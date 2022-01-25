UMB Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $78.5 Million and Record Full-Year Earnings of $353.0 Million

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

GAAP net income of $78.5 million, or $1.61 per diluted share; net operating income (non-GAAP) of $78.9 million, or $1.62 per diluted share.

Pre-tax, pre-provision income on a fully tax equivalent basis (PTPP-FTE) of $113.4 million.

Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) balances, average loans increased 5.7% on a linked-quarter, annualized basis. Average Commercial & Industrial loan balances, excluding PPP, increased 11.9% on a linked-quarter, annualized basis. Period-end loan balances, excluding PPP, increased by $882.6 million from the linked quarter.

Noninterest income increased 10.1% on a linked-quarter basis to $118.8 million, equal to 36.1% of total revenue.

Quarterly average deposits grew 26.7% to $31.6 billion compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Average demand deposit balances increased 60.5% on a linked-quarter annualized basis to $13.1 billion.



UMB Financial Corporation UMBF, a financial services company, announced net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $78.5 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, compared to $94.5 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021 (linked quarter) and $156.3 million, or $3.24 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 include a pre-tax gain of $108.8 million on the company's investment in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF).

Net operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure reconciled to net income, the nearest comparable GAAP measure, later in this release, was $78.9 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $95.1 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and $157.4 million, or $3.26 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. PTPP-FTE, a non-GAAP measure reconciled to the components of net income before taxes, the nearest comparable GAAP measure, later in this release, was $113.4 million, or $2.32 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $115.3 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, for the linked quarter, and $202.9 million, or $4.20 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. These PTPP-FTE results represent decreases of 1.7% on a linked-quarter basis and 44.1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

"Notwithstanding higher-than typical operating expenses tied to profitable business growth, charitable contributions, and timing of other investments in the fourth quarter, our teams executed and delivered exceptional operating and financial results in 2021 through strong growth on both sides of the balance sheet, strong asset quality metrics and continued build-out of our differentiated fee generation businesses," said Mariner Kemper, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "UMB is positioned to benefit even further from anticipated economic expansion, higher interest rates, our diversified fee income businesses and the franchise investments we are making. In 2021, fee income momentum in our various businesses was offset on a year-over-year basis by the 2020 gain on our investment in Tattooed Chef and ongoing market-related adjustments. Average loans excluding PPP loan balances increased an impressive 12.3%. Average deposits increased 24.8%, including a 43.5% increase in interest-free demand deposit balances. Finally, in January, we pursued and executed the sale of our small, acquired factoring portfolio to an alternative financing company."

Fourth Quarter 2021 earnings discussion

Summary of quarterly financial results UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q4 Q3 Q4 2021 2021 2020 Net income (GAAP) $ 78,496 $ 94,467 $ 156,320 Earnings per share (diluted) 1.61 1.94 3.24 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (Non-GAAP) 106,869 108,803 196,107 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share (diluted) 2.19 2.23 4.06 Pre-tax, pre-provision income - FTE (Non-GAAP) 113,352 115,347 202,946 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share - FTE (diluted) 2.32 2.37 4.20 Net operating income (Non-GAAP) 78,921 95,112 157,405 Operating earnings per share (diluted) 1.62 1.95 3.26 GAAP Return on average assets 0.82 % 1.04 % 2.03 % Return on average equity 9.91 11.89 21.18 Efficiency ratio 67.78 65.62 53.44 Non-GAAP Operating return on average assets 0.82 % 1.05 % 2.05 % Operating return on average equity 9.97 11.97 21.33 Operating efficiency ratio 67.61 65.36 53.11

