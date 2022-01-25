EngageSmart Welcomes Diego Rodriguez to Board of Directors

EngageSmart (NYSE: ESMT), a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, today announced the appointment of Diego Rodriguez to the Board of Directors.

"Mr. Rodriguez has first-hand experience driving innovation for both enterprise and SMB clients and helping companies to deepen their relationship with existing customers while also pursuing new markets," says Paul Stamas, Chairman of the Board of Directors at EngageSmart. "We are excited to collaborate with him."

Mr. Rodriguez has over 25 years of experience in business, technology, and innovation and most recently was Executive Vice President, Chief Product and Design Officer at Intuit. He guided the strategy, design, and delivery of Intuit's AI-driven customer experiences and led its product management and design teams.

Prior to joining Intuit, Rodriguez was a Senior Partner at IDEO. He was the Managing Director of IDEO Bay Area and developed Business Design as a core part of IDEO's offer. As Global Managing Director of IDEO Futures, he managed the creation of growth ventures such as IDEO U and IDEO CoLab, as well as funding and incubating a portfolio of external startups such as PillPack (acquired by Amazon for $1 billion), Faraday Bicycles (acquired by Pon Holdings), and Mural.

Earlier in his career, Rodriguez developed leading-edge products as an engineer at HP and IDEO and later marketed the pioneering online version of QuickBooks. In addition to holding multiple patents, Rodriguez served on the Harvard University Board of Overseers and as an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Harvard Business School.

As a founding faculty member of the Hasso Plattner Institute of Design at Stanford (aka "the d.school"), Rodriguez is committed to developing future innovators and leaders. He is currently a Global Advisor to Harvard Business School and a Professor of the Practice at Boise State. Fortune named him one of "The Smartest People in Tech," and Fast Company called his writing "a must-read for anyone who wants to incorporate design thinking into their work."

"Mr. Rodriguez is an incredible asset to the EngageSmart team," says EngageSmart CEO Bob Bennett. "His experience in product development, design thinking, culture building, and education will be a valuable asset to continue the growth and success of EngageSmart."

"The EngageSmart mission to continue to simplify the online experience for customers across a range of essential industries resonated deeply with me," says Diego Rodriguez of his new role with EngageSmart. "Human-centered technology can make the world a better place, and I'm proud to be part of the team at EngageSmart tasked with advancing that mission."

Rodriguez earned bachelor's degrees in engineering and humanities with honors from Stanford University and an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24, and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers' engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves more than 74,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,000 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit https://engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

