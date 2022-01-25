TriCo Bancshares Announces Annual and Quarterly Results

TriCo Bancshares TCBK (the "Company"), parent company of Tri Counties Bank, today announced net income of $28,222,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $27,422,000 during the trailing quarter ended September 30, 2021 and $23,657,000 during the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.94 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $0.92 for the third quarter of 2021 and $0.79 for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Financial Highlights
Performance highlights and other developments for the Company as of or for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 included the following:
- For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company's return on average assets was 1.31% and 1.43%, respectively, and the return on average equity was 11.20% and 12.10%, respectively.
- Loan growth, excluding PPP, totaled $119.4 million (10.1% annualized) for the current quarter and $419.1 million (9.4% annualized) for the trailing twelve-month period.
- For the current quarter, net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.50%, which was consistent with the 3.50% in the trailing quarter and 3.79% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
- The efficiency ratio improved to 53.18% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 58.40% for the same period of the prior year.
- As of December 31, 2021, the Company reported total loans, total assets and total deposits of $4.92 billion, $8.61 billion and $7.37 billion, respectively. As a direct result of significant deposit growth in the last year, the loan to deposit ratio has declined to 66.74% as of December 31, 2021, as compared to 73.21% at December 31, 2020.
- The average rate of interest paid on deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, equaled 0.04% during the fourth quarter of 2021, comparing favorably with 0.05% during the trailing quarter, and representing a decrease of 3 basis points from the average rate paid of 0.07% during the same quarter of the prior year.
- The balance of PPP loans outstanding at December 31, 2021 totaled $63.3 million and the balance of SBA fees remaining to be accreted totaled $2.2 million. Over 90% of all PPP loans originated have been forgiven and repaid by the SBA.
- Noninterest income related to service charges and fees was $11.3 million and $43.9 million for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 10.4% and 15.7% when compared to the same periods in 2020.
- The provision for credit losses for loans and debt securities was approximately $1.0 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to a reversal of provision expense of $1.4 million during the trailing quarter ended September 30, 2021, and a provision expense totaling $4.9 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2020.
- The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.74% as of December 31, 2021, compared to 1.72% as of the trailing quarter end, and 1.93% as of December 31, 2020. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.38% at December 31, 2021, as compared to 0.37% as of September 30, 2021, and 0.39% at December 31, 2020.
"Fourth Quarter operating results remained strong as net loan growth, excluding PPP, exceeded 10 percent during the quarter. In addition, the performance of our Southern California commercial banking centers that opened in the Summer of 2021 are exceeding our internal forecasts," commented Rick Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer. Smith added, "We also expect our acquisition of Valley Republic Bank to close in the first quarter of 2022. The Valley Team continues to build loan pipelines and their loan growth remains strong."
Peter Wiese, EVP and Chief Financial Officer also commented, "2021 represented the first year in our history where annual net income exceeded $100 million and total shareholders' equity grew to over $1.0 billion. We thank our pandemic-weary Team for all of their hard work and efforts over the past year."
|
Financial results reported in this document are preliminary. Final financial results and other disclosures will be reported in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021, and may differ materially from the results and disclosures in this document due to, among other things, the completion of final review procedures, the occurrence of subsequent events, or the discovery of additional information.
Summary Results
For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company's return on average assets was 1.31% and 1.43%, respectively, while the return on average equity was 11.20% and 12.10%, respectively. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company's return on average assets was 1.24% and 0.91%, respectively, while the return on average equity was 10.37% and 7.18%, respectively.
The following is a summary of the components of the Company's operating results and performance ratios for the periods indicated:
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars and shares in thousands)
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
69,783
|
|
|
$
|
68,233
|
|
|
$
|
1,550
|
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
(Provision for) reversal of credit losses
|
|
(980
|
)
|
|
|
1,435
|
|
|
|
(2,415
|
)
|
|
(168.3
|
) %
|
Noninterest income
|
|
16,502
|
|
|
|
15,095
|
|
|
|
1,407
|
|
|
9.3
|
%
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
(46,679
|
)
|
|
|
(45,807
|
)
|
|
|
(872
|
)
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
(10,404
|
)
|
|
|
(11,534
|
)
|
|
|
1,130
|
|
|
(9.8
|
) %
|
Net income
|
$
|
28,222
|
|
|
$
|
27,422
|
|
|
$
|
800
|
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.94
|
|
|
$
|
0.92
|
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
Dividends per share
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
Average common shares
|
|
29,724
|
|
|
|
29,714
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
Average diluted common shares
|
|
29,870
|
|
|
|
29,851
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
Return on average total assets
|
|
1.31
|
%
|
|
|
1.30
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average equity
|
|
11.20
|
%
|
|
|
11.02
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
54.10
|
%
|
|
|
54.97
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars and shares in thousands)
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
69,783
|
|
|
$
|
66,422
|
|
|
$
|
3,361
|
|
|
5.1
|
%
|
Reversal of credit losses
|
|
(980
|
)
|
|
|
(4,850
|
)
|
|
|
3,870
|
|
|
(79.8
|
) %
|
Noninterest income
|
|
16,502
|
|
|
|
16,580
|
|
|
|
(78
|
)
|
|
(0.5
|
) %
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
(46,679
|
)
|
|
|
(45,745
|
)
|
|
|
(934
|
)
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
(10,404
|
)
|
|
|
(8,750
|
)
|
|
|
(1,654
|
)
|
|
18.9
|
%
|
Net income
|
$
|
28,222
|
|
|
$
|
23,657
|
|
|
$
|
4,565
|
|
|
19.3
|
%
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.94
|
|
|
$
|
0.79
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
19.0
|
%
|
