % Reversal of credit losses (980 ) (4,850 ) 3,870 (79.8 ) % Noninterest income 16,502 16,580 (78 ) (0.5 ) % Noninterest expense (46,679 ) (45,745 ) (934 ) 2.0 % Provision for income taxes (10,404 ) (8,750 ) (1,654 ) 18.9 % Net income $ 28,222 $ 23,657 $ 4,565 19.3 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.94 $ 0.79 $ 0.15 19.0 % Dividends per share $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.03 13.6 % Average common shares 29,724 29,757 (33 ) (0.1 ) % Average diluted common shares 29,870 29,863 7 — % Return on average total assets 1.31 % 1.24 % Return on average equity 11.20 % 10.37 % Efficiency ratio 54.10 % 55.11 %

Twelve months ended

December 31, (dollars and shares in thousands) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Net interest income $ 271,539 $ 257,727 $ 13,812 5.4 % Reversal of (provision for) credit losses 6,775 (42,813 ) 49,588 (115.8 ) % Noninterest income 63,664 55,194 8,470 15.3 % Noninterest expense (178,275 ) (182,758 ) 4,483 (2.5 ) % Provision for income taxes (46,048 ) (22,536 ) (23,512 ) 104.3 % Net income $ 117,655 $ 64,814 $ 52,841 81.5 % Diluted earnings per share $ 3.94 $ 2.16 $ 1.78 82.4 % Dividends per share $ 1.00 $ 0.88 $ 0.12 13.6 % Average common shares 29,721 29,917 (196 ) (0.7 ) % Average diluted common shares 29,882 30,028 (146 ) (0.5 ) % Return on average total assets 1.43 % 0.91 % Return on average equity 12.10 % 7.18 % Efficiency ratio 53.18 % 58.40 %

SBA Paycheck Protection Program

In March 2020 (Round 1) and subsequently in December 2020 (Round 2), the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") was created to help small businesses keep workers employed during the COVID-19 crisis. Tri Counties Bank, through its online portal, facilitated the ability for borrowers to open a new deposit account and submit PPP applications during the entirety of the Programs. The SBA ended PPP and did not accept new borrowing applications, effective May 31, 2021.

The following is a summary of PPP loan related information as of the periods indicated:

(dollars in thousands) December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Total number of PPP loans outstanding 450 1,449 2,209 2,484 2,310 PPP loan balance (Round 1 origination), gross $ 2,544 $ 9,302 $ 51,547 $ 193,958 $ 333,982 PPP loan balance (Round 2 origination), gross 60,767 148,159 197,035 176,316 n/a Total PPP loans, gross outstanding $ 63,311 $ 157,461 $ 248,582 $ 370,274 $ 333,982 PPP deferred loan fees (Round 1 origination) $ 1 $ 40 $ 477 $ 2,358 $ 7,212 PPP deferred loan fees (Round 2 origination) 2,163 5,973 8,513 7,072 n/a Total PPP deferred loan fees outstanding $ 2,164 $ 6,013 $ 8,990 $ 9,430 $ 7,212

As of December 31, 2021, the total gross balance outstanding of PPP loans was $63,311,000 as compared to total PPP originations of $640,410,000. In connection with the origination of these loans, the Company earned approximately $25,299,000 in loan fees, offset by deferred loan costs of approximately $1,245,000, the net of which will be recognized over the earlier of loan maturity (between 24-60 months), repayment or receipt of forgiveness confirmation. As of December 31, 2021, there was approximately $2,164,000 in net deferred fee income remaining to be recognized. During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company recognized $3,842,000 and $14,148,000, respectively in fees on PPP loans as compared with $4,643,000 and $7,760,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

COVID Deferrals

Following the passage of the CARES Act legislation, the "Interagency Statement on Loan Modifications and Reporting for Financial Institutions Working with Customers Affected by the Coronavirus" was issued by federal bank regulators, which offers temporary relief from troubled debt restructuring accounting for loan payment deferrals for certain customers whose businesses are experiencing economic hardship due to Coronavirus. The applicable period for this relief, originally expected to expire on December 31, 2020, was extended through 2021 by way of the Consolidated Appropriations Act.