Summary of revenue UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q4 Q3 Q4 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2021 2021 2020 LQ PY Net interest income $ 210,570 $ 209,765 $ 194,675 $ 805 $ 15,895 Noninterest income: Trust and securities processing 58,515 56,914 50,773 1,601 7,742 Trading and investment banking 6,977 5,936 9,693 1,041 (2,716 ) Service charges on deposit accounts 21,607 19,881 20,074 1,726 1,533 Insurance fees and commissions 359 285 318 74 41 Brokerage fees 3,346 2,899 3,918 447 (572 ) Bankcard fees 16,642 17,198 15,788 (556 ) 854 Investment securities gains (losses), net 1,448 (3,510 ) 113,010 4,958 (111,562 ) Other 9,888 8,304 14,716 1,584 (4,828 ) Total noninterest income $ 118,782 $ 107,907 $ 228,290 $ 10,875 $ (109,508 ) Total revenue $ 329,352 $ 317,672 $ 422,965 $ 11,680 $ (93,613 ) Net interest income (FTE) $ 217,053 $ 216,309 $ 201,514 Net interest margin (FTE) 2.37 % 2.52 % 2.78 % Total noninterest income as a % of total revenue 36.07 33.97 53.97

Net interest income

Net interest income totaled $210.6 million, which is an increase of $0.8 million as compared to the linked quarter. The benefit from growth in average earning assets was partially offset by $4.0 million in reduced income from PPP loans. Average earning assets increased $2.2 billion, or 6.4%, driven by an increase in liquidity and investment securities purchases, while noninterest-bearing deposits increased $1.7 billion, or 15.1% and interest-bearing liabilities increased $499.1 million, or 2.4%.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter was 2.37%, a decrease of 15 basis points from the linked quarter, driven in large part by earning asset mix shift in favor of lower-yielding liquidity balances. Earning asset yields declined 16 basis points from the linked quarter, driven by an eight-basis-point decline in loan yields and mix changes. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased two basis points to 0.20%. Net interest spread decreased 14 basis points to 2.29% from the linked quarter and was 39 basis points lower than the fourth quarter of 2020.

On a year-over-year basis, net interest income increased $15.9 million, or 8.2%, driven by a $2.6 billion, or 25.5% increase in average securities, coupled with a $651.6 million, or 4.1%, increase in average loans. These increases were driven by organic loan growth, excess liquidity, and the company's PPP participation.

Average deposits increased 7.5% on a linked-quarter basis and 26.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Average noninterest-bearing demand deposit balances increased 15.1% on a linked-quarter basis and 46.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest income

Fourth quarter 2021 noninterest income increased $10.9 million, or 10.1%, on a linked-quarter basis, largely due to: An increase of $3.3 million in the company's equity investments, and an increase of $1.7 million in gains on sales of available-for-sale securities, both recorded in investment securities gains. An increase of $3.2 million in derivative income, recorded in other income. An increase of $1.7 million in service charges on deposits primarily driven by an increase of $0.9 million in healthcare income related to customer transfer and conversion fees and increased corporate service charge income. Increases of $1.6 million in trust and securities processing and $1.0 million in trading and investment banking. The increase in trust and securities processing income is primarily due to an increase of $1.0 million in fund services income driven by higher levels of assets administered and $0.6 million in corporate trust income. The increase in trading and investment banking income is driven by increased trading volume. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $1.6 million in company owned life insurance income, recorded in other income. The decrease in company-owned life insurance is offset by a proportionate decrease in deferred compensation expense as noted below.

Compared to the prior year, noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $109.5 million, or 48.0%, primarily driven by: A decrease of $111.6 million in investment securities gains, primarily due to mark-to-market valuations on the company's equity investment in TTCF. The fourth quarter of 2020 included a pre-tax gain on TTCF of $108.8 million. A decrease of $6.4 million in company-owned life insurance income, recorded in other income. The decrease in company-owned life insurance is offset by a proportionate decrease in deferred compensation expense as noted below. A $2.7 million decrease in trading and investment banking due to decreased trading volumes. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $7.7 million in trust and securities processing income, an increase of $1.9 million in derivative income, recorded in other income, and an increase of $1.5 million in service charges on deposits. The increase in trust and securities processing was driven by an increase of $8.6 million in fund services income tied to higher levels of assets administered, and an increase of $1.3 million in corporate trust income, partially offset by a decrease of $2.1 million in trust services income.



