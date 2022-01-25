RenaissanceRe Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $210.9 Million; Operating Income Available to Common Shareholders of $213.7 Million.

RenaissanceRe Reports Annual Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders of $73.4 Million; Operating Income Available to Common Shareholders of $81.6 Million.

Grew gross premiums written by $2.0 billion, or 34.9%, and net premiums written by $1.8 billion, or 45.0%, in 2021.

Casualty and Specialty segment combined ratio of 92.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 97.0% in 2021.

Repurchased $326.9 million of common shares in the fourth quarter; aggregate of $1.0 billion of common shares repurchased in 2021; and an additional $56.7 million of common shares repurchased from January 1, 2022 through January 21, 2022.

Raised $1.1 billion of additional capital in the Capital Partners business in 2021, including $258.0 million from RenaissanceRe, with a further $662.7 million raised effective January 1, 2022, including $209.7 million from RenaissanceRe.

2021 Weather-Related Large Losses contributed a $962.1 million net negative impact on net loss attributable to common shareholders in 2021, including $53.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR ("RenaissanceRe" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders per Diluted Common Share: $4.65 Operating Income Available to Common Shareholders per Diluted Common Share*: $4.71 Underwriting Income Fee Income Net Investment Income $276.7M $30.0M $80.5M Change in Book Value per Common Share: 2.5% Change in Tangible Book Value per Common Share Plus Change in Accum. Dividends*: 2.8%

* Operating Return on Average Common Equity, Operating Income (Loss) Available (Attributable) to Common Shareholders, Operating Income (Loss) Available (Attributable) to Common Shareholders per Diluted Common Share and Change in Tangible Book Value per Common Share Plus Change in Accumulated Dividends are non-GAAP financial measures; see "Comments on Regulation G" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Kevin J. O'Donnell, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The fourth quarter was a solid finish to a difficult year. We reported a return on average common equity of over 14% for the quarter driven by record profitability in our Casualty and Specialty segment and strong results in our Property segment. For the full year, we earned a modest operating profit despite catastrophe losses of nearly $1 billion. At the same time, we exercised leadership in the market, growing net premiums written by 45% while simultaneously returning over $1 billion in capital to shareholders. At the January 2022 renewal, our Capital Partners team once again led the industry, raising $500 million in DaVinci to grow in an improving environment and further optimize our Property segment. In addition, we continued to expand our Casualty and Specialty business in an attractive market, and as a result have built a stronger, more diversified and efficient underwriting portfolio that I am confident will produce superior returns for our shareholders in 2022."

Consolidated Financial Results - Fourth Quarter

Consolidated Highlights Three months ended

December 31 (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) 2021 2020 Gross premiums written $ 1,313,018 $ 935,514 Underwriting income (loss) 276,661 (151,655 ) Combined ratio 79.4 % 114.7 % Net Income (Loss) Available (Attributable) to common shareholders 210,917 189,812 Available (Attributable) to common shareholders per diluted common share $ 4.65 $ 3.74 Operating Income (Loss) (1) Available (Attributable) to common shareholders 213,692 (77,122 ) Available (Attributable) to common shareholders per diluted common share $ 4.71 $ (1.59 ) Book value per common share $ 132.17 $ 138.46 Change in book value per share 2.5 % 2.5 % Tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends (1) $ 149.79 $ 155.17 Change in tangible book value per common share plus change in accumulated dividends (1) 2.8 % 3.0 % Return on average common equity - annualized 14.2 % 10.9 % Operating return on average common equity - annualized (1) 14.4 % (4.4 ) %

(1) See "Comments on Regulation G" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Three Drivers of Profit: Underwriting, Fee and Investment Income - Fourth Quarter

Underwriting Results - Property Segment: Combined ratio of 64.4%; 10.8 percentage points from weather-related large losses.

Property Segment Three months ended

December 31 Q/Q Change (in thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 Gross premiums written $ 384,657 $ 308,315 24.8% Underwriting income (loss) 223,098 (130,268 ) Underwriting Ratios Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year 43.8 % 130.5 % (86.7) pts Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years (4.9 ) % (24.8 ) % 19.9 pts Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year 38.9 % 105.7 % (66.8) pts Underwriting expense ratio 25.5 % 19.9 % 5.6 pts Combined ratio 64.4 % 125.6 % (61.2) pts

Gross premiums written increased 24.8%, driven by:

- Growth in the other property class of business of $127.7 million, or 51.2%, principally as a result of rate improvements driving growth in new and existing business, notably within catastrophe exposed U.S. property excess and surplus lines; partially offset by a

- Decrease in property catastrophe class of business of $51.3 million, or 86.8%, primarily due to a decrease in reinstatement premiums.

