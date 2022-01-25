Chatham Lodging Trust Announces 2021 Distribution Characterization

Chatham Lodging Trust CLDT, a lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in upscale extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels, today announced the characterization of dividends declared in 2021 on its preferred shares for federal income tax reporting purposes.
Security
|
CUSIP
|
Ticker
|
Record
|
Payment
|
Dividend
|
Taxable
|
Return of
|
Section
|
Series A Preferred
|
16208T201
|
CLDT-PA
|
9/30/21
|
10/15/21
|
$0.48307
|
$0.48307
|
$0.00000
|
$0.48307
|
Series A Preferred
|
16208T201
|
CLDT-PA
|
12/31/21
|
1/18/22
|
$0.41406
|
$0.41406
|
$0.00000
|
$0.41406
|
(1) Form 1099-DIV box 1a
|
(2) Form 1099-DIV box 3
|
(3) Form 1099-DIV box 5
No portion of the dividends declared in 2021 represented foreign taxes or qualified dividend income.
Registered holders of Chatham Lodging Trust preferred shares who received any of the dividends specified in the table above will receive an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Form 1099-DIV from EQ Shareholder Services, the company's dividend paying agent. The Form 1099-DIV will report the dividends paid with respect to 2021. Shareholders whose shares are held in "street name" will receive an IRS Form 1099 from the bank, brokerage firm or other nominee holding their shares.
The information in the table above is based on the preliminary results of work on the tax filings of Chatham Lodging Trust and is subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. No material change in these classifications is expected. The tax information above should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors regarding the specific federal, state, local, foreign and other tax consequences of ownership of Chatham Lodging Trust's shares and the specific tax treatment of distributions on Chatham Lodging Trust's shares.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 42 hotels totaling 6,340 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia. Additional information about Chatham may be found at chathamlodgingtrust.com.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Chatham Lodging Trust, including statements regarding future plans, strategies, performance, acquisitions, capital expenditures, future operating results and the timing and composition of revenues, among others, and statements containing words such as "expects," "believes" or "will," which indicate that those statements are forward-looking. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those discussed in such statements. Additional risks are discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005954/en/