Noninterest expense

Summary of noninterest expense UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q4 Q3 Q4 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2021 2021 2020 LQ PY Salaries and employee benefits $ 131,360 $ 124,986 $ 129,272 $ 6,374 $ 2,088 Occupancy, net 10,907 12,207 11,858 (1,300 ) (951 ) Equipment 19,886 19,701 22,008 185 (2,122 ) Supplies and services 4,646 3,379 4,125 1,267 521 Marketing and business development 6,528 4,863 3,717 1,665 2,811 Processing fees 19,083 16,562 14,408 2,521 4,675 Legal and consulting 10,858 7,646 10,191 3,212 667 Bankcard 4,865 4,795 4,711 70 154 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,110 1,110 1,601 — (491 ) Regulatory fees 3,393 3,186 2,393 207 1,000 Other 9,847 10,434 22,574 (587 ) (12,727 ) Total noninterest expense $ 222,483 $ 208,869 $ 226,858 $ 13,614 $ (4,375 )

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $222.5 million, an increase of $13.6 million, or 6.5%, from the linked quarter and a decrease of $4.4 million, or 1.9%, from the fourth quarter of 2020.

The linked-quarter increase in noninterest expense was driven by: An increase of $7.3 million in salaries and bonus expense, recorded in salaries and employee benefits, driven primarily by increased incentive compensation tied to business growth and higher overall company performance. Increases of $3.2 million in legal and consulting expense and $1.7 million in marketing and business development due to the timing of multiple projects. An increase of $2.5 million in processing fees, due to timing of software projects and an increase of $2.1 million in charitable contributions expense, recorded in other expense. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $2.5 million in operational losses, recorded in other expense, and $0.9 million in deferred compensation expense, recorded in salaries and employee benefits. The decrease in deferred compensation expense was offset by the decrease in company-owned life insurance income noted above.

The year-over-year decrease in noninterest expense was driven by: A decrease of $13.8 million in operational losses, recorded in other expense. A decrease of $4.5 million in deferred compensation expense, recorded in salaries and employee benefits. The decrease in deferred compensation expense was offset by the decrease in company-owned life insurance income noted above. These decreases were partially offset by the following increases: Increases of $4.7 million in processing fees and $2.8 million in marketing and business development due to the timing of multiple software projects and marketing campaigns, respectively. An increase of $4.5 million in salaries and bonus expense, recorded in salaries and employee benefits, driven primarily by increased incentive compensation tied to business growth and higher overall company performance. An increase of $2.1 million in charitable contributions expense, recorded in other expense.



Full year 2021 earnings discussion

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $353.0 million, or $7.24 per diluted share, compared to $286.5 million, or $5.93 per diluted share in 2020. Net operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure reconciled to net income, the nearest comparable GAAP measure, later in this release, was $354.4 million, or $7.27 per diluted share, compared to $295.8 million, or $6.12 per diluted share in 2020. These results represent increases of 23.2% and 19.8%, respectively.

Summary of year-to-date financial results UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) December December YTD YTD 2021 2020 Net income (GAAP) $ 353,018 $ 286,502 Earnings per share (diluted) 7.24 5.93 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (Non-GAAP) 449,060 469,390 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share (diluted) 9.21 9.71 Pre-tax, pre-provision income - FTE (Non-GAAP) 475,394 496,108 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share - FTE (diluted) 9.75 10.26 Net operating income (Non-GAAP) 354,446 295,793 Operating earnings per share (diluted) 7.27 6.12 GAAP Return on average assets 1.00 % 1.00 % Return on average equity 11.43 10.21 Efficiency ratio 65.02 63.49 Non-GAAP Operating return on average assets 1.00 % 1.04 % Operating return on average equity 11.47 10.55 Operating efficiency ratio 64.87 62.56

Net interest income increased $84.3 million, or 11.5%, year-over-year due to a $6.7 billion increase in earning assets, primarily driven by increased volume in the company's investment portfolio, strong organic loan growth and the company's participation in the PPP. This growth was partially offset by the impact of lower short-term and long-term interest rates. In 2021, average securities increased $2.2 billion and average loan balances increased $1.5 billion. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $3.1 billion, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined 22 basis points.