Dividends per share
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
|
13.6
|
%
|
Average common shares
|
|
29,724
|
|
|
|
29,757
|
|
|
|
(33
|
)
|
|
(0.1
|
) %
|
Average diluted common shares
|
|
29,870
|
|
|
|
29,863
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
Return on average total assets
|
|
1.31
|
%
|
|
|
1.24
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average equity
|
|
11.20
|
%
|
|
|
10.37
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
54.10
|
%
|
|
|
55.11
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve months ended
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars and shares in thousands)
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
271,539
|
|
|
$
|
257,727
|
|
|
$
|
13,812
|
|
|
5.4
|
%
|
Reversal of (provision for) credit losses
|
|
6,775
|
|
|
|
(42,813
|
)
|
|
|
49,588
|
|
|
(115.8
|
) %
|
Noninterest income
|
|
63,664
|
|
|
|
55,194
|
|
|
|
8,470
|
|
|
15.3
|
%
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
(178,275
|
)
|
|
|
(182,758
|
)
|
|
|
4,483
|
|
|
(2.5
|
) %
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
(46,048
|
)
|
|
|
(22,536
|
)
|
|
|
(23,512
|
)
|
|
104.3
|
%
|
Net income
|
$
|
117,655
|
|
|
$
|
64,814
|
|
|
$
|
52,841
|
|
|
81.5
|
%
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
3.94
|
|
|
$
|
2.16
|
|
|
$
|
1.78
|
|
|
82.4
|
%
|
Dividends per share
|
$
|
1.00
|
|
|
$
|
0.88
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
13.6
|
%
|
Average common shares
|
|
29,721
|
|
|
|
29,917
|
|
|
|
(196
|
)
|
|
(0.7
|
) %
|
Average diluted common shares
|
|
29,882
|
|
|
|
30,028
|
|
|
|
(146
|
)
|
|
(0.5
|
) %
|
Return on average total assets
|
|
1.43
|
%
|
|
|
0.91
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average equity
|
|
12.10
|
%
|
|
|
7.18
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
53.18
|
%
|
|
|
58.40
|
%
|
|
|
|
SBA Paycheck Protection Program
In March 2020 (Round 1) and subsequently in December 2020 (Round 2), the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") was created to help small businesses keep workers employed during the COVID-19 crisis. Tri Counties Bank, through its online portal, facilitated the ability for borrowers to open a new deposit account and submit PPP applications during the entirety of the Programs. The SBA ended PPP and did not accept new borrowing applications, effective May 31, 2021.
The following is a summary of PPP loan related information as of the periods indicated:
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
September 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
Total number of PPP loans outstanding
|
|
450
|
|
|
1,449
|
|
|
2,209
|
|
|
2,484
|
|
|
2,310
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PPP loan balance (Round 1 origination), gross
|
$
|
2,544
|
|
$
|
9,302
|
|
$
|
51,547
|
|
$
|
193,958
|
|
$
|
333,982
|
PPP loan balance (Round 2 origination), gross
|
|
60,767
|
|
|
148,159
|
|
|
197,035
|
|
|
176,316
|
|
|
n/a
|
Total PPP loans, gross outstanding
|
$
|
63,311
|
|
$
|
157,461
|
|
$
|
248,582
|
|
$
|
370,274
|
|
$
|
333,982
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PPP deferred loan fees (Round 1 origination)
|
$
|
1
|
|
$
|
40
|
|
$
|
477
|
|
$
|
2,358
|
|
$
|
7,212
|
PPP deferred loan fees (Round 2 origination)
|
|
2,163
|
|
|
5,973
|
|
|
8,513
|
|
|
7,072
|
|
|
n/a
|
Total PPP deferred loan fees outstanding
|
$
|
2,164
|
|
$
|
6,013
|
|
$
|
8,990
|
|
$
|
9,430
|
|
$
|
7,212
As of December 31, 2021, the total gross balance outstanding of PPP loans was $63,311,000 as compared to total PPP originations of $640,410,000. In connection with the origination of these loans, the Company earned approximately $25,299,000 in loan fees, offset by deferred loan costs of approximately $1,245,000, the net of which will be recognized over the earlier of loan maturity (between 24-60 months), repayment or receipt of forgiveness confirmation. As of December 31, 2021, there was approximately $2,164,000 in net deferred fee income remaining to be recognized. During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company recognized $3,842,000 and $14,148,000, respectively in fees on PPP loans as compared with $4,643,000 and $7,760,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively.
COVID Deferrals
Following the passage of the CARES Act legislation, the "Interagency Statement on Loan Modifications and Reporting for Financial Institutions Working with Customers Affected by the Coronavirus" was issued by federal bank regulators, which offers temporary relief from troubled debt restructuring accounting for loan payment deferrals for certain customers whose businesses are experiencing economic hardship due to Coronavirus. The applicable period for this relief, originally expected to expire on December 31, 2020, was extended through 2021 by way of the Consolidated Appropriations Act.
The following is a summary of COVID related loan customer modifications with outstanding balances as of December 31, 2021:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Modification Type
|
|
Deferral Term
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Modified Loan Balances
|
|
% of Total
|
|
Interest Only Deferral
|
|
Principal and
|
|
90 Days
|
|
180 Days
|
|
Other
|
Commercial real estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CRE non-owner occupied
|
$
|
18,437
|
|
1.2
|
%
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
79.5
|
%
|
|
20.5
|
%
|
CRE owner occupied
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Multifamily
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Farmland
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total commercial real estate loans
|
|
18,437
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
79.5
|
|
|
20.5
|
|
Consumer loans
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Construction
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Agriculture production
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Leases
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total modifications
|
$
|
18,437
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
79.5
|
%
|
|
20.5
|
%
The remaining balance outstanding as of December 31, 2021 are expected to conclude their modification period during the first half of 2022. The COVID deferral relief period under the CARES act legislation ended effective January 1, 2022, as such, any further requests for modification from borrowers will be evaluated in accordance with loan modification accounting guidance.
Balance Sheet
Total loans outstanding, excluding PPP, grew to $4.86 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 9.4% over the prior year, and an annualized increase of 10.1% over the trailing quarter. Investments increased to $2.43 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 16.3% annualized over the trailing quarter. Average earning assets to total average assets continued to increase to 93.0% at December 31, 2021, as compared to 92.9% and 92.4% at September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. The loan to deposit ratio was 66.7% at December 31, 2021, as compared to 67.5% and 73.2% at September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.
