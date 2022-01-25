Get It Now! Opens Store in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Get It Now! Store Manager, David Dworniczak, and his sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Green Bay an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The new Get It Now! store is located at 1481 W Mason St. in Green Bay, Wisconsin. To welcome Get It Now! to its new neighborhood, members of the Green Bay community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. CST. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will also take place on Friday, Jan. 28, at approximately 11 a.m. CST, and the public will have the opportunity to shop the store's merchandise.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Get It Now! will be giving away an LG 86" Smart TV, valued at $1,899.99. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Get It Now!'s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $1,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay. This local nonprofit engages within the community to meet the needs of Green Bay's youth, so they can achieve academic success, live a healthy lifestyle and demonstrate good character and citizenship.

Get It Now!, part of the Rent-A-Center, Inc. family, operates 29 locations in the state of Wisconsin. This Green Bay location will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. RCII is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company's omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125006149/en/