Full-year noninterest income decreased $93.0 million, or 16.6%, due to: A decrease of $115.6 million in investment securities gains. 2020 included a pre-tax gain of $108.8 million on the company's investment in TTCF, compared to a pre-tax loss of $15.4 million in 2021. A decrease of $12.2 million in brokerage fees, primarily driven by lower 12b-1 and money market income. A decrease of $3.8 million in trust income, recorded in trust and securities processing. These decreases were partially offset by the following increases: Increases of $27.5 million in fund services income driven by higher levels of assets administered and $5.8 million in corporate trust revenue, both recorded in trust and securities processing. An increase of $4.0 million in bankcard income, due to higher interchange revenue, offset by increased rebates and rewards expense.

Full-year noninterest expense increased $11.6 million, or 1.4%, primarily due to: A $13.4 million increase in processing fees driven by the timing of multiple software projects. An increase of $9.0 million in salary and employee benefit expense driven primarily by increased bonus and sales commission expense tied to business volumes, revenue growth, and overall company performance. Increases of $3.9 million and $2.6 million in marketing and business development and legal and consulting expense, respectively, due to the timing of multiple projects. An increase of $3.9 million in charitable contributions expense, recorded in other expense. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $14.1 million in operational losses, recorded in other expense, and a decrease of $7.3 million in equipment expense due to lower software amortization expense.



Income taxes

The company's effective tax rate was 17.7% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 15.5% for the same period in 2020. The increase in the effective tax rate for 2021 is primarily attributable to a smaller portion of income being earned from tax-exempt municipal securities and higher state and local income taxes.

Balance sheet

Average total assets for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $38.1 billion compared to $35.9 billion for the linked quarter and $30.6 billion for the same period in 2020.

Summary of average loans and leases - QTD Average UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q4 Q3 Q4 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2021 2021 2020 LQ PY Commercial and industrial $ 6,994,935 $ 7,097,248 $ 7,079,646 $ (102,313 ) $ (84,711 ) Specialty lending 484,552 486,021 506,225 (1,469 ) (21,673 ) Commercial real estate 6,218,138 6,285,348 5,847,439 (67,210 ) 370,699 Consumer real estate 2,272,498 2,178,010 1,903,892 94,488 368,606 Consumer 107,841 115,702 128,350 (7,861 ) (20,509 ) Credit cards 414,267 400,189 382,166 14,078 32,101 Leases and other 200,417 194,235 193,363 6,182 7,054 Total loans $ 16,692,648 $ 16,756,753 $ 16,041,081 $ (64,105 ) $ 651,567

Average loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 0.4% on a linked-quarter basis and increased 4.1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily due to the company's participation in the PPP. Excluding PPP balances, average loans increased 1.4% on a linked-quarter basis.

Summary of average securities - QTD Average UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q4 Q3 Q4 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2021 2021 2020 LQ PY Securities available for sale: U.S. Treasury $ 69,398 $ 17,903 $ 30,778 $ 51,495 $ 38,620 U.S. Agencies 93,619 94,049 96,082 (430 ) (2,463 ) Mortgage-backed 7,395,528 6,766,619 5,053,821 628,909 2,341,707 State and political subdivisions 3,437,841 3,530,031 3,600,704 (92,190 ) (162,863 ) Corporates 236,743 158,326 76,870 78,417 159,873 Collateralized loan obligations 38,099 — — 38,099 38,099 Total securities available for sale $ 11,271,228 $ 10,566,928 $ 8,858,255 $ 704,300 $ 2,412,973 Securities held to maturity: State and political subdivisions $ 1,089,587 $ 1,073,133 $ 1,045,640 $ 16,454 $ 43,947 Mortgage-backed 105,622 — — 105,622 105,622 Total securities held to maturity $ 1,195,209 $ 1,073,133 $ 1,045,640 $ 122,076 $ 149,569 Trading securities 29,426 25,392 29,659 4,034 (233 ) Other securities 299,829 262,453 267,445 37,376 32,384 Total securities $ 12,795,692 $ 11,927,906 $ 10,200,999 $ 867,786 $ 2,594,693