Ceded premiums written were $9.5 million, a decrease of $19.0 million, or 66.6%. This decrease was primarily driven by the non-renewal of certain deals ceded to Upsilon RFO Re Ltd. ("Upsilon RFO").

were $9.5 million, a decrease of $19.0 million, or 66.6%. This decrease was primarily driven by the non-renewal of certain deals ceded to Upsilon RFO Re Ltd. ("Upsilon RFO"). The net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year decreased 86.7 percentage points, primarily as a result of COVID-19 losses in the fourth quarter of 2020, combined with a lower amount of weather-related losses in the fourth quarter of 2021.

decreased 86.7 percentage points, primarily as a result of COVID-19 losses in the fourth quarter of 2020, combined with a lower amount of weather-related losses in the fourth quarter of 2021. The net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident year reflected net favorable development primarily from weather-related large losses in the 2017 to 2019 accident years.

reflected net favorable development primarily from weather-related large losses in the 2017 to 2019 accident years. Underwriting expense ratio increased 5.6 percentage points, driven by lower profit commissions and a lower impact to the ratio from reinstatement premiums, as well as changes in the mix of business due to continued growth in the other property class of business.

increased 5.6 percentage points, driven by lower profit commissions and a lower impact to the ratio from reinstatement premiums, as well as changes in the mix of business due to continued growth in the other property class of business. Underwriting income of $223.1 million and a combined ratio of 64.4% included weather-related large losses which had a $68.4 million net negative impact on the Property segment underwriting result and added 10.8 percentage points to the combined ratio in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Underwriting Results - Casualty and Specialty Segment: Grew gross premiums written by 48.0% and reported a combined ratio of 92.5%

Casualty and Specialty Segment Three months ended

December 31 Q/Q

Change (in thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 Gross premiums written $ 928,361 $ 627,199 48.0 % Underwriting income (loss) 53,563 (21,387 ) Underwriting Ratios Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year 63.9 % 70.5 % (6.6) pts Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years (1.3 ) % (0.5 ) % (0.8) pts Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year 62.6 % 70.0 % (7.4) pts Underwriting expense ratio 29.9 % 34.1 % (4.2) pts Combined ratio 92.5 % 104.1 % (11.6) pts

Gross premiums written increased 48.0%, primarily driven by growth in professional liability, general casualty and other specialty lines of business. This growth was principally driven by increases in new and existing business written in the current and prior periods, combined with rate improvements.

increased 48.0%, primarily driven by growth in professional liability, general casualty and other specialty lines of business. This growth was principally driven by increases in new and existing business written in the current and prior periods, combined with rate improvements. Net claims and claim expense ratio declined 7.4 percentage points principally as a result of lower current accident year losses, which in turn were primarily driven by lower attritional losses and lower losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

declined 7.4 percentage points principally as a result of lower current accident year losses, which in turn were primarily driven by lower attritional losses and lower losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The underwriting expense ratio decreased 4.2 percentage points driven by a 2.9 percentage point improvement in the net acquisition expense ratio, principally due to changes in the mix of business and estimated profit commissions, combined with a decrease in the operating expense ratio driven by improved operating leverage.

Fee Income: $30.0 million of fee income; impacted by the 2021 Weather-Related Large Losses

Fee Income Three months ended

December 31 Q/Q

Change (in thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 Total management fee income $ 24,723 $ 26,778 $ (2,055 ) Total performance fee income (loss) (1) 5,299 9,128 (3,829 ) Total fee income $ 30,022 $ 35,906 $ (5,884 )

(1) Performance fees are based on the performance of the individual vehicles or products, and may be negative in a particular period if, for example, large losses occur, which can potentially result in no performance fees or the reversal of previously accrued performance fees.

Total fee income decreased $5.9 million due to lower management and performance fee income primarily driven by the impact of the 2021 Weather-Related Large Losses on the results of the Company's joint ventures and managed funds. In addition, management fees were also impacted by a deferral of management fees in DaVinci in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Investment Results: Performance primarily driven by net realized and unrealized losses in the fixed maturity investments portfolio

Investment Results Three months ended

December 31 Q/Q

Change (in thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 Net investment income $ 80,483 $ 81,717 $ (1,234 ) Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments (21,518 ) 258,745 (280,263 ) Total investment result 58,965 340,462 (281,497 ) Total investment return - annualized 1.1 % 6.6 % (5.5) pts

Total investment result decreased $281.5 million, primarily due to the difference in net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments, principally within the fixed maturity and equity investments portfolios.

– In the fourth quarter of 2021, net realized and unrealized losses on fixed maturity investments of $116.7 million were primarily driven by increasing yields on U.S. treasuries; partially offset by net realized and unrealized gains of $73.6 million on equity investments in line with wider equity markets.

– In the fourth quarter of 2020, net realized and unrealized gains on equity investments of $154.3 million were primarily driven by the significant price appreciation in equity markets generally, and in particular in the Company's strategic investment in Trupanion, Inc. Net realized and unrealized gains on fixed maturity investments of $90.1 million during the quarter were largely driven by tightening credit spreads on certain fixed maturity investments.

Managed fixed maturity and short-term investment weighted average yield to maturity was 1.2% and average duration was 3.0 years on total consolidated fixed maturity and short-term investments at fair value of $18.8 billion at December 31, 2021.

Other Items of Note - Fourth Quarter

Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests was $68.5 million compared to net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests of $5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to:

– DaVinciRe Holdings Ltd. ("DaVinci"), which had underwriting income in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to underwriting losses in the fourth quarter of 2020, and was partially offset by;

– RenaissanceRe Medici Fund Ltd. ("Medici"), which had net loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to net income in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Medici net loss for the quarter includes net foreign exchange losses that were attributable to third party investors, resulting in net income being retained by the Company.

