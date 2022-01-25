Advisory for Thursday, February 24, 2022: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

Edison International EIX:
|
WHAT:
|
Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
Thursday, February 24, 2022, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. (Pacific Time)
|
|
|
NUMBERS:
|
1-888-673-9780 – for callers in the United States
|
|
1-312-470-0178 – for international callers
|
|
|
PASSCODE:
|
Edison
|
|
|
WEBCAST:
|
|
|
REPLAY:
|
In addition to the live conference call and webcast, a telephone replay will be available through March 10, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) at the following numbers:
|
|
1-800-835-8067 – for callers in the United States
|
|
1-203-369-3354 – for international callers
|
|
Passcode: 3482
About Edison International
Edison International EIX is one of the nation's largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a global energy advisory company delivering comprehensive, data-driven energy solutions to commercial and industrial users to meet their cost, sustainability and risk goals.
