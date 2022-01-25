Inszone Insurance Services Acquires Morrison Insurance Associates, Inc.

Inszone Insurance Services: a rapidly growing, national provider of benefits, personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of Morrison Insurance Associates, Inc.

Morrison Insurance Associates, Inc. is a commercial and personal lines insurance provider located in Sanger, California. With community roots cultivated for many years, it is known for its commitment to providing quality insurance products for individuals and businesses. Moving forward, employees at Morrison Insurance Associates, Inc. will continue to serve customers out of their current location under the Inszone Insurance Services brand.

"We're excited to welcome Morrison Insurance Associates into the Inszone Insurance family," said Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance. "This acquisition provides our 14th location in the state of California, and I'm sure will be key as we expand our local servicing offers throughout the state."

Inszone continues its aggressive growth plan with goals of strengthening its presence in existing markets and strategically expanding into new ones. A number of important transactions will be completed and announced in the upcoming months.

About Inszone:

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 26 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Missouri, Texas and Illinois, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.

For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com