Income tax expense of $18.6 million compared to an income tax benefit of $9.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in income tax expense was primarily driven by underwriting income in the Company's taxable jurisdictions, partially offset by net unrealized investment losses in the Company's U.S. based operations.

of $18.6 million compared to an income tax benefit of $9.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in income tax expense was primarily driven by underwriting income in the Company's taxable jurisdictions, partially offset by net unrealized investment losses in the Company's U.S. based operations. Net foreign exchange losses of $16.7 million compared to a $23.3 million net foreign exchange gain in the fourth quarter of 2020. The net foreign exchange loss was primarily driven by losses attributable to third-party investors in Medici which are allocated through noncontrolling interests and miscellaneous foreign exchange losses generated by underwriting activities.

Consolidated Financial Results - Full Year

Consolidated Highlights Twelve months ended

December 31 (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) 2021 2020 Gross premiums written $ 7,833,798 $ 5,806,165 Underwriting income (loss) (108,948 ) (76,511 ) Combined ratio 102.1 % 101.9 % Net Income (Loss) Available (Attributable) to common shareholders $ (73,421 ) $ 731,482 Available (Attributable) to common shareholders per diluted common share $ (1.57 ) $ 15.31 Operating Income (Loss) (1) Available (Attributable) to common shareholders $ 81,599 $ 14,640 Available (Attributable) to common shareholders per diluted common share $ 1.72 $ 0.12 Book value per common share $ 132.17 $ 138.46 Change in book value per share (4.5 ) % 14.9 % Tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends (1) $ 149.79 $ 155.17 Change in tangible book value per common share plus change in accumulated dividends (1) (4.0 ) % 17.9 % Return on average common equity (1.1 ) % 11.7 % Operating return on average common equity (1) 1.3 % 0.2 %

(1) See "Comments on Regulation G" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Net negative impact of the 2021 Weather-Related Large Losses

Net negative impact on underwriting result includes the sum of (1) net claims and claim expenses incurred, (2) assumed and ceded reinstatement premiums earned and (3) earned and lost profit commissions. Net negative impact on net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders is the sum of (1) net negative impact on underwriting result and (2) redeemable noncontrolling interest.

Net negative impact on the consolidated financial statements

Year ended December 31, 2021 Winter Storm

Uri European

Floods Hurricane

Ida Other 2021

Catastrophe

Events (1) Aggregate

Losses (2) Total 2021

Weather-

Related Large

Losses (3) (in thousands) Net claims and claims expenses incurred $ (358,937 ) $ (360,644 ) $ (741,285 ) $ (85,941 ) $ (161,093 ) $ (1,707,900 ) Assumed reinstatement premiums earned 86,626 90,346 156,061 9,939 6,140 $ 349,112 Ceded reinstatement premiums earned (11,045 ) (16,372 ) (27,467 ) — — $ (54,884 ) Earned (lost) profit commissions 773 8,084 — 1,645 — 10,502 Net negative impact on underwriting result (282,583 ) (278,586 ) (612,691 ) (74,357 ) (154,953 ) (1,403,170 ) Redeemable noncontrolling interest 101,966 84,082 200,806 17,082 37,175 441,111 Net negative impact on net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders $ (180,617 ) $ (194,504 ) $ (411,885 ) $ (57,275 ) $ (117,778 ) $ (962,059 )

Net negative impact on the segment underwriting results and consolidated combined ratio

Year ended December 31, 2021 Winter Storm

Uri European

Floods Hurricane

Ida Other 2021

Catastrophe

Events (1) Aggregate

Losses (2) Total 2021

Weather-

Related Large

Losses (3) (in thousands, except percentages) Net negative impact on Property segment underwriting result $ (275,566 ) $ (276,317 ) $ (596,271 ) $ (74,357 ) $ (154,953 ) $ (1,377,464 ) Net negative impact on Casualty and Specialty segment underwriting result (7,017 ) (2,269 ) (16,420 ) — — (25,706 ) Net negative impact on underwriting result $ (282,583 ) $ (278,586 ) $ (612,691 ) $ (74,357 ) $ (154,953 ) $ (1,403,170 ) Percentage point impact on consolidated combined ratio 5.5 5.4 12.0 1.4 3.0 28.5

(1) "Other 2021 Catastrophe Events" includes the hail storm in Europe in late June 2021, the wildfires in California during the third quarter of 2021, the tornadoes in the Central and Midwest U.S. in December 2021, and the Midwest Derecho in December 2021. (2) "Aggregate Losses" includes loss estimates associated with certain aggregate loss contracts triggered during 2021 as a result of weather-related catastrophe events. (3) "2021 Weather-Related Large Losses" includes Winter Storm Uri, the European Floods, Hurricane Ida, Other 2021 Catastrophe Events and Aggregate Losses.

Estimates of net negative impact are based on a review of potential exposures, preliminary discussions with certain counterparties and actuarial modeling techniques. Actual net negative impact, both individually and in the aggregate, may vary from these estimates, perhaps materially. Changes in these estimates will be recorded in the period in which they occur.

Meaningful uncertainty remains regarding the estimates and the nature and extent of losses from catastrophe events, driven by the magnitude and recent nature of each event, the geographic areas impacted by the events, relatively limited claims data received to date, the contingent nature of business interruption and other exposures, potential uncertainties relating to reinsurance recoveries, and other factors inherent in loss estimation, among other things.

