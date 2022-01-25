Sierra Oncology Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. SRRA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering targeted therapies for rare cancers, today announced that it intends to offer and sell $100.0 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. In addition, Sierra Oncology intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $15.0 million of additional shares of its common stock. Sierra Oncology intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to prepare for potential commercialization of momelotinib, clinical development activities of its other product candidates, research, clinical and process development and manufacturing of its product candidates, working capital, and capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.

Jefferies and Cantor are acting as the joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. LifeSci Capital, Oppenheimer & Co. and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as lead managers for the proposed offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the common stock offered in the public offering described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 5, 2021 and declared effective by the SEC on November 12, 2021. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this proposed offering may also be obtained, when available, by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities being offered, nor shall there be any sale of the securities being offered in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company on a quest to deliver targeted therapies that treat rare forms of cancer. We harness our deep scientific expertise to identify compounds that target the root cause of disease to advance targeted therapies with assets on the leading edge of cancer biology. Our team takes an evidence-based approach to understand the limitations of current treatments and explore new ways to change the cancer treatment paradigm. Together we are transforming promise into patient impact.