Average securities available for sale increased 6.7% on a linked-quarter basis and 27.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Summary of average deposits - QTD Average UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q4 Q3 Q4 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2021 2021 2020 LQ PY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 13,124,918 $ 11,400,143 $ 8,947,389 $ 1,724,775 $ 4,177,529 Interest-bearing demand and savings 17,809,817 17,376,135 15,250,236 433,682 2,559,581 Time deposits 701,836 651,727 767,755 50,109 (65,919 ) Total deposits $ 31,636,571 $ 29,428,005 $ 24,965,380 $ 2,208,566 $ 6,671,191 Noninterest bearing deposits as % of total 41.49 % 38.74 % 35.84 %

Average deposits increased 7.5% on a linked-quarter basis and 26.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased 15.1% on a linked-quarter basis to $13.1 billion.

Capital

Capital information UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Total equity $ 3,145,424 $ 3,112,840 $ 3,016,948 Book value per common share 64.95 64.37 62.84 Tangible book value per common share 61.05 60.44 58.64 Regulatory capital: Common equity Tier 1 capital $ 2,885,576 $ 2,811,117 $ 2,547,634 Tier 1 capital 2,885,576 2,811,117 2,547,634 Total capital 3,324,284 3,248,869 3,002,545 Regulatory capital ratios: Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.05 % 12.26 % 12.10 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.05 12.26 12.10 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.88 14.17 14.26 Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.61 7.87 8.37

At December 31, 2021, the regulatory capital ratios presented in the foregoing table exceeded all "well-capitalized" regulatory thresholds.

Asset Quality

Credit quality UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Net charge-offs - Total loans $ 8,061 $ 3,127 $ 28,374 $ 5,310 $ 1,801 Net loan charge-offs as a % of total average loans 0.19 % 0.07 % 0.68 % 0.13 % 0.04 % Loans over 90 days past due $ 2,633 $ 2,319 $ 1,265 $ 1,773 $ 1,952 Loans over 90 days past due as a % of total loans 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Nonaccrual and restructured loans $ 92,300 $ 96,536 $ 58,219 $ 76,706 $ 87,823 Nonaccrual and restructured loans as a % of total loans 0.54 % 0.59 % 0.34 % 0.46 % 0.55 % Provision for credit losses $ 8,500 $ (5,000 ) $ 24,000 $ (7,500 ) $ 5,000

Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter totaled $8.5 million, an increase of $13.5 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $3.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter provision expense is commensurate with the increases of $701.4 million and $1.1 billion in period-end loan balances as compared to the linked quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively, as well as considerations for portfolio changes and various macro-economic factors. Provision expense in the third quarter of 2021 represented a release of the Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) based on positive macro-economic data and portfolio credit metrics.

Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter totaled $8.1 million, or 0.19%, of average loans, compared to $3.1 million, or 0.07%, of average loans in the linked quarter, and $1.8 million, or 0.04%, of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Dividend Declaration

At the company's quarterly board meeting, the Board of Directors declared a $0.37 per share quarterly cash dividend, payable on April 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In this release, we provide information about net operating income, operating earnings per share - diluted (operating EPS), operating return on average equity (operating ROE), operating return on average assets (operating ROA), operating noninterest expense, operating efficiency ratio, pre-tax, pre-provision income, pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share – diluted (PTPP EPS), pre-tax, pre-provision income on a fully tax equivalent basis (PTPP-FTE), pre-tax, pre-provision FTE earnings per share – diluted (PTPP-FTE EPS), tangible shareholders' equity, and tangible book value per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. This information supplements the results that are reported according to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP results. The differences between the non-GAAP financial measures – net operating income, operating EPS, operating ROE, operating ROA, operating noninterest expense, operating efficiency ratio, PTPP, PTPP EPS, PTPP-FTE, PTPP-FTE EPS, tangible shareholders' equity, and tangible book value per share – and the nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release. The company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations may be useful to investors because they adjust for acquisition-, severance-, and COVID-19 related items that management does not believe reflect the company's fundamental operating performance. COVID-19 related expense includes hazard pay for branch associates, computer hardware expense to support associates working remotely, and additional equipment, cleaning, and janitorial supplies to protect the well-being of our associates and customers while on the company's premises.