Total shareholders' equity increased by $18,170,000 during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of net income of $28,222,000, offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $2,746,000, and $7,433,000 in cash dividends paid on common stock. As a result, the Company's book value increased to $33.64 per share at December 31, 2021 as compared to $33.05 and $31.12 at September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. The Company's tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from total shareholders' equity and dividing that sum by total shares outstanding, was $25.80 per share at December 31, 2021, as compared to $25.16 and $23.09 at September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.
Trailing Quarter Balance Sheet Change
|
Ending balances
|
As of December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
$ Change
|
|
Annualized
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
8,614,787
|
|
$
|
8,458,030
|
|
$
|
156,757
|
|
7.4
|
%
|
Total loans
|
|
4,916,624
|
|
|
4,887,496
|
|
|
29,128
|
|
2.4
|
%
|
Total loans, excluding PPP
|
|
4,855,477
|
|
|
4,736,048
|
|
|
119,429
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
Total investments
|
|
2,427,885
|
|
|
2,333,015
|
|
|
94,870
|
|
16.3
|
%
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
7,367,159
|
|
$
|
7,236,822
|
|
$
|
130,337
|
|
7.2
|
%
Organic loan growth, excluding PPP, of $119,429,000 or 10.1% on an annualized basis was realized during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, primarily within commercial real estate. In addition, investment security growth was $94,870,000 or 16.3% on an annualized basis as excess liquidity, driven by continued strong deposit growth, was put to use in higher yielding earning assets. Deposit balances increased during the fourth quarter of 2021 by $130,337,000 or 7.2% annualized.
Average Trailing Quarter Balance Sheet Change
|
Qtrly avg balances for the period ended
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
$ Change
|
|
Annualized
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
8,546,004
|
|
$
|
8,348,111
|
|
$
|
197,893
|
|
|
9.5
|
%
|
Total loans
|
|
4,862,457
|
|
|
4,897,922
|
|
|
(35,465
|
)
|
|
(2.9
|
) %
|
Total loans, excluding PPP
|
|
4,759,294
|
|
|
4,684,492
|
|
|
74,802
|
|
|
6.4
|
%
|
Total investments
|
|
2,402,582
|
|
|
2,149,311
|
|
|
253,271
|
|
|
47.1
|
%
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
7,304,659
|
|
$
|
7,137,263
|
|
$
|
167,396
|
|
|
9.4
|
%
The decrease in average total loans of $35,465,000, or 2.9% on an annualized basis, during the fourth quarter of 2021, was led by the quarter over quarter decline in net PPP loan balances outstanding totaling $90,301,000. As noted above, the significant growth in both ending and average balances of investment securities was a direct result of management's focus on the deployment of excess cash balances which remained elevated due to continued deposit growth during the quarter.
Year Over Year Balance Sheet Change
|
Ending balances
|
As of December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
$ Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
Total assets
|
$
|
8,614,787
|
|
$
|
7,639,529
|
|
$
|
975,258
|
|
|
12.8
|
%
|
Total loans
|
|
4,916,624
|
|
|
4,763,127
|
|
|
153,497
|
|
|
3.2
|
%
|
Total loans, excluding PPP
|
|
4,855,477
|
|
|
4,436,357
|
|
|
419,120
|
|
|
9.4
|
%
|
Total investments
|
|
2,427,885
|
|
|
1,719,102
|
|
|
708,783
|
|
|
41.2
|
%
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
7,367,159
|
|
$
|
6,505,934
|
|
$
|
861,225
|
|
|
13.2
|
%
Net PPP loan balances outstanding have declined by $265,623,000 during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, meanwhile, non-PPP loan balances (both organic and purchased) have increased by $419,120,000 during the same period. This has led to a beneficial and meaningful shift in the makeup of the loan portfolio, despite total loan balances increasing modestly during the year ended December 31, 2021, by $153,497,000 or 3.2%. The Company's non-PPP loan originations have increased significantly over the past year but have also been challenged by an acceleration in payoffs. Specifically, during the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, loan originations totaled approximately $1.46 billion and $0.79 billion, respectively; while payoffs of loans totaled $1.04 billion and $0.66 billion, respectively. Loan originations are inclusive of those related to the Company's recently opened Southern California loan production offices which contributed $34,742,000 and $38,828,000 during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Investment securities increased to $2,427,885,000 at December 31, 2021, a change of $708,783,000 or 41.2% from the prior year.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
The following is a summary of the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
Interest income
|
$
|
71,024
|
|
|
$
|
69,628
|
|
|
$
|
1,396
|
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
Interest expense
|
|
(1,241
|
)
|
|
|
(1,395
|
)
|
|
|
154
|
|
|
(11.0
|
) %
|
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1)
|
|
274
|
|
|
|
265
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
3.4
|
%
|
Net interest income (FTE)
|
$
|
70,057
|
|
|
$
|
68,498
|
|
|
$
|
1,559
|
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
Net interest margin (FTE)
|
|
3.50
|
%
|
|
|
3.50
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquired loans discount accretion, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount (included in interest income)
|
$
|
1,780
|
|
|
$
|
2,034
|
|
|
$
|
(254
|
)
|
|
|
Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion(1)
|
|
3.41
|
%
|
|
|
3.40
|
%
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
PPP loans yield, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount (included in interest income)
|
$
|
4,094
|
|
|
$
|
3,507
|
|
|
$
|
587
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin less effect of PPP loan yield (1)
|
|
3.34
|
%
|
|
|
3.42
|
%
|
|
|
|
(0.08
|
) %
|
Acquired loans discount accretion and PPP loan yield, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount (included in interest income)
|
$
|
5,874
|
|
|
$
|
5,541
|
|
|
$
|
333
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion and PPP loan yield (1)
|
|
3.25
|
%
|
|
|
3.31
|
%
|
|
|
|
(0.06
|
) %
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
Interest income
|
$
|
71,024
|
|
|
$
|
68,081
|
|
|
$
|
2,943
|
|
|
4.3
|
%
|
Interest expense
|
|
(1,241
|
)
|
|
|
(1,659
|
)
|
|
|
418
|
|
|
(25.2
|
) %
|
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1)
|
|
274
|
|
|
|
258
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
6.2
|
%
|
Net interest income (FTE)
|
$
|
70,057
|
|
|
$
|
66,680
|
|
|
$
|
3,377
|
|
|
5.1
|
%
|
Net interest margin (FTE)
|
|
3.50
|
%
|
|
|
3.79
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquired loans discount accretion, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount (included in interest income)
|
$
|
1,780
|
|
|
$
|
1,960
|
|
|
$
|
(180
|
)
|
|
|
Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion(1)
|
|
3.41
|
%
|
|
|
3.68
|
%
|
|
|
|
(0.27
|
) %
|
PPP loans yield, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount (included in interest income)
|
$
|
4,094
|
|
|
$
|
5,676
|
|
|
$
|
(1,582
|
)
|
|
|
Net interest margin less effect of PPP loan yield (1)
|
|
3.34
|
%
|
|
|
3.68
|
%
|
|
|
|
(0.34
|
) %
|
Acquired loans discount accretion and PPP loan yield, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount (included in interest income)
|
$
|
5,874
|
|
|
$
|
7,636
|
|
|
$
|
(1,762
|
)
|
|
|
Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion and PPP loan yield (1)
|
|
3.25
|
%
|
|
|
3.57
|
%
|
|
|
|
(0.32
|
) %
|
|
Twelve months ended
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
Interest income
|
$
|
277,047
|
|
|
$
|
267,184
|
|
|
$
|
9,863
|
|
|
3.7
|
%
|
Interest expense
|
|
(5,508
|
)
|
|
|
(9,457
|
)
|
|
|
3,949
|
|
|
(41.8
|
) %
|
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1)
|
|
1,071
|
|
|
|
1,069
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
Net interest income (FTE)
|
$
|
272,610
|
|
|
$
|
258,796
|
|
|
$
|
13,814
|
|
|
5.3
|
%
|
Net interest margin (FTE)
|
|
3.58
|
%
|
|
|
3.96
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquired loans discount accretion, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount (included in interest income)
|
$
|
8,091
|
|
|
$
|
8,171
|
|
|
$
|
(80
|
)
|
|
|
Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion(1)
|
|
3.47
|
%
|
|
|
3.85
|
%
|
|
|
|
(0.38
|
) %
|
PPP loans yield, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount (included in interest income)
|
$
|
16,643
|
|
|
$
|
10,635
|
|
|
$
|
6,008
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin less effect of PPP loan yield (1)
|
|
3.48
|
%
|
|
|
3.97
|
%
|
|
|
|
(0.49
|
) %
|
Acquired loans discount accretion and PPP loan yield, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount (included in interest income)
|
$
|
24,734
|
|
|
$
|
18,806
|
|
|
$
|
5,928
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin less effect of acquired loans discount and PPP loan yield (1)
|
|
3.37
|
%
|
|
|
3.84
|
%
|
|
|
|
(0.47
|
) %
|
(1)
|
Certain information included herein is presented on a fully tax-equivalent (FTE) basis and / or to present additional financial details which may be desired by users of this financial information. The Company believes the use of these non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) measures provide additional clarity in assessing its results, and the presentation of these measures are common practice within the banking industry. See additional information related to non-GAAP measures at the back of this document.
Loans may be acquired at a premium or discount to par value, in which case, the premium is amortized (subtracted from) or accreted (added to) interest income over the remaining life of the loan. Generally, as time goes on, the dollar impact of loan discount accretion and loan premium amortization decrease as the purchased loans mature or pay off early. Upon the early pay off of a loan, any remaining unaccreted discount or unamortized premium is immediately taken into interest income; and as loan payoffs may vary significantly from quarter to quarter, so may the impact of discount accretion and premium amortization on interest income. As a result of the increase in interest rates, the prepayment rate of portfolio loans, inclusive of those acquired at a premium or discount, declined during the fourth quarter of 2021. During the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, purchased loan discount accretion was $1,780,000, $2,034,000, and $1,960,000, respectively.
The following table shows the components of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent (FTE) basis for the quarterly periods indicated:
|
ANALYSIS OF CHANGE IN NET INTEREST MARGIN ON EARNING ASSETS
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
September 30, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
Average
|
|
Income/
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
|
Income/
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
|
Income/
|
|
Yield/
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, excluding PPP
|
$
|
4,759,294
|
|
$
|
56,710
|
|
4.73
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,684,492
|
|
$
|
57,218
|
|
4.85
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,363,873
|
|
$
|
55,339
|
|
5.04
|
%
|
PPP loans
|
|
103,163
|
|
|
4,094
|
|
15.74
|
%
|
|
|
213,430
|
|
|
3,507
|
|
6.52
|
%
|
|
|
403,842
|
|
|
5,676
|
|
5.59
|
%
|
Investments-taxable
|
|
2,261,161
|
|
|
9,028
|
|
1.58
|
%
|
|
|
2,019,283
|
|
|
7,741
|
|
1.52
|
%
|
|
|
1,458,856
|
|
|
6,022
|
|
1.64
|
%
|
Investments-nontaxable (1)
|
|
141,421
|
|
|
1,186
|
|
3.33
|
%
|
|
|
130,028
|
|
|
1,147
|
|
3.50
|
%
|
|
|
113,656
|
|
|
1,121
|
|
3.92
|
%
|
Total investments
|
|
2,402,582
|
|
|
10,214
|
|
1.69
|
%
|
|
|
2,149,311
|
|
|
8,888
|
|
1.64
|
%
|
|
|
1,572,512
|
|
|
7,143
|
|
1.81
|
%
|
Cash at Federal Reserve and other banks
|
|
682,759
|
|
|
280
|
|
0.16
|
%
|
|
|
710,936
|
|
|
280
|
|
0.16
|
%
|
|
|
658,355
|
|
|
181
|
|
0.11
|
%
|
Total earning assets
|
|
7,947,798
|
|
|
71,298
|
|
3.56
|
%
|
|
|
7,758,169
|
|
|
69,893
|
|
3.57
|
%
|
|
|
6,998,582
|
|
|
68,339
|
|
3.88
|
%
|
Other assets, net
|
|
598,206
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
589,942
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
572,370
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
8,546,004
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,348,111
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,570,952
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
1,544,176
|
|
$
|
58
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,507,697
|
|
$
|
116
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,275,550
|
|
$
|
43
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
|
2,486,532
|
|
|
291
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
|
2,407,368
|
|
|
328
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
|
2,145,543
|
|
|
405
|
|
0.08
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
|
315,953
|
|
|
349
|
|
0.44
|
%
|
|
|
321,381
|
|
|
411
|
|
0.51
|
%
|
|
|
362,104
|
|
|
661
|
|
0.73
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
4,346,661
|
|
|
698
|
|
0.06
|
%
|
|
|
4,236,446
|
|
|
855
|
|
0.08
|
%
|
|
|
3,783,197
|
|
|
1,109
|
|
0.12
|
%
|
Other borrowings
|
|
50,667
|
|
|
7
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
|
48,330
|
|
|
6
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
|
32,504
|
|
|
4
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
Junior subordinated debt
|
|
58,004
|
|
|
536
|
|
3.67
|
%
|
|
|
57,891
|
|
|
534
|
|
3.66
|
%
|
|
|
57,581
|
|
|
546
|
|
3.77
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
4,455,332
|
|
|
1,241
|
|
0.11
|
%
|
|
|
4,342,667
|
|
|
1,395
|
|
0.13
|
%
|
|
|
3,873,282
|
|
|
1,659
|
|
0.17
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
2,957,998
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,900,817
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,557,978