Three Drivers of Profit: Underwriting, Fee, and Investment Income - Full Year

Underwriting Results - Property Segment: Grew gross premiums written by 32.0%; 2021 Weather-Related Large Losses contributed 58.6 percentage points to the combined ratio

Property Segment Twelve months ended

December 31 Y/Y

Change (in thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 Gross premiums written $ 3,958,724 $ 2,999,142 32.0 % Underwriting income (loss) (185,504 ) 11,021 Underwriting Ratios Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year 91.9 % 82.3 % 9.6 pts Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years (9.0 ) % (8.1 ) % (0.9) pts Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year 82.9 % 74.2 % 8.7 pts Underwriting expense ratio 24.2 % 25.2 % (1.0) pts Combined ratio 107.1 % 99.4 % 7.7 pts

Gross premiums written increased 32.0%, driven by:

– Growth in the other property class of business of $610.6 million, or 54.9%, principally as a result of rate improvements driving growth in new and existing business, notably within catastrophe exposed U.S. property excess and surplus lines.

– Growth in the property catastrophe class of business of $349.0 million, or 18.5%, principally as a result of an increase in reinstatement premiums, rate improvements, and increased shares on existing deals, as well as participation in new deals and opportunities. $339.7 million of reinstatement premiums associated with the 2021 Weather-Related Large Losses, compared to reinstatement premiums of $77.0 million associated with 2020 weather-related large losses and $25.9 million associated with COVID-19 losses in 2020.

increased 32.0%, driven by: – Growth in the other property class of business of $610.6 million, or 54.9%, principally as a result of rate improvements driving growth in new and existing business, notably within catastrophe exposed U.S. property excess and surplus lines. – Growth in the property catastrophe class of business of $349.0 million, or 18.5%, principally as a result of an increase in reinstatement premiums, rate improvements, and increased shares on existing deals, as well as participation in new deals and opportunities.

Ceded premiums written were $1.1 billion, an increase of $128.8 million, or 13.4%. This increase was primarily driven by higher gross premiums written in 2021, which were ceded to Upsilon RFO, and ceded reinstatement premiums earned of $54.7 million from the 2021 Weather-Related Large Losses.

were $1.1 billion, an increase of $128.8 million, or 13.4%. This increase was primarily driven by higher gross premiums written in 2021, which were ceded to Upsilon RFO, and ceded reinstatement premiums earned of $54.7 million from the 2021 Weather-Related Large Losses. The net claims and claim expense ratio for prior accident years reflected net favorable development of 15.3% for property catastrophe and 2.4% for other property in the year, primarily related to weather-related large losses in the 2017 to 2019 accident years.

reflected net favorable development of 15.3% for property catastrophe and 2.4% for other property in the year, primarily related to weather-related large losses in the 2017 to 2019 accident years. Underwriting loss of $185.5 million and a combined ratio of 107.1%, primarily driven by the 2021 Weather-Related Large Losses, which had a $1.4 billion net negative impact on the Property segment underwriting result and added 58.6 percentage points to the combined ratio.

Casualty and Specialty Segment: Grew gross written premium by 38% and reported a combined ratio of 97.0%

Casualty and Specialty Segment Twelve months ended

December 31 Y/Y

Change (in thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 Gross premiums written $ 3,875,074 $ 2,807,023 38.0 % Underwriting income (loss) 76,556 (87,532 ) Underwriting Ratios Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year 66.9 % 75.2 % (8.3) pts Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years (0.7 ) % (1.4 ) % 0.7 pts Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year 66.2 % 73.8 % (7.6) pts Underwriting expense ratio 30.8 % 30.5 % 0.3 pts Combined ratio 97.0 % 104.3 % (7.3) pts

Gross premiums written increased 38.0%, primarily due to growth from new and existing business opportunities written in the current and prior periods across various classes of business within the segment, combined with rate improvements.

increased 38.0%, primarily due to growth from new and existing business opportunities written in the current and prior periods across various classes of business within the segment, combined with rate improvements. Net claims and claim expense ratio decreased 7.6 percentage points, driven by lower current accident year losses. As compared to 2021, 2020 was impacted by net losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

decreased 7.6 percentage points, driven by lower current accident year losses. As compared to 2021, 2020 was impacted by net losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The underwriting expense ratio increased 0.3 percentage points due to:

– An increase of 1.1 percentage points in the net acquisition expense ratio principally due the effects of purchase accounting amortization in 2020 related to the acquisition of TMR which decreased the acquisition ratio in the prior year period; largely offset by

– Lower operating expense ratio driven by improved operating leverage.

Fee Income: $128.5 million of fee income; impacted by 2021 Weather-Related Large Losses

Fee Income Twelve months ended

December 31 Y/Y

Change (in thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 Total management fee income $ 109,071 $ 111,476 $ (2,405 ) Total performance fee income (loss) (1) 19,432 33,686 (14,254 ) Total fee income $ 128,503 $ 145,162 $ (16,659 )

(1) Performance fees are based on the performance of the individual vehicles or products, and may be negative in a particular period if, for example, large losses occur, which can potentially result in no performance fees or the reversal of previously accrued performance fees.

Total fee income decreased $16.7 million due to lower performance and management fee income in 2021.

– Lower management fee income in 2021 was primarily due to a deferral of management fees in DaVinci as a result of the 2021 Weather-Related Large Losses.