The following is a summary of COVID related loan customer modifications with outstanding balances as of December 31, 2021:

Modification Type Deferral Term (dollars in thousands) Modified Loan Balances

Outstanding % of Total

Category of Loans Interest Only Deferral Principal and

Interest Deferral 90 Days 180 Days Other Commercial real estate: CRE non-owner occupied $ 18,437 1.2 % 100.0 % — % — % 79.5 % 20.5 % CRE owner occupied — — — — — — — Multifamily — — — — — — — Farmland — — — — — — — Total commercial real estate loans 18,437 0.6 — — — 79.5 20.5 Consumer loans — — — — — — — Commercial and industrial — — — — — — — Construction — — — — — — — Agriculture production — — — — — — — Leases — — — — — — — Total modifications $ 18,437 0.4 % 100.0 % — % — % 79.5 % 20.5 %

The remaining balance outstanding as of December 31, 2021 are expected to conclude their modification period during the first half of 2022. The COVID deferral relief period under the CARES act legislation ended effective January 1, 2022, as such, any further requests for modification from borrowers will be evaluated in accordance with loan modification accounting guidance.

Balance Sheet

Total loans outstanding, excluding PPP, grew to $4.86 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 9.4% over the prior year, and an annualized increase of 10.1% over the trailing quarter. Investments increased to $2.43 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 16.3% annualized over the trailing quarter. Average earning assets to total average assets continued to increase to 93.0% at December 31, 2021, as compared to 92.9% and 92.4% at September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. The loan to deposit ratio was 66.7% at December 31, 2021, as compared to 67.5% and 73.2% at September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Total shareholders' equity increased by $18,170,000 during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of net income of $28,222,000, offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $2,746,000, and $7,433,000 in cash dividends paid on common stock. As a result, the Company's book value increased to $33.64 per share at December 31, 2021 as compared to $33.05 and $31.12 at September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. The Company's tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from total shareholders' equity and dividing that sum by total shares outstanding, was $25.80 per share at December 31, 2021, as compared to $25.16 and $23.09 at September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Trailing Quarter Balance Sheet Change

Ending balances As of December 31, September 30, $ Change Annualized

% Change (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 Total assets $ 8,614,787 $ 8,458,030 $ 156,757 7.4 % Total loans 4,916,624 4,887,496 29,128 2.4 % Total loans, excluding PPP 4,855,477 4,736,048 119,429 10.1 % Total investments 2,427,885 2,333,015 94,870 16.3 % Total deposits $ 7,367,159 $ 7,236,822 $ 130,337 7.2 %

Organic loan growth, excluding PPP, of $119,429,000 or 10.1% on an annualized basis was realized during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, primarily within commercial real estate. In addition, investment security growth was $94,870,000 or 16.3% on an annualized basis as excess liquidity, driven by continued strong deposit growth, was put to use in higher yielding earning assets. Deposit balances increased during the fourth quarter of 2021 by $130,337,000 or 7.2% annualized.

Average Trailing Quarter Balance Sheet Change

Qtrly avg balances for the period ended December 31, September 30, $ Change Annualized

% Change (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 Total assets $ 8,546,004 $ 8,348,111 $ 197,893 9.5 % Total loans 4,862,457 4,897,922 (35,465 ) (2.9 ) % Total loans, excluding PPP 4,759,294 4,684,492 74,802 6.4 % Total investments 2,402,582 2,149,311 253,271 47.1 % Total deposits $ 7,304,659 $ 7,137,263 $ 167,396 9.4 %

The decrease in average total loans of $35,465,000, or 2.9% on an annualized basis, during the fourth quarter of 2021, was led by the quarter over quarter decline in net PPP loan balances outstanding totaling $90,301,000. As noted above, the significant growth in both ending and average balances of investment securities was a direct result of management's focus on the deployment of excess cash balances which remained elevated due to continued deposit growth during the quarter.

