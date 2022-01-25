Moog Inc. Annual Meeting to Be Held Virtually

2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Changed to Virtual Webcast

Moog Inc. MOG announced today that its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("2022 Annual Meeting") has been changed to a virtual webcast due to the ongoing public health impact of COVID-19, and to support the health and well-being of our shareholders and other meeting participants. The 2022 Annual Meeting will still be held at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, but as a live virtual webcast only. As described in the Company's proxy materials previously distributed for the 2022 Annual Meeting, shareholders at the close of business on the record date of December 10, 2021 are entitled to attend and participate in the 2022 Annual Meeting.

To attend, participate in, and/or vote during the virtual meeting, registered Class A shareholders may go to register.proxypush.com/moga and enter the control number found on the upper right-hand corner of their proxy card. Registered Class B shareholders may go to register.proxypush.com/mogb and enter the control number found on the upper right-hand corner of their proxy card. Beneficial shareholders should use the Class A or Class B registration link and enter the Class A or Class B meeting attendance number obtained from their bank, broker, or other nominee in advance of the meeting.

For additional information regarding how shareholders may attend, participate in, and/or vote at the virtual 2022 Annual Meeting, please refer to the Company's additional proxy soliciting material filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission with a date of January 25, 2022.

About Moog Inc.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog's high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, and marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.moog.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125006040/en/