– Lower performance fee income in 2021 was primarily due to the impact of the 2021 Weather-Related Large Losses on the results of the Company's joint ventures and managed funds, partially offset by higher favorable development on prior year losses in DaVinci.

Investment Results: Performance primarily driven by net realized and unrealized losses in the fixed maturity investments portfolio

Investment Results Twelve months ended

December 31 Y/Y

Change (in thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 Net investment income $ 319,479 $ 354,038 $ (34,559 ) Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments (218,134 ) 820,636 (1,038,770 ) Total investment result 101,345 1,174,674 (1,073,329 ) Total investment return 0.5 % 5.9 % (5.4) pts

Total investment result decreased $1.1 billion primarily due to the difference in net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments, principally within the fixed maturity and equity investments portfolios.

– Net realized and unrealized losses in 2021 of $322.0 million on fixed maturity investments were primarily driven by increasing yields on U.S. treasuries; partially offset by net realized and unrealized gains of $49.6 million on equity investments.

– In 2020, the total investment result was favorably impacted by the recovery in the financial markets following the disruption associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in net realized and unrealized gains of $592.4 million on fixed maturity investments and $235.6 million on equity investments.

Managed fixed maturity and short-term investment weighted average yield to maturity was 1.2% and average duration was 3.0 years on total consolidated fixed maturity and short-term investments at fair value of $18.8 billion at December 31, 2021.

Other Items of Note - Full Year and Subsequent Events

Corporate expenses were $41.2 million, a decrease of $55.8 million, primarily driven by higher non-recurring expenses in 2020 resulting from the loss on sale of RenaissanceRe UK, executive compensation charges, and certain integration and compensation related costs associated with the acquisition of TMR.

were $41.2 million, a decrease of $55.8 million, primarily driven by higher non-recurring expenses in 2020 resulting from the loss on sale of RenaissanceRe UK, executive compensation charges, and certain integration and compensation related costs associated with the acquisition of TMR. Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests was $63.3 million, compared to net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest of $230.7 million in 2020, reflecting the impact of higher underwriting losses in DaVinci, lower underwriting income in Vermeer, and a decrease in Medici net income, primarily due to foreign exchange losses that are attributable to third party investors.

was $63.3 million, compared to net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest of $230.7 million in 2020, reflecting the impact of higher underwriting losses in DaVinci, lower underwriting income in Vermeer, and a decrease in Medici net income, primarily due to foreign exchange losses that are attributable to third party investors. Income tax benefit of $10.7 million, principally driven by unrealized investment portfolio losses in the Company's taxable jurisdictions.

of $10.7 million, principally driven by unrealized investment portfolio losses in the Company's taxable jurisdictions. Net foreign exchange losses of $41.0 million compared to a $27.8 million net foreign exchange gain in 2020. The net foreign exchange loss was primarily driven by losses attributable to third party investors in Medici, which are allocated through noncontrolling interest, and miscellaneous foreign exchange losses generated by underwriting activities.

of $41.0 million compared to a $27.8 million net foreign exchange gain in 2020. The net foreign exchange loss was primarily driven by losses attributable to third party investors in Medici, which are allocated through noncontrolling interest, and miscellaneous foreign exchange losses generated by underwriting activities. Raised gross proceeds of $500.0 million in July 2021 through the issuance of 20,000,000 Depositary Shares, each of which represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Company's 4.20% Series G Preference Shares, $1.00 par value and $25,000 liquidation preference per share (equivalent to $25.00 per Depositary Share). Redeemed all 11,000,000 outstanding 5.375% Series E Preference Shares on August 11, 2021 for $275.0 million plus accrued and unpaid dividends thereon.

of $500.0 million in July 2021 through the issuance of 20,000,000 Depositary Shares, each of which represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Company's 4.20% Series G Preference Shares, $1.00 par value and $25,000 liquidation preference per share (equivalent to $25.00 per Depositary Share). Redeemed all 11,000,000 outstanding 5.375% Series E Preference Shares on August 11, 2021 for $275.0 million plus accrued and unpaid dividends thereon. Raised capital of $662.7 million, effective January 1, 2022, through Upsilon RFO, DaVinci and Medici, including $209.7 million from the Company. Following these transactions, the Company's ownership in Upsilon RFO, DaVinci and Medici was 13.6%, 30.9% and 13.7%, respectively.

Conference Call Details and Additional Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Additional Financial Information

This Press Release includes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP") including "operating Income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders," "operating Income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted," "operating return on average common equity - annualized," "tangible book value per common share" and "tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends." A reconciliation of such measures to the most comparable GAAP figures in accordance with Regulation G is presented in the attached supplemental financial data.

Please refer to the "Investors - Financial Reports - Financial Supplements" section of the Company's website at www.renre.com for a copy of the Financial Supplement which includes additional information on the Company's financial performance.