Year Over Year Balance Sheet Change

Ending balances As of December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Total assets $ 8,614,787 $ 7,639,529 $ 975,258 12.8 % Total loans 4,916,624 4,763,127 153,497 3.2 % Total loans, excluding PPP 4,855,477 4,436,357 419,120 9.4 % Total investments 2,427,885 1,719,102 708,783 41.2 % Total deposits $ 7,367,159 $ 6,505,934 $ 861,225 13.2 %

Net PPP loan balances outstanding have declined by $265,623,000 during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, meanwhile, non-PPP loan balances (both organic and purchased) have increased by $419,120,000 during the same period. This has led to a beneficial and meaningful shift in the makeup of the loan portfolio, despite total loan balances increasing modestly during the year ended December 31, 2021, by $153,497,000 or 3.2%. The Company's non-PPP loan originations have increased significantly over the past year but have also been challenged by an acceleration in payoffs. Specifically, during the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, loan originations totaled approximately $1.46 billion and $0.79 billion, respectively; while payoffs of loans totaled $1.04 billion and $0.66 billion, respectively. Loan originations are inclusive of those related to the Company's recently opened Southern California loan production offices which contributed $34,742,000 and $38,828,000 during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Investment securities increased to $2,427,885,000 at December 31, 2021, a change of $708,783,000 or 41.2% from the prior year.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The following is a summary of the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:

Three months ended December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 $ Change % Change Interest income $ 71,024 $ 69,628 $ 1,396 2.0 % Interest expense (1,241 ) (1,395 ) 154 (11.0 ) % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1) 274 265 9 3.4 % Net interest income (FTE) $ 70,057 $ 68,498 $ 1,559 2.3 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.50 % 3.50 % Acquired loans discount accretion, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 1,780 $ 2,034 $ (254 ) Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion(1) 3.41 % 3.40 % 0.01 % PPP loans yield, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 4,094 $ 3,507 $ 587 Net interest margin less effect of PPP loan yield (1) 3.34 % 3.42 % (0.08 ) % Acquired loans discount accretion and PPP loan yield, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 5,874 $ 5,541 $ 333 Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion and PPP loan yield (1) 3.25 % 3.31 % (0.06 ) %

Three months ended

December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Interest income $ 71,024 $ 68,081 $ 2,943 4.3 % Interest expense (1,241 ) (1,659 ) 418 (25.2 ) % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1) 274 258 16 6.2 % Net interest income (FTE) $ 70,057 $ 66,680 $ 3,377 5.1 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.50 % 3.79 % Acquired loans discount accretion, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 1,780 $ 1,960 $ (180 ) Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion(1) 3.41 % 3.68 % (0.27 ) % PPP loans yield, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 4,094 $ 5,676 $ (1,582 ) Net interest margin less effect of PPP loan yield (1) 3.34 % 3.68 % (0.34 ) % Acquired loans discount accretion and PPP loan yield, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 5,874 $ 7,636 $ (1,762 ) Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion and PPP loan yield (1) 3.25 % 3.57 % (0.32 ) %

Twelve months ended

December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Interest income $ 277,047 $ 267,184 $ 9,863 3.7 % Interest expense (5,508 ) (9,457 ) 3,949 (41.8 ) % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1) 1,071 1,069 2 0.2 % Net interest income (FTE) $ 272,610 $ 258,796 $ 13,814 5.3 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.58 % 3.96 % Acquired loans discount accretion, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 8,091 $ 8,171 $ (80 ) Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion(1) 3.47 % 3.85 % (0.38 ) % PPP loans yield, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 16,643 $ 10,635 $ 6,008 Net interest margin less effect of PPP loan yield (1) 3.48 % 3.97 % (0.49 ) % Acquired loans discount accretion and PPP loan yield, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 24,734 $ 18,806 $ 5,928 Net interest margin less effect of acquired loans discount and PPP loan yield (1) 3.37 % 3.84 % (0.47 ) %

(1) Certain information included herein is presented on a fully tax-equivalent (FTE) basis and / or to present additional financial details which may be desired by users of this financial information. The Company believes the use of these non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) measures provide additional clarity in assessing its results, and the presentation of these measures are common practice within the banking industry. See additional information related to non-GAAP measures at the back of this document.

