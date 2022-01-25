New Residential Investment Corp. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

New Residential Investment Corp. NRZ "New Residential" or the "Company"))) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021 on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.
In addition, management will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of New Residential's website, www.newresi.com.
All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-833-974-2382 (from within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-5787 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference "New Residential Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call." In addition, participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10163201/f0d676f592.
A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.newresi.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available two hours following the call's completion through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (from within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (from outside of the U.S.); please reference access code "5397345."
ABOUT NEW RESIDENTIAL
New Residential is a leading provider of capital and services to the mortgage and financial services industry. The Company's mission is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in all interest rate environments through a complementary portfolio of investments and operating businesses. Since inception in 2013, New Residential has delivered over $3.9 billion in dividends to shareholders. New Residential's investment portfolio is composed of mortgage servicing related assets (full and excess MSRs and servicer advances), residential securities (and associated called rights) and loans (including single family rental), and consumer loans. New Residential's investments in operating entities include leading origination and servicing platforms through wholly-owned subsidiaries, Newrez LLC and Caliber Home Loans Inc., as well as investments in affiliated businesses that provide mortgage related services. New Residential is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm, and headquartered in New York City.