Conference Call Information

RenaissanceRe will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss this release. Live broadcast of the conference call will be available through the "Investors - Webcasts & Presentations" section of the Company's website at www.renre.com.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, RenaissanceRe has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any forward-looking statements made in this Press Release reflect RenaissanceRe's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to numerous factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the following: the Company's exposure to natural and non-natural catastrophic events and circumstances and the variance it may cause in the Company's financial results; the effect of climate change on the Company's business, including the trend towards increasingly frequent and severe climate events; the effectiveness of the Company's claims and claim expense reserving process; the effect of emerging claims and coverage issues; the highly competitive nature of the Company's industry, resulting in consolidation of competitors, customers and (re)insurance brokers, and the Company's reliance on a small and decreasing number of brokers; the historically cyclical nature of the (re)insurance industries; collection on claimed retrocessional coverage, and new retrocessional reinsurance being available on acceptable terms; the ability of the Company's ceding companies and delegated authority counterparties to accurately assess the risks they underwrite; the Company's ability to maintain its financial strength ratings; the impact of large non-recurring contracts and reinstatement premiums on the Company's financial results; the Company's ability to attract and retain key executives and employees; the effect of cybersecurity risks, including technology breaches or failure; the performance of the Company's investment portfolio and financial market volatility; the effects of inflation; the Company's ability to successfully implement its business strategies and initiatives, and the success of any of the Company's strategic investments or acquisitions, including its ability to manage its operations as its product and geographical diversity increases; the Company's exposure to credit loss from counterparties; the Company's need to make many estimates and judgments in the preparation of its financial statements; the Company's ability to effectively manage capital on behalf of investors in joint ventures or other entities it manages; changes to the accounting rules and regulatory systems applicable to the Company's business, including changes in Bermuda laws or regulations or as a result of increased global regulation of the insurance and reinsurance industries; other political, regulatory or industry initiatives adversely impacting the Company; the Company's ability to comply with covenants in its debt agreements; a contention by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service that any of the Company's Bermuda subsidiaries are subject to taxation in the U.S.; the effects of U.S. tax reform legislation, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development or European Union measures and possible future tax reform legislation and regulations, including changes to the tax treatment of the Company's shareholders or investors in its joint ventures or other entities it manages; the Company's ability to determine any impairments taken on its investments; the uncertainty of the continuing and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including measures taken in response thereto and the effect of legislative, regulatory and judicial influences on the Company's potential reinsurance, insurance and investment exposures, or other effects that it may have; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; the Company's ability to raise capital if necessary; the Company's ability to comply with applicable sanctions and foreign corrupt practices laws; the Company's dependence on the ability of its operating subsidiaries to declare and pay dividends; aspects of the Company's corporate structure that may discourage third-party takeovers and other transactions; difficulties investors may have in serving process or enforcing judgments against the Company in the U.S.; and other factors affecting future results disclosed in RenaissanceRe's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Prospectus Supplement dated July 7, 2021.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Summary Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands of United States Dollars, except per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Revenues Gross premiums written $ 1,313,018 $ 935,514 $ 7,833,798 $ 5,806,165 Net premiums written $ 1,116,560 $ 746,311 $ 5,939,375 $ 4,096,333 Decrease (increase) in unearned premiums 224,730 282,774 (745,194 ) (143,871 ) Net premiums earned 1,341,290 1,029,085 5,194,181 3,952,462 Net investment income 80,483 81,717 319,479 354,038 Net foreign exchange gains (losses) (16,697 ) 23,270 (41,006 ) 27,773 Equity in earnings (losses) of other ventures 3,830 (1,868 ) 12,309 17,194 Other income (loss) 6,431 4,374 10,880 213 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments (21,518 ) 258,745 (218,134 ) 820,636 Total revenues 1,393,819 1,395,323 5,277,709 5,172,316 Expenses Net claims and claim expenses incurred 690,970 901,353 3,876,087 2,924,609 Acquisition expenses 333,986 238,283 1,214,858 897,677 Operational expenses 39,673 41,104 212,184 206,687 Corporate expenses 10,426 21,031 41,152 96,970 Interest expense 11,872 11,841 47,536 50,453 Total expenses 1,086,927 1,213,612 5,391,817 4,176,396 Income (loss) before taxes 306,892 181,711 (114,108 ) 995,920 Income tax benefit (expense) (18,616 ) 9,923 10,668 (2,862 ) Net income (loss) 288,276 191,634 (103,440 ) 993,058 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (68,516 ) 5,467 63,285 (230,653 ) Net income (loss) attributable to RenaissanceRe 219,760 197,101 (40,155 ) 762,405 Dividends on preference shares (8,843 ) (7,289 ) (33,266 ) (30,923 ) Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders $ 210,917 $ 189,812 $ (73,421 ) $ 731,482 Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share – basic $ 4.65 $ 3.75 $ (1.57 ) $ 15.34 Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share – diluted $ 4.65 $ 3.74 $ (1.57 ) $ 15.31 Operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted (1) $ 4.71 $ (1.59 ) $ 1.72 $ 0.12 Average shares outstanding - basic 44,722 50,022 47,171 47,103 Average shares outstanding - diluted 44,748 50,111 47,171 47,178 Net claims and claim expense ratio 51.5 % 87.6 % 74.6 % 74.0 % Underwriting expense ratio 27.9 % 27.1 % 27.5 % 27.9 % Combined ratio 79.4 % 114.7 % 102.1 % 101.9 % Return on average common equity - annualized 14.2 % 10.9 % (1.1 ) % 11.7 % Operating return on average common equity - annualized (1) 14.4 % (4.4 ) % 1.3 % 0.2 %