Loans may be acquired at a premium or discount to par value, in which case, the premium is amortized (subtracted from) or accreted (added to) interest income over the remaining life of the loan. Generally, as time goes on, the dollar impact of loan discount accretion and loan premium amortization decrease as the purchased loans mature or pay off early. Upon the early pay off of a loan, any remaining unaccreted discount or unamortized premium is immediately taken into interest income; and as loan payoffs may vary significantly from quarter to quarter, so may the impact of discount accretion and premium amortization on interest income. As a result of the increase in interest rates, the prepayment rate of portfolio loans, inclusive of those acquired at a premium or discount, declined during the fourth quarter of 2021. During the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, purchased loan discount accretion was $1,780,000, $2,034,000, and $1,960,000, respectively.

The following table shows the components of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent (FTE) basis for the quarterly periods indicated:

ANALYSIS OF CHANGE IN NET INTEREST MARGIN ON EARNING ASSETS (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Assets Loans, excluding PPP $ 4,759,294 $ 56,710 4.73 % $ 4,684,492 $ 57,218 4.85 % $ 4,363,873 $ 55,339 5.04 % PPP loans 103,163 4,094 15.74 % 213,430 3,507 6.52 % 403,842 5,676 5.59 % Investments-taxable 2,261,161 9,028 1.58 % 2,019,283 7,741 1.52 % 1,458,856 6,022 1.64 % Investments-nontaxable (1) 141,421 1,186 3.33 % 130,028 1,147 3.50 % 113,656 1,121 3.92 % Total investments 2,402,582 10,214 1.69 % 2,149,311 8,888 1.64 % 1,572,512 7,143 1.81 % Cash at Federal Reserve and other banks 682,759 280 0.16 % 710,936 280 0.16 % 658,355 181 0.11 % Total earning assets 7,947,798 71,298 3.56 % 7,758,169 69,893 3.57 % 6,998,582 68,339 3.88 % Other assets, net 598,206 589,942 572,370 Total assets $ 8,546,004 $ 8,348,111 $ 7,570,952 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,544,176 $ 58 0.01 % $ 1,507,697 $ 116 0.03 % $ 1,275,550 $ 43 0.01 % Savings deposits 2,486,532 291 0.05 % 2,407,368 328 0.05 % 2,145,543 405 0.08 % Time deposits 315,953 349 0.44 % 321,381 411 0.51 % 362,104 661 0.73 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,346,661 698 0.06 % 4,236,446 855 0.08 % 3,783,197 1,109 0.12 % Other borrowings 50,667 7 0.05 % 48,330 6 0.05 % 32,504 4 0.05 % Junior subordinated debt 58,004 536 3.67 % 57,891 534 3.66 % 57,581 546 3.77 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,455,332 1,241 0.11 % 4,342,667 1,395 0.13 % 3,873,282 1,659 0.17 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,957,998 2,900,817 2,557,978 Other liabilities 132,910 117,601 232,224 Shareholders' equity 999,764 987,026 907,468 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,546,004 $ 8,348,111 $ 7,570,952 Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 3.45 % 3.45 % 3.71 % Net interest income and margin (1) (3) $ 70,057 3.50 % $ 68,498 3.50 % $ 66,680 3.79 %

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). All yields and rates are calculated using specific day counts for the period and year as applicable. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is computed by calculating the difference between interest income and interest expense, divided by the average balance of interest-earning assets.

Net interest income (FTE) during the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased $1,559,000 or 2.3% to $70,057,000 compared to $68,498,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2021. Over the same period, net interest margin remained unchanged at 3.50%, as compared to the trailing quarter. This is attributed to an elevated yield earned from PPP loans during the quarter as a result of fee income accretion following Round 2 PPP loans being forgiven by the SBA and repaid, which was offset by a decline in yield of non-PPP loans totaling 12 basis points.

