Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. RCUS, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors granted six new employees options to purchase a total of 38,850 shares of the Company's common stock at an exercise price per share of $31.75, which was the closing price on January 24, 2022, and restricted stock units to acquire a total of 925 shares of the Company's common stock. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Company's 2020 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the Company's Board of Directors in January 2020 pursuant to the "inducement exception" under NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated molecules and combination medicines for people with cancer. In partnership with industry partners, patients and physicians around the world, Arcus is expediting the development of first- or best-in-class medicines against well characterized biology and pathways and studying novel, biology-driven combinations that have the potential to help people with cancer live longer. Founded in 2015, the company has expedited the development of six investigational medicines into clinical studies, including new combination approaches that target TIGIT, PD-1, the adenosine axis (CD73 and dual A2a/A2b) and most recently, HIF-2alfa. For more information about Arcus Biosciences' clinical and pre-clinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com or follow us on Twitter.
Source: Arcus Biosciences
Source: Arcus Biosciences
