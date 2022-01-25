Fiberon PVC Decking Tested for Use in Waterside Applications; New Color Now Available

Both Fiberon PVC decking lines – Paramount and Promenade – have recently been tested for use around fresh water, salt water and chlorinated water environments without compromising the structural integrity or appearance of the boards. The PVC deck boards are suitable for use in installations that may be temporarily submerged in water, like dock and pool stairs. Plus, the boards wont warp or swell when submerged in water, even after being cut.

"Our PVC deck boards are a great choice when it comes to durability, beauty and performance," said Mark Ayers, senior vice president of marketing and product development for Fiberon. "Plus, they're ideal for waterside applications like pools, docks and marinas."

When tested, Fiberon PVC deck boards displayed high performance in resisting mold, water absorption and discoloration.

Fiberon Paramount PVC decking is now available in two color collections – the Hearth Collection features unique, multi-tonal hues and the Mantel Collection includes traditional, solid color options. The Hearth and Mantel color collections feature options designed to blend in with natural surroundings and provide a serene, subtle aesthetic in any setting.

New this year to the Paramount Mantel Collection is Clay, an on-trend shade of brown that provides a warm, versatile look.

"The addition of Clay to our Paramount PVC decking line rounds out our color collection, providing a solid shade of warm-toned brown to balance the cool gray," said Jim Stange, senior product manager for Fiberon.

Learn more about Fiberon PVC decking by visiting the Fiberon 2022 Virtual Experience, launching Feb. 1 at fiberondecking.com/virtual-experience.

About Fiberon

Founded in 1997, Fiberon is a leading U.S. manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing and cladding distributed worldwide. Fiberon also provides products like lighting and outdoor furniture, for a complete outdoor experience. Fiberon products are available in a wide range of styles and price points, all providing the warmth and beauty of natural wood without the costly, time-consuming maintenance. With a focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility, Fiberon PE decking contains a minimum of 94% recycled content. Fiberon maintains operations in North Carolina and Idaho. For more information, visit www.fiberondecking.com or call 800-573-8841.

Fiberon is part of the Outdoors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. FBHS, a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. The Company's growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Global Plumbing Group, outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe, and MasterBrand Cabinets' wide-ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