As compared to the same quarter in the prior year, average loan yields, excluding PPP, decreased 31 basis points from 5.04% during the three months ended December 31, 2020, to 4.73% during the three months ended December 31, 2021. The accretion of discounts from acquired loans added 15 and 17 basis points to loan yields during the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Therefore, of the 31 basis point decrease in yields on loans during the comparable three month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, 29 basis points was attributable to decreases in market rates, while 2 basis points resulted from less accretion of discounts. The index utilized in a significant portion of the Company's variable rate loans, Wall Street Journal Prime, has remained unchanged at 3.25% since March 15, 2020, when it was reduced from 4.25%.

The rates paid on interest bearing liabilities generally remained flat during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to the trailing quarter. The decline in interest expense when compared to the same quarter from the prior year, however, was primarily attributed to reductions in the rates offered on deposit products. As a result, the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased by 6 basis points during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, to 0.06% from 0.12% during the same quarter of the prior year. In addition, the level of noninterest-bearing deposits continues to benefit the average cost of total deposits which decreased to 0.04% in the current quarter compared to 0.7% in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Specifically, the ratio of average total noninterest-bearing deposits to total average deposits was 40.5% and 40.6% as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively, as compared to 40.3% in the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

ANALYSIS OF CHANGE IN NET INTEREST MARGIN ON EARNING ASSETS (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Assets Loans, excluding PPP $ 4,625,410 $ 225,626 4.88 % $ 4,361,679 $ 223,086 5.11 % PPP loans 250,391 16,643 6.65 % 284,326 10,635 3.74 % Investments-taxable 1,914,788 30,352 1.59 % 1,302,367 28,659 2.20 % Investments-nontaxable (1) 160,863 4,639 2.88 % 116,717 4,636 3.97 % Total investments 2,075,651 34,991 1.69 % 1,419,084 33,295 2.35 % Cash at Federal Reserve and other banks 663,801 858 0.13 % 467,376 1,237 0.26 % Total earning assets 7,615,253 278,118 3.65 % 6,532,465 268,253 4.11 % Other assets, net 594,420 590,966 Total assets $ 8,209,673 $ 7,123,431 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,493,922 $ 327 0.02 % $ 1,313,804 $ 332 0.03 % Savings deposits 2,360,605 1,256 0.05 % 2,015,134 2,595 0.13 % Time deposits 324,636 1,735 0.53 % 397,216 3,958 1.00 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,179,163 3,318 0.08 % 3,726,154 6,885 0.18 % Other borrowings 43,236 22 0.05 % 28,863 17 0.06 % Junior subordinated debt 57,844 2,168 3.75 % 57,426 2,555 4.45 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,280,243 5,508 0.13 % 3,812,443 9,457 0.25 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,837,745 2,289,168 Other liabilities 119,471 119,710 Shareholders' equity 972,214 902,110 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,209,673 $ 7,123,431 Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 3.52 % 3.86 % Net interest income and margin (1) (3) $ 272,610 3.58 % $ 258,796 3.96 %

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). All yields and rates are calculated using specific day counts for the period and year as applicable. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is computed by calculating the difference between interest income and interest expense, divided by the average balance of interest-earning assets.

