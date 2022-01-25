Insights on the Macular Edema and Macular Degeneration Global Market to 2030 - R&D Investment by Pharmaceutical Industry Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Macular Edema and Macular Degeneration Market by Treatment Type Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global macular edema and macular degeneration market was valued at $8,301 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $16,530 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.
Macular edema occurs after eye surgery, there is abnormal leakage and accumulation of fluid in the macula from damaged blood vessels in the nearby retina that leads to vision impairment and also might lead to the vision loss. Untreated chronic macular edema can lead to cause macular degeneration. Macular degeneration is a medical condition that may result in no vision or blurred in the center of the visual field. Macular degeneration known as age-related macular degeneration (AMD or ARMD), generally elderly population develop macular edema and macular degeneration because of the natural aging process of the body. There are two types of macular degeneration namely dry age-related macular degeneration and wet age-related macular degeneration. Macular edema is categorized into diabetic macular edema (DME) and cystoid macular edema (CME).
In addition, the rising population suffering from diabetes, causing diabetic macular edema in the patients will help in driving the growth of the macular edema and macular degeneration market. The macular edema and macular degeneration segment into treatment type, application, and end user. By treatment market is categorized into drug therapy and laser treatment by application market is segmented into macular edema and macular degeneration and by end user hospitals, clinics, and others.
Moreover, the high prevalence of age-related macular degeneration and the rising geriatric population is driving the market. Whereas high cost of macular edema and macular degeneration treatment is hampering the market. Furthermore, the major factors attributing to the growth of the macular edema and macular degeneration market are the increasing burden of retinal disorders, upsurge in the geriatric population, and increase in R&D investments.
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the macular edema and macular degeneration market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
- A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict market growth is provided in the report.
- Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2030 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
- Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the products and end users of macular edema and macular degeneration market used across the globe.
- Key market players and their strategies have been analysed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in aging population
- Advancements in treatment
Restraints
- Dearth of skilled professionals
Opportunities
- R&D investment by pharmaceutical
Key Players
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Novartis AG
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Allergan
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Alimera Sciences
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co.
- Bayer AG
- RegenX bio.
