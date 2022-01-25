NextGen Healthcare Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

Raises Fiscal 2022 Financial Guidance

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. NXGN, a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced its operating results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Highlights

Total revenue for the fiscal 2022 third quarter was $149.7 million compared to $141.8 million for the same period a year ago, or 6 percent growth.

Recurring revenue accounted for 90 percent of total revenue, or $134.5 million, growing 5 percent over the year ago period.

Subscription services revenue in the fiscal third quarter generated $41.2 million, or 8 percent growth over the prior year period, driven by demand for NGE SaaS and Virtual Visit solutions.

Fiscal 2022 third quarter bookings, which reflects annual contract value, was $37.7 million.

Fully diluted net income per share in the fiscal 2022 third quarter was $0.08 compared to net income of $0.01 per share the same period a year ago.

On a non-GAAP basis, fully diluted earnings per share for the fiscal 2022 third quarter was $0.24 compared to $0.26 for the same period a year ago.

In October, the Board approved a $60 million share repurchase program.

"This is an exciting time at NextGen Healthcare. Fiscal third quarter reflects more than record revenue driven by the strength and breadth of our tailored offering. NextGen has a refreshed board of directors with deep executive and diverse healthcare and technology experience. We have attracted top talent at key positions in the executive team to enhance an already strong group. And as a unit, we initiated actions to accelerate performance on our strategic growth objectives," said David Sides, President and Chief Executive Officer of NextGen Healthcare. "In my first four months on the job, I have prioritized listening to our clients and shareholders and have come away from these discussions, enthused about the overall independent ambulatory market and NextGen's ability to lead its transformation. I look forward to leveraging our strong foundation to accelerate profitable growth and long-term shareholder value."

NextGen Healthcare updates its fiscal year 2022 financial guidance as follows:

Increase revenue to between $591 and $595 million, from between $584 and $590 million prior

Increase non-GAAP earnings per share range to between $0.96 and $1.00 from between $0.90 and $0.96 prior

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Recurring $ 134,496 $ 128,243 $ 402,486 $ 373,456 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring 15,225 13,509 42,605 39,177 Total revenues 149,721 141,752 445,091 412,633 Cost of revenue: Recurring 58,033 54,204 172,312 157,539 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring 7,978 6,800 23,085 18,924 Amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets 8,193 9,320 24,246 29,180 Total cost of revenue 74,204 70,324 219,643 205,643 Gross profit 75,517 71,428 225,448 206,990 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 47,238 48,972 159,615 131,659 Research and development costs, net 19,390 18,197 57,229 54,111 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 881 1,112 2,643 3,336 Impairment of assets — 2,215 1,577 2,215 Restructuring costs — — 539 2,562 Total operating expenses 67,509 70,496 221,603 193,883 Income from operations 8,008 932 3,845 13,107 Interest income 50 9 79 27 Interest expense (321 ) (631 ) (958 ) (2,873 ) Other expense, net (9 ) (15 ) (43 ) (17 ) Income before provision for (benefit of) income taxes 7,728 295 2,923 10,244 Provision for (benefit of) income taxes 2,535 (169 ) 1,653 149 Net income: $ 5,193 $ 464 $ 1,270 $ 10,095 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.15 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.15 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 67,958 66,943 67,514 66,644 Diluted 68,167 67,140 67,851 66,649

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,429 $ 73,295 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 4,921 5,280 Accounts receivable, net 70,080 77,541 Contract assets 24,246 19,481 Income taxes receivable 6,966 765 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,098 31,282 Total current assets 185,740 207,644 Equipment and improvements, net 10,818 14,539 Capitalized software costs, net 41,719 41,474 Operating lease assets 13,047 18,446 Deferred income taxes, net 19,439 19,474 Contract assets, net of current 1,997 1,976 Intangibles, net 27,402 36,700 Goodwill 267,212 267,212 Other assets 37,960 37,021 Total assets $ 605,334 $ 644,486 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,232 $ 11,378 Contract liabilities 54,879 52,863 Accrued compensation and related benefits 42,019 50,374 Income taxes payable 405 584 Operating lease liabilities 8,437 12,735 Other current liabilities 49,436 52,699 Total current liabilities 170,408 180,633 Deferred compensation 7,671 6,620 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 12,781 18,453 Other noncurrent liabilities 3,331 7,136 Total liabilities 194,191 212,842 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 66,865 and 67,069 shares at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively 690 671 Treasury stock, at cost, 2,170 shares at December 31, 2021 (35,874 ) — Additional paid-in capital 318,356 304,263 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,933 ) (1,924 ) Retained earnings 129,904 128,634 Total shareholders' equity 411,143 431,644 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 605,334 $ 644,486

