Empire State Realty Trust Announces 2021 Tax Treatment of Its Distributions

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. ESRT (the "Company"), a NYC-focused REIT that owns and manages a well-positioned property portfolio of office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, today announced the 2021 tax treatment of the Company's Class A common stock distributions, as described below. The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of the cash distributions paid by the Company to its stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2021 and the appropriate Form 1099-DIV box number. The Company suspended the dividend for the first quarter of 2021 and reinstated the dividend for the second, third and fourth quarters of 2021. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.
|CUSIP: 292104106
|
Record Date
|Payment Date
|
Total Distribution per Share
|
|
Total Distribution Allocable to 2021
|
|
Box 1a Ordinary Dividends
|
|
Box 1b Qualified Dividend (Included in Box 1a)
|
Box 3 Nondividend Distributions
|
Box 5 Section 199A Dividends (Included in Box 1a)
|
6/15/2021
|
|
6/30/2021
|
$0.035
|
|
$0.035
|
|
$0.006
|
|
$0.000
|
$0.029
|
$0.006
|
9/15/2021
|
|
9/30/2021
|
$0.035
|
|
$0.035
|
|
$0.006
|
|
$0.000
|
$0.029
|
$0.006
|
12/20/2021
|
|
12/31/2021
|
$0.035
|
|
$0.035
|
|
$0.006
|
|
$0.000
|
$0.029
|
$0.006
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total
|
$0.105
|
|
$0.105
|
|
$0.017
|
|
$0.000
|
$0.088
|
$0.017
About Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. ESRT is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and manages a well-positioned property portfolio of office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. Owner of the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building, ESRT also owns and operates its iconic, newly reimagined Observatory Experience. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality, and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of Dec. 31, 2021, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 9.4 million rentable square feet of office space, 700,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 625 units across two multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