(1) See Comments on Regulation G for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of United States Dollars, except per share amounts) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets (Unaudited) (Audited) Fixed maturity investments trading, at fair value $ 13,507,131 $ 13,506,503 Short term investments, at fair value 5,298,385 4,993,735 Equity investments trading, at fair value 546,016 702,617 Other investments, at fair value 1,993,059 1,256,948 Investments in other ventures, under equity method 98,068 98,373 Total investments 21,442,659 20,558,176 Cash and cash equivalents 1,859,019 1,736,813 Premiums receivable 3,781,542 2,894,631 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 854,722 823,582 Reinsurance recoverable 4,268,669 2,926,010 Accrued investment income 55,740 66,743 Deferred acquisition costs and value of business acquired 849,160 633,521 Receivable for investments sold 380,442 568,293 Other assets 224,053 363,170 Goodwill and other intangible assets 243,496 249,641 Total assets $ 33,959,502 $ 30,820,580 Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Reserve for claims and claim expenses $ 13,294,630 $ 10,381,138 Unearned premiums 3,531,213 2,763,599 Debt 1,168,353 1,136,265 Reinsurance balances payable 3,860,963 3,488,352 Payable for investments purchased 1,170,568 1,132,538 Other liabilities 755,441 970,121 Total liabilities 23,781,168 19,872,013 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 3,554,053 3,388,319 Shareholders' Equity Preference shares 750,000 525,000 Common shares 44,445 50,811 Additional paid-in capital 608,121 1,623,206 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,909 ) (12,642 ) Retained earnings 5,232,624 5,373,873 Total shareholders' equity attributable to RenaissanceRe 6,624,281 7,560,248 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and shareholders' equity $ 33,959,502 $ 30,820,580 Book value per common share $ 132.17 $ 138.46

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Supplemental Financial Data - Segment Information (in thousands of United States Dollars, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three months ended December 31, 2021 Property Casualty and

Specialty Other Total Gross premiums written $ 384,657 $ 928,361 $ — $ 1,313,018 Net premiums written $ 375,112 $ 741,448 $ — $ 1,116,560 Net premiums earned $ 626,359 $ 714,931 $ — $ 1,341,290 Net claims and claim expenses incurred 243,356 447,614 — 690,970 Acquisition expenses 131,007 202,979 — 333,986 Operational expenses 28,898 10,775 — 39,673 Underwriting income (loss) $ 223,098 $ 53,563 $ — 276,661 Net investment income 80,483 80,483 Net foreign exchange gain (loss) (16,697 ) (16,697 ) Equity in earnings of other ventures 3,830 3,830 Other income (loss) 6,431 6,431 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments (21,518 ) (21,518 ) Corporate expenses (10,426 ) (10,426 ) Interest expense (11,872 ) (11,872 ) Income (loss) before taxes and redeemable noncontrolling interests 306,892 Income tax benefit (expense) (18,616 ) (18,616 ) Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (68,516 ) (68,516 ) Dividends on preference shares (8,843 ) (8,843 ) Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders $ 210,917 Net claims and claim expenses incurred – current accident year $ 274,649 $ 457,080 $ — $ 731,729 Net claims and claim expenses incurred – prior accident years (31,293 ) (9,466 ) — (40,759 ) Net claims and claim expenses incurred – total $ 243,356 $ 447,614 $ — $ 690,970 Net claims and claim expense ratio – current accident year 43.8 % 63.9 % 54.6 % Net claims and claim expense ratio – prior accident years (4.9 ) % (1.3 ) % (3.1 ) % Net claims and claim expense ratio – calendar year 38.9 % 62.6 % 51.5 % Underwriting expense ratio 25.5 % 29.9 % 27.9 % Combined ratio 64.4 % 92.5 % 79.4 % Three months ended December 31, 2020 Property Casualty and

Specialty Other Total Gross premiums written $ 308,315 $ 627,199 $ — $ 935,514 Net premiums written $ 279,773 $ 466,538 $ — $ 746,311 Net premiums earned $ 507,141 $ 521,944 $ — $ 1,029,085 Net claims and claim expenses incurred 536,218 365,135 — 901,353 Acquisition expenses 75,032 163,251 — 238,283 Operational expenses 26,159 14,945 — 41,104 Underwriting income (loss) $ (130,268 ) $ (21,387 ) $ — (151,655 ) Net investment income 81,717 81,717 Net foreign exchange gain (loss) 23,270 23,270 Equity in earnings of other ventures (1,868 ) (1,868 ) Other income (loss) 4,374 4,374 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments 258,745 258,745 Corporate expenses (21,031 ) (21,031 ) Interest expense (11,841 ) (11,841 ) Income (loss) before taxes and redeemable noncontrolling interests 181,711 Income tax benefit (expense) 9,923 9,923 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 5,467 5,467 Dividends on preference shares (7,289 ) (7,289 ) Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders $ 189,812 Net claims and claim expenses incurred – current accident year $ 661,711 $ 368,071 $ — $ 1,029,782 Net claims and claim expenses incurred – prior accident years (125,493 ) (2,936 ) — (128,429 ) Net claims and claim expenses incurred – total $ 536,218 $ 365,135 $ — $ 901,353 Net claims and claim expense ratio – current accident year 130.5 % 70.5 % 100.1 % Net claims and claim expense ratio – prior accident years (24.8 ) % (0.5 ) % (12.5 ) % Net claims and claim expense ratio – calendar year 105.7 % 70.0 % 87.6 % Underwriting expense ratio 19.9 % 34.1 % 27.1 % Combined ratio 125.6 % 104.1 % 114.7 %

