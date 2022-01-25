Chimera Investment Corporation Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

Chimera Investment Corporation CIM (the "Company") announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, February 17, 2022 prior to 7:00 a.m. ET. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
|
Call-in Number:
|
U.S. Toll Free
|
(866) 342-8591
|
International
|
(203) 518-9713
|
Conference ID
|
CIMQ421
|
Webcast
|
|https://www.chimerareit.com/websites/chimera/English/5200/events.html
|
|
|
|
A replay of the call will be available for one week following the conference call.
|
|
Conference Call Replay:
|
U.S. Toll Free
|
(800) 695-1564
|
International
|
(402) 530-9025
About Chimera Investment Corporation
We are a publicly traded REIT that is primarily engaged in the business of investing directly or indirectly through our subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, including mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate assets.
Please visit www.chimerareit.com for additional information about the Company.
