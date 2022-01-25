Pentair Expands Residential Water Treatment Offerings With Pentair Water Solutions

Enhanced digital experience encompasses full transition of Pelican Water

Pentair, a leading provider of water treatment and sustainable solutions, is proud to introduce a new, updated Pentair Water Solutions experience, exclusively on Pentair.com. With this updated website and the support of a network of professional installers, Pentair Water Solutions is well-positioned to provide leading water treatment solutions and services directly to consumers through a variety of channels, including both online and in-home.

"Pentair delivers tailored and sustainable solutions that help consumers move, improve and enjoy water for happier, healthier lives," said Mario D'Ovidio, EVP and President, Pentair Consumer Solutions. "Through Pentair Water Solutions, which encompasses the previously acquired Pelican Water, we are expanding our consumer residential water treatment offerings to provide our customers with the expertise and innovative product solutions to confidently solve their unique water challenges."

Unique Pentair Water Solutions Offerings

Pentair Water Solutions provide consumers with a suite of innovative solutions to address common residential water challenges including hard water scale and build-up, chlorine taste and odor, and lead and arsenic contamination.

Consumers can now address their water challenges from the comfort of their homes through a curated experience designed to take them from Water Curious to Water Confident. For added flexibility, extensive contact options are available including an online chatroom, virtual appointments and in-home conversations with Pentair Home Water Experts.

Additionally, Pentair's solutions are customized for each home and supported through proprietary, real-time local water data and commercial-grade water testing that demonstrates how water differs from home to home, block to block and city to city. This ensures every homeowner receives a personalized, results-driven solution for cleaner, better-tasting water.

For more information on Pentair Water Solutions or to schedule a free water diagnosis, please visit Pentair.com/homewater. Existing users of PelicanWater.com will be redirected automatically.

About Pentair

Pentair makes the most of life's essential resources. From our residential and business solutions that help people move, improve and enjoy their water, to our sustainable innovations and applications, we deliver smart, sustainable solutions for life.

Pentair had revenue in 2020 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,750 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit pentair.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125006070/en/