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
132,910
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
117,601
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
232,224
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
999,764
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
987,026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
907,468
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
8,546,004
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,348,111
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,570,952
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest rate spread (1) (2)
|
|
|
|
|
3.45
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.45
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.71
|
%
|
Net interest income and margin (1) (3)
|
|
|
$
|
70,057
|
|
3.50
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
68,498
|
|
3.50
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
66,680
|
|
3.79
|
%
|
(1)
|
Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). All yields and rates are calculated using specific day counts for the period and year as applicable.
|
(2)
|
Net interest spread is the average yield earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
|
(3)
|
Net interest margin is computed by calculating the difference between interest income and interest expense, divided by the average balance of interest-earning assets.
Net interest income (FTE) during the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased $1,559,000 or 2.3% to $70,057,000 compared to $68,498,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2021. Over the same period, net interest margin remained unchanged at 3.50%, as compared to the trailing quarter. This is attributed to an elevated yield earned from PPP loans during the quarter as a result of fee income accretion following Round 2 PPP loans being forgiven by the SBA and repaid, which was offset by a decline in yield of non-PPP loans totaling 12 basis points.
As compared to the same quarter in the prior year, average loan yields, excluding PPP, decreased 31 basis points from 5.04% during the three months ended December 31, 2020, to 4.73% during the three months ended December 31, 2021. The accretion of discounts from acquired loans added 15 and 17 basis points to loan yields during the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Therefore, of the 31 basis point decrease in yields on loans during the comparable three month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, 29 basis points was attributable to decreases in market rates, while 2 basis points resulted from less accretion of discounts. The index utilized in a significant portion of the Company's variable rate loans, Wall Street Journal Prime, has remained unchanged at 3.25% since March 15, 2020, when it was reduced from 4.25%.
The rates paid on interest bearing liabilities generally remained flat during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to the trailing quarter. The decline in interest expense when compared to the same quarter from the prior year, however, was primarily attributed to reductions in the rates offered on deposit products. As a result, the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased by 6 basis points during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, to 0.06% from 0.12% during the same quarter of the prior year. In addition, the level of noninterest-bearing deposits continues to benefit the average cost of total deposits which decreased to 0.04% in the current quarter compared to 0.7% in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Specifically, the ratio of average total noninterest-bearing deposits to total average deposits was 40.5% and 40.6% as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively, as compared to 40.3% in the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
|
ANALYSIS OF CHANGE IN NET INTEREST MARGIN ON EARNING ASSETS
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
|
Twelve months ended December 31, 2021
|
|
Twelve months ended December 31, 2020
|
|
Average
|
|
Income/
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
|
Income/
|
|
Yield/
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, excluding PPP
|
$
|
4,625,410
|
|
$
|
225,626
|
|
4.88
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,361,679
|
|
$
|
223,086
|
|
5.11
|
%
|
PPP loans
|
|
250,391
|
|
|
16,643
|
|
6.65
|
%
|
|
|
284,326
|
|
|
10,635
|
|
3.74
|
%
|
Investments-taxable
|
|
1,914,788
|
|
|
30,352
|
|
1.59
|
%
|
|
|
1,302,367
|
|
|
28,659
|
|
2.20
|
%
|
Investments-nontaxable (1)
|
|
160,863
|
|
|
4,639
|
|
2.88
|
%
|
|
|
116,717
|
|
|
4,636
|
|
3.97
|
%
|
Total investments
|
|
2,075,651
|
|
|
34,991
|
|
1.69
|
%
|
|
|
1,419,084
|
|
|
33,295
|
|
2.35
|
%
|
Cash at Federal Reserve and other banks
|
|
663,801
|
|
|
858
|
|
0.13
|
%
|
|
|
467,376
|
|
|
1,237
|
|
0.26
|
%
|
Total earning assets
|
|
7,615,253
|
|
|
278,118
|
|
3.65
|
%
|
|
|
6,532,465
|
|
|
268,253
|
|
4.11
|
%
|
Other assets, net
|
|
594,420
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
590,966
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
8,209,673
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,123,431
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
1,493,922
|
|
$
|
327
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,313,804
|
|
$
|
332
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
|
2,360,605
|
|
|
1,256
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
|
2,015,134
|
|
|
2,595
|
|
0.13
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
|
324,636
|
|
|
1,735
|
|
0.53
|
%
|
|
|
397,216
|
|
|
3,958
|
|
1.00
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
4,179,163
|
|
|
3,318
|
|
0.08
|
%
|
|
|
3,726,154
|
|
|
6,885
|
|
0.18
|
%
|
Other borrowings
|
|
43,236
|
|
|
22
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
|
28,863
|
|
|
17
|
|
0.06
|
%
|
Junior subordinated debt
|
|
57,844
|
|
|
2,168
|
|
3.75
|
%
|
|
|
57,426
|
|
|
2,555
|
|
4.45
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
4,280,243
|
|
|
5,508
|
|
0.13
|
%
|
|
|
3,812,443
|
|
|
9,457
|
|
0.25
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
2,837,745
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,289,168
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
119,471
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
119,710
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
972,214
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
902,110
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
8,209,673
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,123,431
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest rate spread (1) (2)
|
|
|
|
|
3.52
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.86
|
%
|
Net interest income and margin (1) (3)
|
|
|
$
|
272,610
|
|
3.58
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
258,796
|
|
3.96
|
%
|
(1)
|
Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). All yields and rates are calculated using specific day counts for the period and year as applicable.