Net operating income for the relevant period is defined as GAAP net income, adjusted to reflect the impact of excluding expenses related to acquisitions, severance expense, COVID-19 related expense, and the cumulative tax impact of these adjustments.

Operating EPS (diluted) is calculated as earnings per share as reported, adjusted to reflect, on a per share basis, the impact of excluding the non-GAAP adjustments described above for the relevant period. Operating ROE is calculated as net operating income, divided by the company's average total shareholders' equity for the relevant period. Operating ROA is calculated as net operating income, divided by the company's average assets for the relevant period. Operating noninterest expense for the relevant period is defined as GAAP noninterest expense, adjusted to reflect the pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments described above. Operating efficiency ratio is calculated as the company's operating noninterest expense, net of amortization of other intangibles, divided by the company's total non-GAAP revenue (calculated as net interest income plus noninterest income, less gains on sales of securities available for sale, net).

PTPP income for the relevant period is defined as GAAP net income, adjusted to reflect the impact of excluding income tax and provision expenses.

PTPP-FTE for the relevant period is defined as GAAP net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis plus noninterest income, less noninterest expense.

Tangible shareholders' equity for the relevant period is defined as GAAP shareholders' equity, net of intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is defined as tangible shareholders' equity divided by the Company's total shares outstanding.

Forward-Looking Statements:

About UMB:

UMB Financial Corporation UMBF is a financial services company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. UMB offers commercial banking, which includes comprehensive deposit, lending and investment services, personal banking, which includes wealth management and financial planning services, and institutional banking, which includes asset servicing, corporate trust solutions, investment banking, and healthcare services. UMB operates branches throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arizona and Texas, and serves business and institutional clients nationwide. For more information, visit UMB.com, UMB Blog, UMB Facebook and UMB LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter at @UMBBank. For information about UMB's operations, approach and relief measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit umb.com/COVID-19.

Consolidated Balance Sheets UMB Financial Corporation (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Loans $ 17,170,871 $ 16,103,651 Allowance for credit losses on loans (194,771 ) (215,973 ) Net loans 16,976,100 15,887,678 Loans held for sale 1,277 6,708 Securities: Available for sale 11,976,514 9,299,688 Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 1,478,476 1,012,004 Trading securities 31,875 35,020 Other securities 327,098 296,053 Total securities 13,813,963 10,642,765 Federal funds sold and resell agreements 1,216,357 1,650,335 Interest-bearing due from banks 8,841,906 3,110,042 Cash and due from banks 413,821 430,638 Premises and equipment, net 270,933 293,095 Accrued income 131,102 139,892 Goodwill 174,518 180,867 Other intangibles, net 14,416 21,056 Other assets 839,091 764,428 Total assets $ 42,693,484 $ 33,127,504 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 16,342,642 $ 9,879,970 Interest-bearing demand and savings 18,405,644 16,295,186 Time deposits under $250,000 403,660 477,748 Time deposits of $250,000 or more 447,981 398,347 Total deposits 35,599,927 27,051,251 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 3,238,435 2,315,497 Long-term debt 271,544 269,595 Accrued expenses and taxes 249,492 319,676 Other liabilities 188,662 154,537 Total liabilities 39,548,060 30,110,556 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 55,057 55,057 Capital surplus 1,110,520 1,090,450 Retained earnings 2,176,998 1,891,246 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 126,314 318,340 Treasury stock (323,465 ) (338,145 ) Total shareholders' equity 3,145,424 3,016,948 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 42,693,484 $ 33,127,504

