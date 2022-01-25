Avivagen Announces Appointment of James Nickerson as President

Avivagen Inc. VIVVIVXF ("Avivagen"), a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that safely enhances feed intake and supports immune function, thereby supporting general health and performance, is excited to announce the appointment of James ("Jamie") Nickerson, PhD as President of Avivagen. The appointment will be effective immediately.

"Jamie has been one of the most important members of Avivagen since the early days of the organization. His impressive track record contributing to both the science behind our offerings, as well as the growth of the business surrounding them, makes him the perfect individual to lead the next phase of growth for our company," says Kym Anthony, Chief Executive Officer of Avivagen. "I look forward to working closely with Jamie as he establishes himself in the role and assumes leadership of Avivagen during this exciting and important stage of the company's success."

Currently Mr. Nickerson holds the role of Vice President of Business Development and Innovation for Avivagen. In this role he has been crucial in identifying and establishing a number of the strategic and important customer and distribution partner relationships that are core to Avivagen's ongoing growth and global expansion. He has also been central in finding new applications for the company's OxC-beta™ product in both the animal and human nutrition fields.

Upon joining Avivagen in 2007, Mr. Nickerson established Avivagen's Charlottetown biological research facility and directed the research and development program as senior research biologist. Over the next 15 years he held progressively senior roles within the company, including Director of Biology and Director of Commercialization Science, prior to taking over Business Development and Innovation responsibilities. During this period he also co-authored six scientific papers on Avivagen's oxidized carotenoid technology platform, and is listed as an author on seven patents relating to the company's product.

"I've been proud to be a part of the Avivagen journey for the past 15 years and am very excited to have the opportunity to lead this exciting next phase of the company," said Mr. Nickerson. "We have laid the foundation to become an important global player in the future of both animal and human nutrition at a time when antibiotic effectiveness is waning in both areas. There is a bright future ahead for Avivagen, and I look forward to working closely with our team, our customers, our partners and our shareholders to take full advantage of the opportunities at hand."

About Avivagen

Avivagen is a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that, by safely supporting immune function, promote general health and performance. It is a public corporation traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VIV and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, based in partnership facilities of the National Research Council of Canada. For more information, visit www.avivagen.com. The contents of the website are expressly not incorporated by reference in this press release.

About OxC-beta™ Technology and OxC-beta™ Livestock

Avivagen's OxC-beta™ technology is derived from Avivagen discoveries about β-carotene and other carotenoids, compounds that give certain fruits and vegetables their bright colours. Through support of immune function the technology provides a non-antibiotic means of promoting health and growth. OxC-beta™ Livestock is a proprietary product shown to be an effective and economic alternative to the antibiotics commonly added to livestock feeds. The product is currently available for sale in the United States, Philippines, Mexico, Taiwan, New Zealand, Thailand, Brazil, Australia, and Malaysia.

Avivagen's OxC-beta™ Livestock product is safe, effective and could fulfill the global mandate to remove all in-feed antibiotics as growth promoters. Numerous international livestock trials with poultry and swine using OxC-beta™ Livestock have proven that the product performs as well as, and, sometimes, in some aspects, better than in-feed antibiotics.