|
(2)
|
Net interest spread is the average yield earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
|
(3)
|
Net interest margin is computed by calculating the difference between interest income and interest expense, divided by the average balance of interest-earning assets.
Interest Rates and Loan Portfolio Composition
During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, market interest rates, including many rates that serve as reference indices for variable rate loans, increased modestly. However, the loan portfolio yield continues to have a downward bias due to the repricing of loans at lower rates and increased market competition stemming from loan to deposit ratios at historic lows. As of December 31, 2021, the Company's loan portfolio consisted of approximately $4.9 billion in outstanding principal with a weighted average coupon rate of 4.28%, inclusive of the PPP program loans. Excluding PPP loans, the Company's loan portfolio has approximately $4.8 billion outstanding with a weighted average coupon rate of 4.32% as of December 31, 2021. Included in the December 31, 2021 loan total, exclusive of PPP loans, are variable rate loans totaling $3.0 billion of which 87.8% or $2.6 billion were at their floor rate. The remaining variable rate loans totaling $365.0 million, which carried a weighted average coupon rate of 4.76% as of December 31, 2021, are subject to further rate adjustment. If those remaining variable rate loans were to collectively, through future rate adjustments, be reduced to their respective floors, they would have a weighted average coupon rate of approximately 4.23% which would result in the reduction of the weighted average coupon rate of the total loan portfolio, exclusive of PPP loans, from 4.32% to approximately 4.29%.
As of December 31, 2020, the Company's loan portfolio consisted of approximately $4.80 billion in outstanding principal with a weighted average coupon rate of 4.35%, inclusive of the PPP program loans. Excluding PPP loans, the Company's loan portfolio has approximately $4.47 billion outstanding with a weighted average coupon rate of 4.60% as of December 31, 2020. Included in the December 31, 2020 loan total, exclusive of PPP loans, are variable rate loans totaling $3.02 billion of which 88.2% or $2.66 billion were at their floor rate. The remaining variable rate loans totaling $357.0 million, which carried a weighted average coupon rate of 5.03% as of December 31, 2020, are subject to further rate adjustment. If those remaining variable rate loans were to collectively, through future rate adjustments, be reduced to their respective floors, they would have a weighted average coupon rate of approximately 4.36% which would result in the reduction of the weighted average coupon rate of the total loan portfolio, exclusive of PPP loans, from 4.60% to approximately 4.55%.
Asset Quality and Credit Loss Provisioning
During the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $980,000, as compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses of $1,435,000 during the trailing quarter, and a provision expense of $4,850,000 during the last quarter of 2020.
The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:
|
|
Three months ended
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
September 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
Addition to (reversal of) allowance for credit losses
|
$
|
715
|
|
$
|
(1,495
|
)
|
|
$
|
(145
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6,240
|
)
|
|
$
|
4,450
|
Addition to (reversal of) reserve for unfunded loan commitments
|
|
265
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
(115
|
)
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
|
400
|
Total provision for credit losses
|
$
|
980
|
|
$
|
(1,435
|
)
|
|
$
|
(260
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6,060
|
)
|
|
$
|
4,850
The following table presents the activity in the allowance for credit losses on loans for the periods indicated:
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Twelve months ended
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$
|
84,306
|
|
|
$
|
87,575
|
|
|
$
|
91,847
|
|
|
$
|
30,616
|
|
Impact from adoption of ASU 2016-13
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
18,913
|
|
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
|
715
|
|
|
|
4,450
|
|
|
|
(7,165
|
)
|
|
|
42,188
|
|
Loans charged-off
|
|
(197
|
)
|
|
|
(560
|
)
|
|
|
(2,392
|
)
|
|
|
(1,755
|
)
|
Recoveries of previously charged-off loans
|
|
552
|
|
|
|
382
|
|
|
|
3,086
|
|
|
|
1,885
|
|
Balance, end of period
|
$
|
85,376
|
|
|
$
|
91,847
|
|
|
$
|
85,376
|
|
|
$
|
91,847
|
The allowance for credit losses (ACL) was $85,376,000 as of December 31, 2021, a net increase of $1,070,000 over the immediately preceding quarter. The provision of allowance for credit losses of $715,000 was necessary as net recoveries totaling $355,000 during the quarter were less than the required increases in quantitative and qualitative reserve components. More specifically, the qualitative reserves required under the cohort model increased required reserves by $857,000, while quantitative factors added approximately $213,000.
The Company utilizes a forecast period of approximately eight quarters and obtains the forecast data from publicly available sources as of the balance sheet date. This forecast data continues to evolve and included improving shifts in the magnitude of changes for both the unemployment and GDP factors leading up to the balance sheet date. However, management notes that the majority of economic forecasts utilized in the ACL calculation have remained directionally consistent with preceding quarters, as general economic conditions continue to improve, albeit at a pace slower than expected due to unforeseen disruptions in the supply chain and increasing energy prices. In addition, management notes that the level of governmental assistance provided through PPP as well as other programs during the last several quarters has been unprecedented. As a result, management continues to believe that certain credit weakness are likely present in the overall economy and that it is appropriate to maintain a reserve level that incorporates such risk factors.