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Supplemental Financial Data - Segment Information (in thousands of United States Dollars, except percentages) (Unaudited) Year ended December 31, 2021 Property Casualty and

Specialty Other Total Gross premiums written $ 3,958,724 $ 3,875,074 $ — $ 7,833,798 Net premiums written $ 2,868,002 $ 3,071,373 $ — $ 5,939,375 Net premiums earned $ 2,608,298 $ 2,585,883 $ — $ 5,194,181 Net claims and claim expenses incurred 2,163,016 1,713,071 — 3,876,087 Acquisition expenses 487,178 727,680 — 1,214,858 Operational expenses 143,608 68,576 — 212,184 Underwriting income (loss) $ (185,504 ) $ 76,556 $ — (108,948 ) Net investment income 319,479 319,479 Net foreign exchange gain (loss) (41,006 ) (41,006 ) Equity in earnings of other ventures 12,309 12,309 Other income (loss) 10,880 10,880 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments (218,134 ) (218,134 ) Corporate expenses (41,152 ) (41,152 ) Interest expense (47,536 ) (47,536 ) Income (loss) before taxes and redeemable noncontrolling interests (114,108 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 10,668 10,668 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 63,285 63,285 Dividends on preference shares (33,266 ) (33,266 ) Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders $ (73,421 ) Net claims and claim expenses incurred – current accident year $ 2,396,389 $ 1,729,168 $ — $ 4,125,557 Net claims and claim expenses incurred – prior accident years (233,373 ) (16,097 ) — (249,470 ) Net claims and claim expenses incurred – total $ 2,163,016 $ 1,713,071 $ — $ 3,876,087 Net claims and claim expense ratio – current accident year 91.9 % 66.9 % 79.4 % Net claims and claim expense ratio – prior accident years (9.0 ) % (0.7 ) % (4.8 ) % Net claims and claim expense ratio – calendar year 82.9 % 66.2 % 74.6 % Underwriting expense ratio 24.2 % 30.8 % 27.5 % Combined ratio 107.1 % 97.0 % 102.1 % Year ended December 31, 2020 Property Casualty and

Specialty Other Total Gross premiums written $ 2,999,142 $ 2,807,023 $ — $ 5,806,165 Net premiums written $ 2,037,200 $ 2,059,133 $ — $ 4,096,333 Net premiums earned $ 1,936,215 $ 2,016,247 $ — $ 3,952,462 Net claims and claim expenses incurred 1,435,947 1,488,662 — 2,924,609 Acquisition expenses 353,700 543,977 — 897,677 Operational expenses 135,547 71,140 — 206,687 Underwriting income (loss) $ 11,021 $ (87,532 ) $ — (76,511 ) Net investment income 354,038 354,038 Net foreign exchange gain (loss) 27,773 27,773 Equity in earnings of other ventures 17,194 17,194 Other income (loss) 213 213 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments 820,636 820,636 Corporate expenses (96,970 ) (96,970 ) Interest expense (50,453 ) (50,453 ) Income (loss) before taxes and redeemable noncontrolling interests 995,920 Income tax benefit (expense) (2,862 ) (2,862 ) Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (230,653 ) (230,653 ) Dividends on preference shares (30,923 ) (30,923 ) Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders $ 731,482 Net claims and claim expenses incurred – current accident year $ 1,592,996 $ 1,515,425 $ — $ 3,108,421 Net claims and claim expenses incurred – prior accident years (157,049 ) (26,763 ) — (183,812 ) Net claims and claim expenses incurred – total $ 1,435,947 $ 1,488,662 $ — $ 2,924,609 Net claims and claim expense ratio – current accident year 82.3 % 75.2 % 78.6 % Net claims and claim expense ratio – prior accident years (8.1 ) % (1.4 ) % (4.6 ) % Net claims and claim expense ratio – calendar year 74.2 % 73.8 % 74.0 % Underwriting expense ratio 25.2 % 30.5 % 27.9 % Combined ratio 99.4 % 104.3 % 101.9 %

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Supplemental Financial Data - Gross Premiums Written (in thousands of United States Dollars) (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Property Segment Catastrophe $ 7,795 $ 59,120 $ 2,235,736 $ 1,886,785 Other property 376,862 249,195 1,722,988 1,112,357 Property segment gross premiums written $ 384,657 $ 308,315 $ 3,958,724 $ 2,999,142 Casualty and Specialty Segment General casualty (1) $ 281,926 $ 190,996 $ 1,258,536 $ 904,594 Professional liability (2) 333,257 207,437 1,283,864 836,120 Financial lines (3) 139,799 122,023 498,946 514,192 Other (4) 173,379 106,743 833,728 552,117 Casualty and Specialty segment gross premiums written $ 928,361 $ 627,199 $ 3,875,074 $ 2,807,023

(1) Includes automobile liability, casualty clash, employer's liability, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation and general liability. (2) Includes directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity. (3) Includes financial guaranty, mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety and trade credit. (4) Includes accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite and terrorism. Lines of business such as regional multi-line and whole account may have characteristics of various other classes of business, and are allocated accordingly.