Interest Rates and Loan Portfolio Composition

During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, market interest rates, including many rates that serve as reference indices for variable rate loans, increased modestly. However, the loan portfolio yield continues to have a downward bias due to the repricing of loans at lower rates and increased market competition stemming from loan to deposit ratios at historic lows. As of December 31, 2021, the Company's loan portfolio consisted of approximately $4.9 billion in outstanding principal with a weighted average coupon rate of 4.28%, inclusive of the PPP program loans. Excluding PPP loans, the Company's loan portfolio has approximately $4.8 billion outstanding with a weighted average coupon rate of 4.32% as of December 31, 2021. Included in the December 31, 2021 loan total, exclusive of PPP loans, are variable rate loans totaling $3.0 billion of which 87.8% or $2.6 billion were at their floor rate. The remaining variable rate loans totaling $365.0 million, which carried a weighted average coupon rate of 4.76% as of December 31, 2021, are subject to further rate adjustment. If those remaining variable rate loans were to collectively, through future rate adjustments, be reduced to their respective floors, they would have a weighted average coupon rate of approximately 4.23% which would result in the reduction of the weighted average coupon rate of the total loan portfolio, exclusive of PPP loans, from 4.32% to approximately 4.29%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company's loan portfolio consisted of approximately $4.80 billion in outstanding principal with a weighted average coupon rate of 4.35%, inclusive of the PPP program loans. Excluding PPP loans, the Company's loan portfolio has approximately $4.47 billion outstanding with a weighted average coupon rate of 4.60% as of December 31, 2020. Included in the December 31, 2020 loan total, exclusive of PPP loans, are variable rate loans totaling $3.02 billion of which 88.2% or $2.66 billion were at their floor rate. The remaining variable rate loans totaling $357.0 million, which carried a weighted average coupon rate of 5.03% as of December 31, 2020, are subject to further rate adjustment. If those remaining variable rate loans were to collectively, through future rate adjustments, be reduced to their respective floors, they would have a weighted average coupon rate of approximately 4.36% which would result in the reduction of the weighted average coupon rate of the total loan portfolio, exclusive of PPP loans, from 4.60% to approximately 4.55%.

Asset Quality and Credit Loss Provisioning

During the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $980,000, as compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses of $1,435,000 during the trailing quarter, and a provision expense of $4,850,000 during the last quarter of 2020.

The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three months ended (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Addition to (reversal of) allowance for credit losses $ 715 $ (1,495 ) $ (145 ) $ (6,240 ) $ 4,450 Addition to (reversal of) reserve for unfunded loan commitments 265 60 (115 ) 180 400 Total provision for credit losses $ 980 $ (1,435 ) $ (260 ) $ (6,060 ) $ 4,850

The following table presents the activity in the allowance for credit losses on loans for the periods indicated:

Three months ended Twelve months ended (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Balance, beginning of period $ 84,306 $ 87,575 $ 91,847 $ 30,616 Impact from adoption of ASU 2016-13 — — — 18,913 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 715 4,450 (7,165 ) 42,188 Loans charged-off (197 ) (560 ) (2,392 ) (1,755 ) Recoveries of previously charged-off loans 552 382 3,086 1,885 Balance, end of period $ 85,376 $ 91,847 $ 85,376 $ 91,847

The allowance for credit losses (ACL) was $85,376,000 as of December 31, 2021, a net increase of $1,070,000 over the immediately preceding quarter. The provision of allowance for credit losses of $715,000 was necessary as net recoveries totaling $355,000 during the quarter were less than the required increases in quantitative and qualitative reserve components. More specifically, the qualitative reserves required under the cohort model increased required reserves by $857,000, while quantitative factors added approximately $213,000.

The Company utilizes a forecast period of approximately eight quarters and obtains the forecast data from publicly available sources as of the balance sheet date. This forecast data continues to evolve and included improving shifts in the magnitude of changes for both the unemployment and GDP factors leading up to the balance sheet date. However, management notes that the majority of economic forecasts utilized in the ACL calculation have remained directionally consistent with preceding quarters, as general economic conditions continue to improve, albeit at a pace slower than expected due to unforeseen disruptions in the supply chain and increasing energy prices. In addition, management notes that the level of governmental assistance provided through PPP as well as other programs during the last several quarters has been unprecedented. As a result, management continues to believe that certain credit weakness are likely present in the overall economy and that it is appropriate to maintain a reserve level that incorporates such risk factors.

Loans past due 30 days or more decreased by $6,207,000 during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 to $4,332,000, as compared to $10,539,000 at September 30, 2021. Non-performing loans were $30,350,000 at December 31, 2021, an increase of $1,560,000 and $3,486,000, respectively, from $28,790,000 and $26,864,000 as of September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

The following table illustrates the total loans by risk rating and their respective percentage of total loans for the periods presented.