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 5,193 $ 464 $ 1,270 $ 10,095 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of capitalized software costs 5,975 4,975 17,592 14,828 Amortization of debt issuance costs 127 177 381 532 Amortization of other intangibles 3,100 5,456 9,298 17,688 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 7 25 7 75 Deferred income taxes 6 (15 ) 35 (42 ) Depreciation 1,625 2,151 5,406 6,088 Excess tax deficiency from share-based compensation 194 (71 ) 834 870 Impairment of assets — 2,215 1,577 2,215 Loss on disposal of equipment and improvements — 27 77 27 Non-cash operating lease costs 1,368 1,732 4,455 5,153 Provision for bad debts 463 645 1,142 2,044 Share-based compensation 7,050 5,933 18,685 16,763 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,445 (2,284 ) 6,319 1,221 Contract assets (3,731 ) (1,577 ) (4,786 ) (4,058 ) Accounts payable 2,484 961 3,592 (2,795 ) Contract liabilities 1,373 213 2,016 (8,131 ) Accrued compensation and related benefits 7,966 7,862 (8,355 ) 16,210 Income taxes 2,110 (1,411 ) (7,214 ) (3,494 ) Deferred compensation 396 484 1,051 1,324 Operating lease liabilities (4,702 ) (4,819 ) (10,062 ) (10,043 ) Other assets and liabilities (16,292 ) 4,803 (6,684 ) 9,408 Net cash provided by operating activities 16,157 27,946 36,636 75,978 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to capitalized software costs (6,124 ) (6,831 ) (17,837 ) (18,914 ) Additions to equipment and improvements (352 ) (782 ) (2,037 ) (1,546 ) Acquisition related working capital adjustment payments — — — (206 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,476 ) (7,613 ) (19,874 ) (20,666 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit — — — 50,000 Repayments on line of credit — (35,000 ) — (150,000 ) Payment of contingent consideration related to acquisitions (540 ) — (540 ) — Proceeds from issuance of shares under employee plans (232 ) 1,199 877 1,997 Repurchase of common stock (35,874 ) — (35,874 ) — Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (249 ) (1,646 ) (5,450 ) (3,897 ) Net cash used in financing activities (36,895 ) (35,447 ) (40,987 ) (101,900 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (27,214 ) (15,114 ) (24,225 ) (46,588 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 81,564 108,845 78,575 140,319 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 54,350 $ 93,731 $ 54,350 $ 93,731

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands) The following table presents our revenues disaggregated by our major revenue categories and by occurrence: Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Recurring revenues: Subscription services $ 41,158 $ 37,958 $ 120,581 $ 110,185 Support and maintenance 38,246 37,914 115,736 114,537 Managed services 28,861 27,395 87,798 76,106 Electronic data interchange and data services 26,231 24,976 78,371 72,628 Total recurring revenues 134,496 128,243 402,486 373,456 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring revenues: Software license and hardware 8,920 7,908 24,202 20,662 Other non-recurring services 6,305 5,601 18,403 18,515 Total software, hardware and other non-recurring revenues 15,225 13,509 42,605 39,177 Total revenues $ 149,721 $ 141,752 $ 445,091 $ 412,633 Recurring revenues as a percentage of total revenues 89.8 % 90.5 % 90.4 % 90.5 %

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income before provision for income taxes - GAAP $ 7,728 $ 295 $ 2,923 $ 10,244 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition costs, net — 118 — 380 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,099 5,456 9,298 17,688 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 127 177 381 532 Impairment of assets — 2,215 1,577 2,215 Restructuring costs — — 539 2,562 Shareholder disputes and related costs, net of insurance 2,224 5,955 29,216 10,214 Share-based compensation 7,050 5,933 18,685 16,763 Other non-run-rate expenses* 351 1,669 4,379 4,134 Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes: 12,851 21,523 64,075 54,488 Income before provision for income taxes - Non-GAAP 20,579 21,818 66,998 64,732 Provision for income taxes 4,116 4,363 13,400 12,946 Net income - Non-GAAP $ 16,463 $ 17,455 $ 53,598 $ 51,786 Diluted net income per share - Non-GAAP $ 0.24 $ 0.26 $ 0.79 $ 0.78 Weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted): 68,167 67,140 67,851 66,649 * Other non-run-rate expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2021 consist primarily of $312 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities and other costs and $39 of professional services costs not related to core operations. Other non-run-rate expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020 consist primarily of $1,204 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities, lease termination costs, and other costs, including retention bonuses and severance expense, related to the restructuring plan and $465 of professional services costs not related to core operations. Other non-run-rate expenses for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 consist primarily of $1,135 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities, lease termination costs, and other costs, including retention bonuses, related to the restructuring plan and $2,707 of executive transition costs, including severance and other costs related to the departure of the CEO, $498 of incremental costs and penalties primarily due to the cancellation of certain events directly associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and $39 of professional services costs not related to core operations. Other non-run-rate expenses for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 consist primarily of $2,631 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities, lease termination costs, and other costs, including retention bonuses and severance expense, related to the restructuring plan, $1,404 of professional services costs not related to core operations, and $99 of incremental costs and penalties primarily due to the cancellation of certain events directly associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW

Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 16,157 $ 27,946 $ 36,636 $ 75,978 Additions to capitalized software costs (6,124 ) (6,831 ) (17,837 ) (18,914 ) Additions to equipment and improvements (352 ) (782 ) (2,037 ) (1,546 ) Free cash flow $ 9,681 $ 20,333 $ 16,762 $ 55,518

