Tag-n-Trac raises $10M Series A to Bring Real-Time Visibility and Tracking to the Global Supply Chain Ecosystem

Tag-n-Trac, a leading provider of advanced technologies for smart IoT tracking, today emerged from stealth and announced it has raised $10M in Series A funding led by Dell Technologies Capital with participation from Merck Global Innovation Fund and Aerosafe Global Inc.

Tag-n-Trac was founded by industry experts with the goal of modernizing the entire logistics lifecycle. The company's innovative SaaS platform offers complete, real-time visibility into the entire global supply chain ecosystem. The technology combines low-cost "printable" hardware sensors and a sensor-agnostic SaaS platform to help shippers, logistics providers and manufacturers track location, status and condition of goods from manufacturing to shipping to last-mile delivery.

"Today's supply chain ecosystem is fraught with inefficiencies and manufacturing challenges; organizations are already struggling to navigate these complexities without the added worry whether products are safely transported from the factory to end-users," said Venu Gutlapalli, CEO, Tag-n-Trac. "Our proprietary smart label platform enables customers with intelligent demand forecasting, real-time alerting and the ability to meet regulatory requirements. With Tag-n-Trac, customers are given optimized visibility into their products throughout the entire logistics and supply chain lifecycle."

The Tag-n-Trac platform, powered by wireless Bluetooth and cellular smart label technologies, grants a full end-to-end view to help efficiently address production obstacles such as temperature excursions, tamper detection and potential diversions. Serving a variety of market verticals, Tag-n-Trac works with supply chain partners including multi-modal 3PLs, ERP, BI software providers and packaging/labeling manufacturers. Customers gain real-time visibility down to the product level for a more comprehensive view into behaviors, trend insights and potential blind spots.

"Tag-n-Trac is the fabric for redefining supply chain visibility," said Gregg Adkin, Managing Director, Dell Technologies Capital. "Its comprehensive business intelligence platform digests supply chain data in real-time to empower customers with in-depth analysis that can easily be converted into actionable insights. Given the current supply chain complexities which have been further exacerbated by the global pandemic, Tag-n-Trac is in a unique position to revolutionize the next chapter of supply chain innovation."

About Tag-n-Trac

Tag-n-Trac provides customers with a full stack IoT solution by integrating multiple modes of hardware, software and data technology to build smarter solutions that solve complex problems. The founding team consists of senior executives with engineering leadership experience in WiFi, Bluetooth, sensors and positioning technologies. For more information visit https://www.tagntrac.com/.

About Dell Technologies Capital

Dell Technologies Capital is the global venture capital investment arm of Dell Technologies. The DTC investment team backs passionate early-stage founders who push the envelope on technology innovation for enterprises. Investing at a pace in excess of $200M per year, the team has backed more than 130 startups with notable investments in companies including Arista Networks, Cylance, Docusign, Graphcore, JFrog, MongoDB, Netskope, Nutanix, Nuvia, Redis, Xometry and Zscaler. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, DTC also has offices in Boston and Israel. For more information visit https://www.delltechnologiescapital.com/

