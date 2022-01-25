Clearwater Paper Announces Availability and Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Clearwater Paper Corporation CLW will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. President and Chief Executive Officer, Arsen Kitch and Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Murphy will discuss the results during a conference call that day at 2 p.m., Pacific Standard Time.
To register for this conference call, please use this link. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but we recommend that you register a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.
The webcast and presentation slides can be accessed at Clearwater Paper's website: http://ir.clearwaterpaper.com
Clearwater Paper is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers, including grocery, club, mass merchants, and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.
