CorEnergy Announces Tax Characterization of 2021 Distributions

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. CORR CORRPrA))) ("CorEnergy" or the "Company") today announced the tax characterization of the 2021 distributions paid to stockholders.

The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid by the Company during the year ended December 31, 2021.

Common Shareholders Record Date Payable Date Total Distributions Per Share Total Ordinary Dividends Box 1a Qualified Dividends Box 1b Total Capital Gain Distr. Box 2a Nondividend Distr. Box 3 2/12/2021 2/26/2021 $ 0.0500 $ — $ — $ — $ 0.0500 5/14/2021 5/28/2021 0.0500 — — — 0.0500 8/17/2021 8/31/2021 0.0500 — — — 0.0500 11/16/2021 11/30/2021 0.0500 — — — 0.0500 Total 2021 Distributions $ 0.2000 $ — $ — $ — $ 0.2000 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Record Date Payable Date Total Distributions Per Share Total Ordinary Dividends Box 1a Qualified Dividends Box 1b Total Capital Gain Distr. Box 2a Nondividend Distr. Box 3 2/12/2021 2/26/2021 $ 0.4609 $ — $ — $ — $ 0.4609 5/14/2021 5/28/2021 0.4609 — — — 0.4609 8/17/2021 8/31/2021 0.4609 — — — 0.4609 11/16/2021 11/30/2021 0.4609 — — — 0.4609 Total 2021 Distributions $ 1.8436 $ — $ — $ — $ 1.8436

Additional information regarding the tax characterization of the 2021 distributions is available at corenergy.reit.

Nothing contained herein or therein should be construed as tax advice. Consult your tax advisor for more information. Furthermore, you may not rely upon any information herein or therein for the purpose of avoiding any penalties that may be imposed under the Internal Revenue Code.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. CORR CORRPrA))), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases and from long-term customer contracts. For more information, please visit corenergy.reit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although CorEnergy believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Crimson transaction; the risk that CPUC approval is not obtained, is delayed or is subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect CorEnergy or the expected benefits of the Crimson transaction; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Crimson, and those factors discussed in CorEnergy's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, CorEnergy does not assume a duty to update any forward-looking statement. In particular, any distribution paid in the future to our stockholders will depend on the actual performance of CorEnergy, its costs of leverage and other operating expenses and will be subject to the approval of CorEnergy's Board of Directors and compliance with leverage covenants.

