MONAT Global Launches Pamper Me Duo to Support Youth Education and Mentorship Programs Across the Globe

Net profits will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada and more through MONAT Gratitude's $1 Million Pledge Grant Program
Global healthy-aging haircare, skincare and wellness innovator, MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), has launched the limited-edition Pamper Me Duo to support youth education and mentorship programs across the globe. The company is donating 100% of the net profits from the product, which includes More than a Mist by MONAT™ and More than a Lather by MONAT™. The duo retails for $28 USD / $34 CAD and is available now through Feb. 28 or while supplies last.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125006022/en/
MONAT's Pamper Me Duo includes More than a Mist by MONAT™ and More than a Lather by MONAT™ (Photo: Business Wire)
The funds will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada and several other nonprofit organizations through a new grant program recently launched by MONAT's philanthropic entity, MONAT Gratitude. The program was established in concert with MONAT Gratitude's $1 million pledge to close achievement gaps in underserved communities around the world through grants that support new and existing initiatives in arts and culture, youth sports and recreation, and youth entrepreneurship.
"Announcing our $1 million pledge in the fall was an exciting first step in our commitment to helping students grow into knowledgeable, well-rounded adults," said Lu Urdaneta, MONAT Global chief culture officer and MONAT Gratitude CEO. "With the launch of the Pamper Me Duo, we're presenting a unique opportunity for our distributors and individuals across the globe to help us make a positive difference for thousands of young people. I'm eager to see the impact we can have together through this meaningful initiative."
Follow MONAT on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube. Additional information about the company can be found at its website, www.monatglobal.com.
Follow MONAT Gratitude, Inc. on Facebook and Instagram. More information about the efforts and philosophy behind Gratitude can be found at http://monatgratitude.com.
About MONAT Global
MONAT Global Corp is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcora Corporation, whose holdings include Project Beauty, an online retail beauty company, and B&R Products, Inc., their research, development and manufacturing Laboratory subsidiary. All three companies are headquartered in and around Miami, Florida. MONAT was founded in 2014 to enter the multi-billion-dollar haircare market and provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. In 2019, the company expanded into the skincare market. The company offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian, U.K., Irish, Polish, Spanish, Australian and Lithuanian markets.
Availability: www.monatglobal.com
About MONAT Gratitude, Inc.
MONAT Gratitude is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2014 in South Florida. MONAT Gratitude partners with innovative nonprofit organizations in communities around the world that support efforts under its three pillars: families, children, and education. Leveraging a global network of community leaders, MONAT Global distributors, and partnerships with local organizations, MONAT Gratitude champions meaningful community service across the globe - bringing to life the foundation's global vision with a local impact in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Poland, Lithuania, Spain, and Australia.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125006022/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