Consolidated Statements of Income UMB Financial Corporation (dollars in thousands except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 155,324 $ 152,486 $ 619,273 $ 585,957 Securities: Taxable interest 37,376 26,226 127,625 105,701 Tax-exempt interest 24,140 25,427 98,305 99,820 Total securities income 61,516 51,653 225,930 205,521 Federal funds and resell agreements 2,286 2,567 10,048 11,840 Interest-bearing due from banks 2,182 384 5,417 3,744 Trading securities 275 202 854 1,427 Total interest income 221,583 207,292 861,522 808,489 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 6,299 7,955 26,412 58,214 Federal funds and repurchase agreements 1,673 1,726 6,934 11,787 Other 3,041 2,936 12,655 7,259 Total interest expense 11,013 12,617 46,001 77,260 Net interest income 210,570 194,675 815,521 731,229 Provision for credit losses 8,500 5,000 20,000 130,500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 202,070 189,675 795,521 600,729 NONINTEREST INCOME Trust and securities processing 58,515 50,773 224,126 194,646 Trading and investment banking 6,977 9,693 30,939 32,945 Service charges on deposit accounts 21,607 20,074 86,056 83,879 Insurance fees and commissions 359 318 1,309 1,369 Brokerage fees 3,346 3,918 12,171 24,350 Bankcard fees 16,642 15,788 64,576 60,544 Investment securities gains, net 1,448 113,010 5,057 120,634 Other 9,888 14,716 42,941 41,799 Total noninterest income 118,782 228,290 467,175 560,166 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 131,360 129,272 504,442 495,464 Occupancy, net 10,907 11,858 47,345 47,476 Equipment 19,886 22,008 78,398 85,719 Supplies and services 4,646 4,125 14,986 15,537 Marketing and business development 6,528 3,717 18,533 14,679 Processing fees 19,083 14,408 67,563 54,213 Legal and consulting 10,858 10,191 32,406 29,765 Bankcard 4,865 4,711 19,145 18,954 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,110 1,601 4,757 6,517 Regulatory fees 3,393 2,393 11,894 10,279 Other 9,847 22,574 34,167 43,402 Total noninterest expense 222,483 226,858 833,636 822,005 Income before income taxes 98,369 191,107 429,060 338,890 Income tax expense 19,873 34,787 76,042 52,388 NET INCOME $ 78,496 $ 156,320 $ 353,018 $ 286,502 PER SHARE DATA Net income – basic $ 1.62 $ 3.26 $ 7.31 $ 5.95 Net income – diluted 1.61 3.24 7.24 5.93 Dividends 0.37 0.320 1.38 1.25 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 48,371,296 47,927,358 48,271,462 48,137,791 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 48,854,383 48,264,097 48,738,292 48,343,750

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income UMB Financial Corporation (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Net income $ 78,496 $ 156,320 $ 353,018 $ 286,502 Other comprehensive (loss) income, before tax: Unrealized gains and losses on debt securities: Change in unrealized holding gains and losses, net (46,275 ) 25,576 (244,695 ) 295,552 Less: Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income (2,739 ) (1,436 ) (7,817 ) (6,980 ) Change in unrealized gains and losses on debt securities (49,014 ) 24,140 (252,512 ) 288,572 Unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges: Change in unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges, net (407 ) 1,964 3,106 20,979 Less: Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income (802 ) (1,036 ) (3,352 ) (1,905 ) Change in unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges (1,209 ) 928 (246 ) 19,074 Other comprehensive (loss) income, before tax (50,223 ) 25,068 (252,758 ) 307,646 Income tax benefit (expense) 12,230 (5,831 ) 60,732 (72,486 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income (37,993 ) 19,237 (192,026 ) 235,160 Comprehensive income $ 40,503 $ 175,557 $ 160,992 $ 521,662