Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp Expands Bicoastal Labor and Employment Practice with Addition of Christie Del Rey-Cone

Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP continues the expansion of its national labor and employment practice with the addition of Christie Del Rey-Cone as a partner in the firm's New York office.

Del Rey-Cone has extensive experience defending employers in the financial services, technology, entertainment, insurance, pharmaceutical and transportation industries against complex discrimination, harassment and retaliation lawsuits, as well as collective wage and hour actions and other matters. She regularly counsels corporate human resources and legal departments on a range of workplace matters and helps clients develop policies and best practices.

Del Rey-Cone comes to MSK from the New York-based employment law firm she co-founded in 2014. She previously had been a partner at Seyfarth Shaw and served a secondment with Goldman Sachs & Co.'s employment law group. Her experience also includes work at other global law firms and a clerkship with U.S. Magistrate Judge Arlene R. Lindsay of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

"Christie's arrival further bolsters our firm's premier labor and employment practice, particularly in New York and on the East Coast," said Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp Co-chair Lucia E. Coyoca. "Her wide-ranging litigation and counseling experience, both in-house and in national practices, across a variety of industries has enabled her to truly understand and support her clients' business needs."

A graduate of Franklin & Marshall College and Seton Hall University School of Law, Del Rey-Cone also has extensive mediation experience, which she will continue in private and pro bono settings in addition to her primary practice of employment counseling and litigation defense.

"Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp's well-rounded team is very intentional in working together to make each other and our clients successful," Del Rey-Cone said. "I look forward to playing a key role in growing our firm and our practice in New York and nationally."

About Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP

Since 1908, Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP has proven its ability to understand the complex, demystify the mysterious, and define the unknown. With more than 130 lawyers and offices in Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C., MSK is often distinguished as a "go-to" firm by industry and legal insiders and has extensive experience in a variety of practice areas, including entertainment & intellectual property litigation; labor and employment; motion picture, television and music transactions; immigration; corporate securities; regulatory; tax; trusts and estates; real estate; and international trade. Relentlessly innovative, our lawyers have developed groundbreaking legislation, established influential precedents and shaped the legal landscape. For more information, visit www.msk.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125006137/en/