Green Life Farms Achieves Substantial Completion at Punta Gorda Facility

Company grows herbs and leafy greens at its newest facility in Charlotte County, Florida

Green Life Farms has completed the process of optimizing the former Finn Farms facility in Punta Gorda, Florida, which Green Life Farms acquired in 2021 and incorporated into the Green Life Farms brand. The 250,000 square foot facility is now growing 11 different herb varieties, as well as Butterhead Lettuce, and is also configured to grow microgreens, baby leafy greens, and other varieties.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125006064/en/

"Green Life Farms uses a Nutrient Film Treatment system supplied by Green Automation at its Punta Gorda, FL farm." (Photo: Business Wire)

Green Life Farms completed its purchase of Finn Farms in September 2021, after which the company immediately began work on over 24 essential tasks required for commercial operation. Improvements included testing all 12 hydroponic bays for functionality, outfitting the packaging area with new equipment, hiring and training a full complement of staff, and purchasing a new refrigerated delivery truck to ensure freshness from farm to table.

The farm is now in full production, selling all products under the Green Life Farms brand name at more than 300 grocery stores, specialty markets, and restaurants across Florida and beyond, including internationally. Green Life Farms also sells herbs and leafy greens to a major meal-kit delivery service provider under a long-term contract. Green Life Farms product offerings include Basil, Chives, Cilantro, Dill, Mint, Parsley, Oregano, Rosemary, Sage, Tarragon, Thyme, Butterhead Lettuce, Baby Romaine, Baby Arugula, Baby Kale, Baby Spinach, and Farmer's Blend.

Green Life Farms' process combines technology with agricultural best practices to grow premium leafy greens with a focus on sustainability, energy efficiency, and environmental responsibility. Its flavorful produce is cultivated in clean, nutrient-rich oxygenated water in state-of-the-art greenhouses. Greens are harvested and packaged in a controlled environment to create the cleanest produce year-round and delivered locally to ensure premium freshness and a small carbon footprint.

About Green Life Farms

Green Life Farms operates state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouses in Lake Worth and Punta Gorda, Florida. Another 11 additional facilities are currently in construction or development, for a total of 5.2 million square feet of greenhouses planned. By incorporating agriculture with technology, Green Life Farms provides consumers with premium-quality, fresh, local, flavorful and clean leafy greens that are good for their bodies, families, communities and planet – year-round. For more information about Green Life Farms, visit GreenLifeFarms.ag.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125006064/en/