(dollars in thousands) December 31,

2021 % of Total

Loans September 30,

2021 % of Total

Loans December 31,

2020 % of Total

Loans Risk Rating: Pass $ 4,787,077 97.4 % $ 4,698,475 96.1 % $ 4,555,154 95.6 % Special Mention 77,461 1.5 % 138,699 2.9 % 158,241 3.4 % Substandard 52,086 1.1 % 50,322 1.0 % 49,732 1.0 % Total $ 4,916,624 $ 4,887,496 $ 4,763,127 Classified loans to total loans 1.06 % 1.03 % 1.04 % Loans past due 30+ days to total loans 0.09 % 0.22 % 0.14 %

The Company's loan portfolio for non-classified loans (loans graded special mention or better) remains consistent for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the trailing quarter September 30, 2021, representing 98.9% and 99.0% of total loans outstanding, respectively. Loans risk graded special mention decreased notably, by approximately $61,238,000 during the current quarter as compared to the trailing quarter, while loans risk graded substandard increased by $1,764,000 over the same period. The improvement in special mention risk graded loans was primarily attributed to a single relationship totaling approximately $56,200,000 being paid off during the quarter.

There was one addition to other real estate owned totaling $503,000 during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and there was one sale for approximately $582,000, which generated a net gain of $22,000 for the quarter. As of December 31, 2021, other real estate owned consisted of six properties with a carrying value of approximately $2,594,000.

Allocation of Credit Loss Reserves by Loan Type

As of December 31, 2021 As of December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Amount % of Loans

Outstanding Amount % of Loans

Outstanding Commercial real estate: CRE - Non Owner Occupied $ 25,739 1.61 % $ 29,380 1.91 % CRE - Owner Occupied 10,691 1.51 % 10,861 1.74 % Multifamily 12,395 1.51 % 11,472 1.79 % Farmland 2,315 1.34 % 1,980 1.30 % Total commercial real estate loans 51,140 1.55 % 53,693 1.82 % Consumer: SFR 1-4 1st Liens 10,723 1.60 % 10,117 1.83 % SFR HELOCs and Junior Liens 10,510 3.11 % 11,771 3.59 % Other 2,241 3.34 % 3,260 4.20 % Total consumer loans 23,474 2.19 % 25,148 2.62 % Commercial and Industrial 3,862 1.49 % 4,252 0.81 % Construction 5,667 2.55 % 7,540 2.65 % Agricultural Production 1,215 2.39 % 1,209 2.74 % Leases 18 0.27 % 5 0.13 % Allowance for credit losses 85,376 1.74 % 91,847 1.93 % Reserve for unfunded loan commitments 3,790 3,400 Total allowance for credit losses $ 89,166 1.81 % $ 95,247 2.00 %

For the periods presented in the table above and for purposes of calculating the "% of Loans Outstanding", PPP loans are included in the segment "Commercial and Industrial." PPP loans are fully guaranteed and therefore would not require any loss reserve allocation. Excluding the net outstanding balances of PPP loans from the ratio of the ACL to total loans results in a reserve ratio of approximately 1.76% as of December 31, 2021. In addition to the allowance for credit losses above, the Company has acquired various performing loans whose fair value as of the acquisition date was determined to be less than the principal balance owed on those loans. This difference represents the collective discount of credit, interest rate and liquidity measurements which is expected to be amortized over the life of the loans. As of December 31, 2021, the unamortized discount associated with acquired loans totaled $16,107,000 and, if aggregated with the ACL, would collectively represent 2.06% of total gross loans and 2.09% of total loans less PPP loans.

