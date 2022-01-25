Downtown Works Opens Premium Coworking Space in Heart of San Diego's Pacific Beach Community

7,000 square foot space features boho chic interior, furnished and sound-proof private offices, workstations, flexible and affordable membership options – available by month, week, day, hour
Downtown Works, known for its high-design coworking space in San Diego's Little Italy and Carlsbad, California, has opened a 7,000 square foot coworking building at 4438 Ingraham Street in Pacific Beach (PB), a beach-close community in San Diego. The space features 30 private sound-proof furnished offices, plentiful workstations, sound-proof private phone booths and two large conference rooms with the latest audio-visual equipment for hybrid and in-person meetings. Rigorous safety protocols, medical-grade air purifiers, and physical distancing measures provide safety and comfort to members and guests.
With its boho chic décor and laid-back vibe, the Downtown Works PB coworking location features an inspired state-of-art office environment to encourage creativity, teamwork, and productivity. Offices, workstations, and meeting areas can be rented by the month, week, day, or hour. Free organic coffee, tea, and local craft beer, as well as snacks, are available to members and guests and is a dog-friendly space.
"Pacific Beach is the perfect community for our brand of distinctive and flexible coworking spaces. We strive to provide high-end offices that fit the community's culture. In PB we've focused on building out a space tailored to the needs of entrepreneurs, startups, and artists with premium furnishings, and comfortable meeting areas that encourage networking with other talented professionals," said Downtown Works General Manager David Adato. "Downtown Works is a perfect solution for those seeking an accommodating space and cool vibe they can access anytime to feel productive and connected."
Downtown Works PB members also have access to locations in Downtown San Diego; Carlsbad, California, and more than 60 coworking spaces throughout seven countries, via the brand's partnership with LeXC.
The PB location is Downtown Works' third location in San Diego County. Downtown Works Carlsbad is a magnet for budding startups and executives interested in making valuable business connections in the North County's thriving business community. Its 4.9-acre space features ample outdoor event and meetings spaces. Offices are light-filled, sound-proof, and feature adjustable desks. The building includes medical-grade air purifiers; a premium HVAC system; and health and safety measures such as touchless doors for restrooms, and keyless entry.
Downtown Works San Diego is popular among successful startups in the Little Italy area, and hosts Start Up Week San Diego and SCALE San Diego.
Contact Community Manager Lacey@downtownworks.com or visit www.downtownworks.com for more.