Loans past due 30 days or more decreased by $6,207,000 during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 to $4,332,000, as compared to $10,539,000 at September 30, 2021. Non-performing loans were $30,350,000 at December 31, 2021, an increase of $1,560,000 and $3,486,000, respectively, from $28,790,000 and $26,864,000 as of September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.
The following table illustrates the total loans by risk rating and their respective percentage of total loans for the periods presented.
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
December 31,
|
% of Total
|
September 30,
|
% of Total
|
December 31,
|
% of Total
|
Risk Rating:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pass
|
$
|
4,787,077
|
|
97.4
|
%
|
$
|
4,698,475
|
|
96.1
|
%
|
$
|
4,555,154
|
|
95.6
|
%
|
Special Mention
|
|
77,461
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
|
138,699
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
|
158,241
|
|
3.4
|
%
|
Substandard
|
|
52,086
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
50,322
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
49,732
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
4,916,624
|
|
|
$
|
4,887,496
|
|
|
$
|
4,763,127
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Classified loans to total loans
|
|
1.06
|
%
|
|
|
1.03
|
%
|
|
|
1.04
|
%
|
|
Loans past due 30+ days to total loans
|
|
0.09
|
%
|
|
|
0.22
|
%
|
|
|
0.14
|
%
|
The Company's loan portfolio for non-classified loans (loans graded special mention or better) remains consistent for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the trailing quarter September 30, 2021, representing 98.9% and 99.0% of total loans outstanding, respectively. Loans risk graded special mention decreased notably, by approximately $61,238,000 during the current quarter as compared to the trailing quarter, while loans risk graded substandard increased by $1,764,000 over the same period. The improvement in special mention risk graded loans was primarily attributed to a single relationship totaling approximately $56,200,000 being paid off during the quarter.
There was one addition to other real estate owned totaling $503,000 during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and there was one sale for approximately $582,000, which generated a net gain of $22,000 for the quarter. As of December 31, 2021, other real estate owned consisted of six properties with a carrying value of approximately $2,594,000.
Allocation of Credit Loss Reserves by Loan Type
|
|
As of December 31, 2021
|
|
As of December 31, 2020
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Amount
|
|
% of Loans
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of Loans
|
Commercial real estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CRE - Non Owner Occupied
|
$
|
25,739
|
|
1.61
|
%
|
|
$
|
29,380
|
|
1.91
|
%
|
CRE - Owner Occupied
|
|
10,691
|
|
1.51
|
%
|
|
|
10,861
|
|
1.74
|
%
|
Multifamily
|
|
12,395
|
|
1.51
|
%
|
|
|
11,472
|
|
1.79
|
%
|
Farmland
|
|
2,315
|
|
1.34
|
%
|
|
|
1,980
|
|
1.30
|
%
|
Total commercial real estate loans
|
|
51,140
|
|
1.55
|
%
|
|
|
53,693
|
|
1.82
|
%
|
Consumer:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SFR 1-4 1st Liens
|
|
10,723
|
|
1.60
|
%
|
|
|
10,117
|
|
1.83
|
%
|
SFR HELOCs and Junior Liens
|
|
10,510
|
|
3.11
|
%
|
|
|
11,771
|
|
3.59
|
%
|
Other
|
|
2,241
|
|
3.34
|
%
|
|
|
3,260
|
|
4.20
|
%
|
Total consumer loans
|
|
23,474
|
|
2.19
|
%
|
|
|
25,148
|
|
2.62
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and Industrial
|
|
3,862
|
|
1.49
|
%
|
|
|
4,252
|
|
0.81
|
%
|
Construction
|
|
5,667
|
|
2.55
|
%
|
|
|
7,540
|
|
2.65
|
%
|
Agricultural Production
|
|
1,215
|
|
2.39
|
%
|
|
|
1,209
|
|
2.74
|
%
|
Leases
|
|
18
|
|
0.27
|
%
|
|
|
5
|
|
0.13
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
85,376
|
|
1.74
|
%
|
|
|
91,847
|
|
1.93
|
%
|
Reserve for unfunded loan commitments
|
|
3,790
|
|
|
|
|
3,400
|
|
|
Total allowance for credit losses
|
$
|
89,166
|
|
1.81
|
%
|
|
$
|
95,247
|
|
2.00
|
%
For the periods presented in the table above and for purposes of calculating the "% of Loans Outstanding", PPP loans are included in the segment "Commercial and Industrial." PPP loans are fully guaranteed and therefore would not require any loss reserve allocation. Excluding the net outstanding balances of PPP loans from the ratio of the ACL to total loans results in a reserve ratio of approximately 1.76% as of December 31, 2021. In addition to the allowance for credit losses above, the Company has acquired various performing loans whose fair value as of the acquisition date was determined to be less than the principal balance owed on those loans. This difference represents the collective discount of credit, interest rate and liquidity measurements which is expected to be amortized over the life of the loans. As of December 31, 2021, the unamortized discount associated with acquired loans totaled $16,107,000 and, if aggregated with the ACL, would collectively represent 2.06% of total gross loans and 2.09% of total loans less PPP loans.
Non-interest Income
The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the current and trailing quarterly periods indicated:
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
September 30, 2021
|
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
ATM and interchange fees
|
$
|
6,421
|
|
|
$
|
6,516
|
|
|
$
|
(95
|
)
|
|
(1.5
|
) %
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
3,674
|
|
|
|
3,608
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
1.8
|
%
|
Other service fees
|
|
888
|
|
|
|
897
|
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
(1.0
|
) %
|
Mortgage banking service fees
|
|
475
|
|
|
|
476
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
(0.2
|
) %
|
Change in value of mortgage servicing rights
|
|
(181
|
)
|
|
|
(232
|
)
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
(22.0
|
) %
|
Total service charges and fees
|
|
11,277
|
|
|
|
11,265
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
Increase in cash value of life insurance
|
|
713
|
|
|
|
644
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
10.7
|
%
|
Asset management and commission income
|
|
930
|
|
|
|
957
|
|
|
|
(27
|
)
|
|
(2.8
|
) %
|
Gain on sale of loans
|
|
1,672
|
|
|
|
1,814
|
|
|
|
(142
|
)
|
|
(7.8
|
) %
|
Lease brokerage income
|
|
204
|
|
|
|
183
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
11.5
|
%
|
Sale of customer checks
|
|
117
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
9.3
|
%
|
Gain on sale of investment securities
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
n/m
|
|
Loss on marketable equity securities
|
|
(27
|
)
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
92.9
|
%
|
Other
|
|
1,616
|
|
|
|
139
|
|
|
|
1,477
|
|
|
1,062.6
|
%
|
Total other non-interest income
|
|
5,225
|
|
|
|
3,830
|
|
|
|
1,395
|
|
|
36.4
|
%
|
Total non-interest income
|
$
|
16,502
|
|
|
$
|
15,095
|
|
|
$
|
1,407
|
|
|
9.3
|
%
Non-interest income increased $1,407,000 or 9.3% to $16,502,000 during the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $15,095,000 during the trailing quarter September 30, 2021. This was largely the result of death benefits totaling $702,000 being realized and an increase in the fair value of certain equity investments totaling approximately $804,000, both recorded within other non-interest income. As a partial offset, gain on sale of mortgage loans declined by $142,000 or 7.8% during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as interest rates continued to trend higher, contributing to a decline in total mortgage origination and refinance activity.
The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the current and prior year periods indicated:
|
|
Three months ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
ATM and interchange fees
|
$
|
6,421
|
|
|
$
|
5,747
|
|
|
$
|
674
|
|
|
11.7
|
%
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
3,674
|
|
|
|
3,518
|
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
4.4
|
%
|
Other service fees
|
|
888
|
|
|
|
860
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
Mortgage banking service fees
|
|
475
|
|
|
|
469
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
Change in value of mortgage servicing rights
|
|
(181
|
)
|
|
|
(376
|
)
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
(51.9
|
) %
|
Total service charges and fees
|
|
11,277
|
|
|
|
10,218
|
|
|
|
1,059
|
|
|
10.4
|
%
|
Increase in cash value of life insurance
|
|
713
|
|
|
|
746
|
|
|
|
(33
|
)
|
|
(4.4
|
) %
|
Asset management and commission income
|
|
930
|
|
|
|
745
|
|
|
|
185
|
|
|
24.8
|
%
|
Gain on sale of loans
|
|
1,672
|
|
|
|
3,460
|
|
|
|
(1,788
|
)
|
|
(51.7
|
) %
|
Lease brokerage income
|
|
204
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
17.9
|
%
|
Sale of customer checks
|
|
117
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
5.4
|
%
|
Gain on sale of investment securities
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
n/m
|
Loss on marketable equity securities
|
|
(27
|
)
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
237.5
|
%
|
Other
|
|
1,616
|
|
|
|
1,135
|
|
|
|
481
|
|
|
42.4
|
%
|
Total other non-interest income
|
|
5,225
|
|
|
|
6,362
|
|
|
|
(1,137
|
)
|
|
(17.9
|
) %
|
Total non-interest income
|
$
|
16,502
|
|
|
$
|
16,580
|
|
|
$
|
(78
|
)
|
|
(0.5
|
) %
In addition to the discussion above within the non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021, ATM and interchange fees improved $674,000 or 11.7% as a result of increased usage due to relaxed social distancing guidelines during the quarter December 31, 2021 when compared to the same period in the prior year. During the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, death benefits totaling $702,00 and $498,000, respectively, were realized.
The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the current and prior year periods indicated:
|
|
Twelve months ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
ATM and interchange fees
|
$
|
25,356
|
|
|
$
|
21,660
|
|
|
$
|
3,696
|
|
|
17.1
|
%
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
14,013
|
|
|
|
13,944
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
Other service fees
|
|
3,570
|
|
|
|
3,156
|
|
|
|
414
|
|
|
13.1
|
%
|
Mortgage banking service fees
|
|
1,881
|
|
|
|
1,855
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
Change in value of mortgage servicing rights
|
|
(872
|
)
|
|
|
(2,634
|
)
|
|
|
1,762
|
|
|
(66.9
|
) %
|
Total service charges and fees
|
|
43,948
|
|
|
|
37,981
|
|
|
|
5,967
|
|
|
15.7
|
%
|
Increase in cash value of life insurance
|
|
2,775
|
|
|
|
2,949
|
|
|
|
(174
|
)
|
|
(5.9
|
) %
|
Asset management and commission income
|
|
3,668
|
|
|
|
2,989
|
|
|
|
679
|
|
|
22.7
|
%
|
Gain on sale of loans
|
|
9,580
|
|
|
|
9,122
|
|
|
|
458
|
|
|
5.0
|
%
|
Lease brokerage income
|
|
746
|
|
|
|
668
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
11.7
|
%
|
Sale of customer checks
|
|
459
|
|
|
|
414
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
10.9
|
%
|
Gain on sale of investment securities
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
n/m
|
Gain (loss) on marketable equity securities
|
|
(86
|
)
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
(150
|
)
|
|
(234.4
|
) %
|
Other
|
|
2,574
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
1,574
|
|
|
157.4
|
%
|
Total other non-interest income
|
|
19,716
|
|
|
|
17,213
|
|
|
|
2,503
|
|
|
14.5
|
%
|
Total non-interest income
|
$
|
63,664
|
|
|
$
|
55,194
|
|
|
$
|
8,470
|
|
|
15.3
|
%
Total non-interest income increased by $8,470,000 or 15.3% to $63,664,000 during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $55,194,000 during the same period ended December 31, 2020. Generally, the changes in non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 are consistent with the changes already discussed. Additionally, during the year ended 2020, there was substantial downward pressure on interest rates following the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a decline in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights totaling $2,634,000 during the period.
Non-interest Expense
The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the current and trailing quarterly periods indicated:
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
September 30, 2021
|
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
Base salaries, net of deferred loan origination costs
|
$
|
19,123
|
|
|
$
|
17,673
|
|
|
$
|
1,450
|
|
|
8.2
|
%
|
Incentive compensation
|
|
3,932
|
|
|
|
3,123
|
|
|
|
809
|
|