Non-interest Income

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the current and trailing quarterly periods indicated:

Three months ended (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 $ Change % Change ATM and interchange fees $ 6,421 $ 6,516 $ (95 ) (1.5 ) % Service charges on deposit accounts 3,674 3,608 66 1.8 % Other service fees 888 897 (9 ) (1.0 ) % Mortgage banking service fees 475 476 (1 ) (0.2 ) % Change in value of mortgage servicing rights (181 ) (232 ) 51 (22.0 ) % Total service charges and fees 11,277 11,265 12 0.1 % Increase in cash value of life insurance 713 644 69 10.7 % Asset management and commission income 930 957 (27 ) (2.8 ) % Gain on sale of loans 1,672 1,814 (142 ) (7.8 ) % Lease brokerage income 204 183 21 11.5 % Sale of customer checks 117 107 10 9.3 % Gain on sale of investment securities — — — n/m Loss on marketable equity securities (27 ) (14 ) (13 ) 92.9 % Other 1,616 139 1,477 1,062.6 % Total other non-interest income 5,225 3,830 1,395 36.4 % Total non-interest income $ 16,502 $ 15,095 $ 1,407 9.3 %

Non-interest income increased $1,407,000 or 9.3% to $16,502,000 during the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $15,095,000 during the trailing quarter September 30, 2021. This was largely the result of death benefits totaling $702,000 being realized and an increase in the fair value of certain equity investments totaling approximately $804,000, both recorded within other non-interest income. As a partial offset, gain on sale of mortgage loans declined by $142,000 or 7.8% during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as interest rates continued to trend higher, contributing to a decline in total mortgage origination and refinance activity.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the current and prior year periods indicated:

Three months ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change ATM and interchange fees $ 6,421 $ 5,747 $ 674 11.7 % Service charges on deposit accounts 3,674 3,518 156 4.4 % Other service fees 888 860 28 3.3 % Mortgage banking service fees 475 469 6 1.3 % Change in value of mortgage servicing rights (181 ) (376 ) 195 (51.9 ) % Total service charges and fees 11,277 10,218 1,059 10.4 % Increase in cash value of life insurance 713 746 (33 ) (4.4 ) % Asset management and commission income 930 745 185 24.8 % Gain on sale of loans 1,672 3,460 (1,788 ) (51.7 ) % Lease brokerage income 204 173 31 17.9 % Sale of customer checks 117 111 6 5.4 % Gain on sale of investment securities — — — n/m Loss on marketable equity securities (27 ) (8 ) (19 ) 237.5 % Other 1,616 1,135 481 42.4 % Total other non-interest income 5,225 6,362 (1,137 ) (17.9 ) % Total non-interest income $ 16,502 $ 16,580 $ (78 ) (0.5 ) %

In addition to the discussion above within the non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021, ATM and interchange fees improved $674,000 or 11.7% as a result of increased usage due to relaxed social distancing guidelines during the quarter December 31, 2021 when compared to the same period in the prior year. During the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, death benefits totaling $702,00 and $498,000, respectively, were realized.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the current and prior year periods indicated:

Twelve months ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change ATM and interchange fees $ 25,356 $ 21,660 $ 3,696 17.1 % Service charges on deposit accounts 14,013 13,944 69 0.5 % Other service fees 3,570 3,156 414 13.1 % Mortgage banking service fees 1,881 1,855 26 1.4 % Change in value of mortgage servicing rights (872 ) (2,634 ) 1,762 (66.9 ) % Total service charges and fees 43,948 37,981 5,967 15.7 % Increase in cash value of life insurance 2,775 2,949 (174 ) (5.9 ) % Asset management and commission income 3,668 2,989 679 22.7 % Gain on sale of loans 9,580 9,122 458 5.0 % Lease brokerage income 746 668 78 11.7 % Sale of customer checks 459 414 45 10.9 % Gain on sale of investment securities — 7 (7 ) n/m Gain (loss) on marketable equity securities (86 ) 64 (150 ) (234.4 ) % Other 2,574 1,000 1,574 157.4 % Total other non-interest income 19,716 17,213 2,503 14.5 % Total non-interest income $ 63,664 $ 55,194 $ 8,470 15.3 %

Total non-interest income increased by $8,470,000 or 15.3% to $63,664,000 during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $55,194,000 during the same period ended December 31, 2020. Generally, the changes in non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 are consistent with the changes already discussed. Additionally, during the year ended 2020, there was substantial downward pressure on interest rates following the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a decline in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights totaling $2,634,000 during the period.

Non-interest Expense

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the current and trailing quarterly periods indicated: