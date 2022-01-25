Trustmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Solid Balance Sheet Growth, Record Results in Insurance and Wealth Management

Trustmark Corporation TRMK reported net income of $26.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.42. For the full year, Trustmark's net income totaled $147.4 million, representing diluted earnings per share of $2.34. Trustmark's net income in 2021 produced a return on average tangible equity of 10.81% and a return on average assets of 0.86%. Trustmark's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share payable March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2022.

2021 Highlights

Loans held for investment (HFI) increased $423.3 million, or 4.3%

Nonperforming assets declined 10.1% to represent 0.64% of loans HFI and held for sale (HFS)

Recoveries exceeded charge-offs by $3.7 million

Total deposits increased $1.0 billion, or 7.4%

Repurchased $61.8 million, or approximately 1.9 million shares of common stock

Insurance and Wealth Management businesses had a record year with revenue up 7.4% and 11.3%, respectively

Mortgage Banking revenue totaled $63.8 million with loan production exceeding $2.8 billion

Noninterest income totaled $221.9 million and represented 34.7% of total revenue

Completed voluntary early retirement program that reduced workforce by 3.6%

Expanded market optimization efforts with a net reduction of 10 offices during the year

Continued technology investments to enhance efficiency and productivity

Duane A. Dewey, President and CEO, commented, "Our banking and mortgage banking businesses performed well while our insurance and wealth management businesses achieved record results. We experienced significant loan and deposit growth, and credit quality remained strong. While we continue to navigate the challenging low interest rate environment, we remain committed to positioning the company for continued long-term success. Our balance sheet is well positioned for rising interest rates. We will continue investments in technology to improve efficiency and broaden our reach through digital marketing and product delivery. Trustmark is well-positioned to serve and expand its customer base and create long-term value for its shareholders."

Balance Sheet Management

Loans HFI increased $72.9 million, or 0.7%, during the quarter

Investment securities increased $128.9 million, or 3.7%, as excess liquidity was deployed linked-quarter

Total deposits increased $164.3 million, or 1.1%, linked-quarter

Maintained strong capital position with CET1 ratio of 11.29% and total risk-based capital ratio of 13.55%

Loans HFI totaled $10.2 billion at December 31, 2021, reflecting an increase of $72.9 million, or 0.7%, linked-quarter and $423.3 million, or 4.3%, year-over-year. The linked-quarter growth primarily reflects increases in commercial and industrial loans, 1-4 family mortgage loans, other loans, and loans secured by nonfarm, nonresidential properties which were offset in part by a decline in other real estate secured loans. Trustmark's loan portfolio remains well-diversified by loan type and geography.

Deposits totaled $15.1 billion at December 31, 2021, up $164.3 million, or 1.1%, from the prior quarter and $1.0 billion, or 7.4%, year-over-year. Trustmark continues to maintain a strong liquidity position as loans HFI represented 67.9% of total deposits at year end 2021. Noninterest bearing deposits represented 31.6% of total deposits at December 31, 2021. Interest-bearing deposit costs totaled 0.13% for the fourth quarter, a decrease of 1 basis point linked-quarter. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.19% for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 2 basis points from the prior quarter.

During the fourth quarter, Trustmark repurchased $27.1 million, or approximately 816 thousand of its common shares. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, Trustmark repurchased $61.8 million, or approximately 1.9 million of its common shares. As previously announced, Trustmark's Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program effective January 1, 2022, under which $100 million of Trustmark's outstanding shares may be acquired through December 31, 2022. The repurchase program, which is subject to market conditions and management discretion, will continue to be implemented through open market repurchases or privately negotiated transactions. At December 31, 2021, Trustmark's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.86%, while the total risk-based capital ratio was 13.55%.

Credit Quality

Allowance for credit losses (ACL) represented 0.97% of loans HFI and 500.85% of nonperforming loans, excluding individually evaluated loans at year-end

Net charge-offs totaled $101 thousand in the fourth quarter

Loans remaining under a COVID-19 related concession represented approximately 1 basis point of loans HFI at December 31, 2021

Nonaccrual loans totaled $62.7 million at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $3.5 million from the prior quarter and $430 thousand year-over-year. Other real estate totaled $4.6 million, reflecting a $1.7 million decrease from the prior quarter and a $7.1 million decline from the prior year. Collectively, nonperforming assets totaled $67.3 million, reflecting a linked-quarter decrease of 7.2% and year-over-year reduction of 10.1%.

The provision for credit losses for loans HFI was a negative $4.5 million in the fourth quarter. Negative provisioning was primarily due to improvements in credit quality and economic forecasts. The provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures was $2.9 million in the fourth quarter, primarily driven by increases in unfunded amounts. Collectively, the provision for credit losses totaled a negative $1.6 million in the fourth quarter compared to a negative $3.5 million in the prior quarter and a negative $5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Allocation of Trustmark's $99.5 million ACL on loans HFI represented 1.00% of commercial loans and 0.87% of consumer and home mortgage loans, resulting in an ACL to total loans HFI of 0.97% at December 31, 2021. Management believes the level of the ACL is commensurate with the credit losses currently expected in the loan portfolio.

Revenue Generation

Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) interest and fees, net interest income (FTE) increased $1.2 million, or 1.2%, linked-quarter

The net interest margin (FTE) totaled 2.53% in fourth quarter; excluding interest and fees on PPP loans and Federal Reserve Bank balance, net interest margin (FTE) was 2.82%

Noninterest income totaled $50.8 million and represented 34.1% of total revenue in fourth quarter

Revenue in the fourth quarter totaled $149.1 million, a decrease of 2.2% from the prior quarter and 16.0% from the same quarter in the prior year. The linked-quarter decline primarily reflects lower mortgage banking revenue while the year-over-year decline is attributed to lower net interest income and reduced mortgage banking revenue. In 2021, revenue totaled $640.3 million, a decrease of 8.7% from the prior year.

Net interest income (FTE) in the fourth quarter totaled $101.2 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 2.53%. The net interest margin, excluding PPP loans and Federal Reserve Bank balance, was 2.82%, down 8 basis points from the prior quarter, significantly influenced by the growth of the investment securities portfolio. Continued low interest rates decreased the yield on the loans held for investment and held for sale portfolio as well as the securities portfolio and were partially offset by lower costs of interest-bearing deposits.

Noninterest income in the fourth quarter totaled $50.8 million, a decrease of $3.4 million from the prior quarter and $15.4 million from the prior year. The linked-quarter change reflects an increase in service charges on deposit accounts which was more than offset by a decline in mortgage banking revenue, a seasonal decline in insurance revenue, and a reduction in other income. The decrease in noninterest income year-over-year is principally due to lower mortgage banking revenue.

Mortgage loan production in the fourth quarter totaled $590.7 million, a decline of 16.7% linked-quarter and 25.1% year-over-year. Mortgage banking revenue totaled $11.6 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of $2.4 million from the prior quarter and $16.5 million year-over-year. The linked-quarter decline is attributable to reduced spreads which resulted in lower net gains on sales of mortgage loans in the secondary market offset in part by increased net hedge ineffectiveness. In 2021, mortgage loan production totaled $2.8 billion, down 6.1% from the record level set the prior year. Mortgage banking revenue totaled $63.8 million in 2021, compared to $125.8 million in the prior year.

Insurance revenue in the fourth quarter totaled $11.7 million, a seasonal decline of $417 thousand from the prior quarter and an increase of $1.5 million from the prior year. Insurance revenue in 2021 totaled $48.5 million, up $3.3 million, or 7.4%, from the prior year. The solid performance during the year reflects an expanded producer workforce as well as the realization of operational efficiencies from investments in technology and improved processes.

Wealth management revenue totaled $8.8 million in the fourth quarter, down 3.5% from the prior quarter and up 11.7% from the prior year. In 2021, wealth management revenue totaled $35.2 million, an increase of 11.3% from the prior year. During 2021, Trustmark continued to enhance its competitive positioning and efficiency of its wealth management businesses as well as expand its Private Banking capabilities in key markets.

Noninterest Expense

Adjusted noninterest expense, which excludes ORE expense, amortization of intangibles, charitable contributions resulting in state tax credits, costs associated with the voluntary early retirement program and regulatory charges increased $1.6 million, or 1.3%, from the prior quarter. Please refer to the Consolidated Financial Information, Footnote 10 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Adjusted noninterest expense in the fourth quarter was $118.2 million, up $1.6 million, or 1.3%, from the prior quarter. Salaries and employee benefits expense in the fourth quarter totaled $68.3 million. Excluding the $5.6 million charge associated with the voluntary early retirement program in the third quarter, salary and employee benefits expense declined $754 thousand, or 1.1%, linked-quarter.

Total services and fees increased $598 thousand during the fourth quarter due to continued investments in technology and higher professional fees. Other real estate expense, net declined $1.0 million during the fourth quarter to $336 thousand. Other expense totaled $14.6 million in the fourth quarter. Excluding the $5.0 million regulatory settlement charge in the prior quarter, other expense increased $1.1 million linked-quarter principally due to increased operational losses.

During 2021, Trustmark consolidated 15 offices, expanded deployment of myTeller interactive teller machine technology, and opened five offices designed to efficiently serve and expand customer relationships.

"Looking forward, Trustmark will continue to focus upon efficiency, growth and innovation opportunities. We continue to pursue opportunities to redesign workflows and restructure the organization to further leverage investments in technology that will broaden our reach, enhance the customer experience, and improve efficiency. We remain focused on providing the financial services and advice our customers have come to expect while building long-term value for our shareholders," said Dewey.

Additional Information

Trustmark is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through 180 offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION December 31, 2021 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Linked Quarter Year over Year QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2020 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Securities AFS-taxable $ 3,156,740 $ 2,686,765 $ 1,902,162 $ 469,975 17.5 % $ 1,254,578 66.0 % Securities AFS-nontaxable 5,143 5,159 5,206 (16 ) -0.3 % (63 ) -1.2 % Securities HTM-taxable 364,038 401,685 550,563 (37,647 ) -9.4 % (186,525 ) -33.9 % Securities HTM-nontaxable 7,618 8,641 24,752 (1,023 ) -11.8 % (17,134 ) -69.2 % Total securities 3,533,539 3,102,250 2,482,683 431,289 13.9 % 1,050,856 42.3 % Paycheck protection program loans (PPP) 42,749 122,176 875,098 (79,427 ) -65.0 % (832,349 ) -95.1 % Loans (includes loans held for sale) 10,487,679 10,389,826 10,231,671 97,853 0.9 % 256,008 2.5 % Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases 58 69 303 (11 ) -15.9 % (245 ) -80.9 % Other earning assets 1,839,498 2,038,515 860,540 (199,017 ) -9.8 % 978,958 n/m Total earning assets 15,903,523 15,652,836 14,450,295 250,687 1.6 % 1,453,228 10.1 % Allowance for credit losses (ACL), loans held for investment (LHFI) (104,148 ) (104,857 ) (124,088 ) 709 0.7 % 19,940 16.1 % Other assets 1,570,501 1,602,611 1,620,694 (32,110 ) -2.0 % (50,193 ) -3.1 % Total assets $ 17,369,876 $ 17,150,590 $ 15,946,901 $ 219,286 1.3 % $ 1,422,975 8.9 % Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,353,599 $ 4,224,717 $ 3,649,590 $ 128,882 3.1 % $ 704,009 19.3 % Savings deposits 4,585,624 4,617,683 4,350,783 (32,059 ) -0.7 % 234,841 5.4 % Time deposits 1,220,083 1,258,829 1,436,677 (38,746 ) -3.1 % (216,594 ) -15.1 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,159,306 10,101,229 9,437,050 58,077 0.6 % 722,256 7.7 % Fed funds purchased and repurchases 201,856 147,635 170,474 54,221 36.7 % 31,382 18.4 % Other borrowings 94,328 109,735 173,525 (15,407 ) -14.0 % (79,197 ) -45.6 % Subordinated notes 123,007 122,951 42,828 56 0.0 % 80,179 n/m Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 — 0.0 % — 0.0 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,640,353 10,543,406 9,885,733 96,947 0.9 % 754,620 7.6 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,679,951 4,566,924 4,100,849 113,027 2.5 % 579,102 14.1 % Other liabilities 291,449 257,956 235,284 33,493 13.0 % 56,165 23.9 % Total liabilities 15,611,753 15,368,286 14,221,866 243,467 1.6 % 1,389,887 9.8 % Shareholders' equity 1,758,123 1,782,304 1,725,035 (24,181 ) -1.4 % 33,088 1.9 % Total liabilities and equity $ 17,369,876 $ 17,150,590 $ 15,946,901 $ 219,286 1.3 % $ 1,422,975 8.9 % n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful See Notes to Consolidated Financials

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION December 31, 2021 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Linked Quarter Year over Year PERIOD END BALANCES 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2020 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Cash and due from banks $ 2,266,829 $ 2,175,058 $ 1,952,504 $ 91,771 4.2 % $ 314,325 16.1 % Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases — — 50 — n/m (50 ) -100.0 % Securities available for sale 3,238,877 3,057,605 1,991,815 181,272 5.9 % 1,247,062 62.6 % Securities held to maturity 342,537 394,905 538,072 (52,368 ) -13.3 % (195,535 ) -36.3 % PPP loans 33,336 46,486 610,134 (13,150 ) -28.3 % (576,798 ) -94.5 % Loans held for sale (LHFS) 275,706 335,339 446,951 (59,633 ) -17.8 % (171,245 ) -38.3 % Loans held for investment (LHFI) 10,247,829 10,174,899 9,824,524 72,930 0.7 % 423,305 4.3 % ACL LHFI (99,457 ) (104,073 ) (117,306 ) 4,616 4.4 % 17,849 15.2 % Net LHFI 10,148,372 10,070,826 9,707,218 77,546 0.8 % 441,154 4.5 % Premises and equipment, net 205,644 201,937 194,278 3,707 1.8 % 11,366 5.9 % Mortgage servicing rights 87,687 84,101 66,464 3,586 4.3 % 21,223 31.9 % Goodwill 384,237 384,237 385,270 — 0.0 % (1,033 ) -0.3 % Identifiable intangible assets 5,074 5,621 7,390 (547 ) -9.7 % (2,316 ) -31.3 % Other real estate 4,557 6,213 11,651 (1,656 ) -26.7 % (7,094 ) -60.9 % Operating lease right-of-use assets 34,603 34,689 30,901 (86 ) -0.2 % 3,702 12.0 % Other assets 568,177 567,627 609,142 550 0.1 % (40,965 ) -6.7 % Total assets $ 17,595,636 $ 17,364,644 $ 16,551,840 $ 230,992 1.3 % $ 1,043,796 6.3 % Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 4,771,065 $ 4,987,885 $ 4,349,010 $ (216,820 ) -4.3 % $ 422,055 9.7 % Interest-bearing 10,316,095 9,934,954 9,699,754 381,141 3.8 % 616,341 6.4 % Total deposits 15,087,160 14,922,839 14,048,764 164,321 1.1 % 1,038,396 7.4 % Fed funds purchased and repurchases 238,577 146,417 164,519 92,160 62.9 % 74,058 45.0 % Other borrowings 91,025 94,889 168,252 (3,864 ) -4.1 % (77,227 ) -45.9 % Subordinated notes 123,042 122,987 122,921 55 0.0 % 121 0.1 % Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 — 0.0 % — 0.0 % ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures 35,623 32,684 38,572 2,939 9.0 % (2,949 ) -7.6 % Operating lease liabilities 36,468 36,531 32,290 (63 ) -0.2 % 4,178 12.9 % Other liabilities 180,574 177,494 173,549 3,080 1.7 % 7,025 4.0 % Total liabilities 15,854,325 15,595,697 14,810,723 258,628 1.7 % 1,043,602 7.0 % Common stock 12,845 13,014 13,215 (169 ) -1.3 % (370 ) -2.8 % Capital surplus 175,913 201,837 233,120 (25,924 ) -12.8 % (57,207 ) -24.5 % Retained earnings 1,585,113 1,573,176 1,495,833 11,937 0.8 % 89,280 6.0 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (32,560 ) (19,080 ) (1,051 ) (13,480 ) -70.6 % (31,509 ) n/m Total shareholders' equity 1,741,311 1,768,947 1,741,117 (27,636 ) -1.6 % 194 0.0 % Total liabilities and equity $ 17,595,636 $ 17,364,644 $ 16,551,840 $ 230,992 1.3 % $ 1,043,796 6.3 % n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful See Notes to Consolidated Financials

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION December 31, 2021 ($ in thousands except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Linked Quarter Year over Year INCOME STATEMENTS 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2020 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Interest and fees on LHFS & LHFI-FTE $ 94,137 $ 94,101 $ 96,453 $ 36 0.0 % $ (2,316 ) -2.4 % Interest and fees on PPP loans 397 1,533 14,870 (1,136 ) -74.1 % (14,473 ) -97.3 % Interest on securities-taxable 10,796 9,973 9,998 823 8.3 % 798 8.0 % Interest on securities-tax exempt-FTE 123 132 293 (9 ) -6.8 % (170 ) -58.0 % Interest on fed funds sold and reverse repurchases — — — — n/m — n/m Other interest income 826 949 249 (123 ) -13.0 % 577 n/m Total interest income-FTE 106,279 106,688 121,863 (409 ) -0.4 % (15,584 ) -12.8 % Interest on deposits 3,401 3,691 6,363 (290 ) -7.9 % (2,962 ) -46.6 % Interest on fed funds purchased and repurchases 66 51 56 15 29.4 % 10 17.9 % Other interest expense 1,580 1,733 1,127 (153 ) -8.8 % 453 40.2 % Total interest expense 5,047 5,475 7,546 (428 ) -7.8 % (2,499 ) -33.1 % Net interest income-FTE 101,232 101,213 114,317 19 0.0 % (13,085 ) -11.4 % Provision for credit losses, LHFI (4,515 ) (2,492 ) (4,413 ) (2,023 ) 81.2 % (102 ) -2.3 % Provision for credit losses, off-balance sheet credit exposures (1) 2,939 (1,049 ) (1,087 ) 3,988 n/m 4,026 n/m Net interest income after provision-FTE 102,808 104,754 119,817 (1,946 ) -1.9 % (17,009 ) -14.2 % Service charges on deposit accounts 9,366 8,911 8,283 455 5.1 % 1,083 13.1 % Bank card and other fees 8,340 8,549 9,107 (209 ) -2.4 % (767 ) -8.4 % Mortgage banking, net 11,609 14,004 28,155 (2,395 ) -17.1 % (16,546 ) -58.8 % Insurance commissions 11,716 12,133 10,196 (417 ) -3.4 % 1,520 14.9 % Wealth management 8,757 9,071 7,838 (314 ) -3.5 % 919 11.7 % Other, net 979 1,481 2,538 (502 ) -33.9 % (1,559 ) -61.4 % Total noninterest income 50,767 54,149 66,117 (3,382 ) -6.2 % (15,350 ) -23.2 % Salaries and employee benefits 68,258 74,623 69,660 (6,365 ) -8.5 % (1,402 ) -2.0 % Services and fees 22,904 22,306 22,327 598 2.7 % 577 2.6 % Net occupancy-premises 6,816 6,854 6,616 (38 ) -0.6 % 200 3.0 % Equipment expense 6,585 5,941 6,213 644 10.8 % 372 6.0 % Other real estate expense, net 336 1,357 (812 ) (1,021 ) -75.2 % 1,148 n/m Other expense 14,570 18,519 15,890 (3,949 ) -21.3 % (1,320 ) -8.3 % Total noninterest expense 119,469 129,600 119,894 (10,131 ) -7.8 % (425 ) -0.4 % Income before income taxes and tax eq adj 34,106 29,303 66,040 4,803 16.4 % (31,934 ) -48.4 % Tax equivalent adjustment 2,906 2,947 2,939 (41 ) -1.4 % (33 ) -1.1 % Income before income taxes 31,200 26,356 63,101 4,844 18.4 % (31,901 ) -50.6 % Income taxes 4,978 5,156 11,884 (178 ) -3.5 % (6,906 ) -58.1 % Net income $ 26,222 $ 21,200 $ 51,217 $ 5,022 23.7 % $ (24,995 ) -48.8 % Per share data Earnings per share - basic $ 0.42 $ 0.34 $ 0.81 $ 0.08 23.5 % $ (0.39 ) -48.1 % Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.34 $ 0.81 $ 0.08 23.5 % $ (0.39 ) -48.1 % Dividends per share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 — 0.0 % — 0.0 % Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 62,037,884 62,521,684 63,424,219 Diluted 62,264,983 62,730,157 63,616,767 Period end shares outstanding 61,648,679 62,461,832 63,424,526 (1) During the second quarter of 2021, Trustmark reclassified its credit loss expense related to off-balance sheet credit exposures from noninterest expense to provision for credit losses, off-balance sheet credit exposures. Prior periods have been reclassified accordingly. n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful See Notes to Consolidated Financials

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION December 31, 2021 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Linked Quarter Year over Year NONPERFORMING ASSETS (1) 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2020 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Nonaccrual LHFI Alabama $ 8,182 $ 9,223 $ 9,221 $ (1,041 ) -11.3 % $ (1,039 ) -11.3 % Florida 313 381 572 (68 ) -17.8 % (259 ) -45.3 % Mississippi (2) 21,636 22,898 35,015 (1,262 ) -5.5 % (13,379 ) -38.2 % Tennessee (3) 10,501 10,356 12,572 145 1.4 % (2,071 ) -16.5 % Texas 22,066 23,382 5,748 (1,316 ) -5.6 % 16,318 n/m Total nonaccrual LHFI 62,698 66,240 63,128 (3,542 ) -5.3 % (430 ) -0.7 % Other real estate Alabama — 613 3,271 (613 ) -100.0 % (3,271 ) -100.0 % Florida — — — — n/m — n/m Mississippi (2) 4,557 5,600 8,330 (1,043 ) -18.6 % (3,773 ) -45.3 % Tennessee (3) — — 50 — n/m (50 ) -100.0 % Texas — — — — n/m — n/m Total other real estate 4,557 6,213 11,651 (1,656 ) -26.7 % (7,094 ) -60.9 % Total nonperforming assets $ 67,255 $ 72,453 $ 74,779 $ (5,198 ) -7.2 % $ (7,524 ) -10.1 % LOANS PAST DUE OVER 90 DAYS (1) LHFI $ 2,114 $ 625 $ 1,576 $ 1,489 n/m $ 538 34.1 % LHFS-Guaranteed GNMA serviced loans (no obligation to repurchase) $ 69,894 $ 75,091 $ 119,409 $ (5,197 ) -6.9 % $ (49,515 ) -41.5 % Quarter Ended Linked Quarter Year over Year ACL LHFI (1) 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2020 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Beginning Balance $ 104,073 $ 104,032 $ 122,010 $ 41 0.0 % $ (17,937 ) -14.7 % CECL adoption adjustments: LHFI — — — — n/m — n/m Acquired loan transfers — — — — n/m — n/m Provision for credit losses, LHFI (4,515 ) (2,492 ) (4,413 ) (2,023 ) -81.2 % (102 ) -2.3 % Charge-offs (2,616 ) (1,586 ) (2,797 ) (1,030 ) -64.9 % 181 6.5 % Recoveries 2,515 4,119 2,506 (1,604 ) -38.9 % 9 0.4 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries (101 ) 2,533 (291 ) (2,634 ) n/m 190 -65.3 % Ending Balance $ 99,457 $ 104,073 $ 117,306 $ (4,616 ) -4.4 % $ (17,849 ) -15.2 % NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES (1) Alabama $ 747 $ 247 $ (1,011 ) $ 500 n/m $ 1,758 n/m Florida (32 ) 356 66 (388 ) n/m (98 ) n/m Mississippi (2) (683 ) 1,436 332 (2,119 ) n/m (1,015 ) n/m Tennessee (3) (130 ) (8 ) 303 (122 ) n/m (433 ) n/m Texas (3 ) 502 19 (505 ) n/m (22 ) n/m Total net (charge-offs) recoveries $ (101 ) $ 2,533 $ (291 ) $ (2,634 ) n/m $ 190 65.3 % (1) Excludes PPP loans. (2) Mississippi includes Central and Southern Mississippi Regions. (3) Tennessee includes Memphis, Tennessee and Northern Mississippi Regions. n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful See Notes to Consolidated Financials