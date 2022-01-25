Global Bio-Alcohols Market Report 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2015-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Bio-Alcohols Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bio-alcohols market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Bio-alcohols are sustainable organic chemicals with important physiological properties that are produced using biomass. They are volatile, combustible and have low viscosity and toxicity with a high energy density.
Although several bio-alcohols are available in the market, bioethanol is gaining the most traction as a clean, renewable energy source as it is produced through the fermentation of microorganisms and enzymes with sugars, starches or cellulose. At present, bio-alcohols are utilized to manufacture textiles, paints, tarnishes, glues, diluents and perfumes worldwide.
Biomass is a biodegradable, sustainable, economical and renewable resource that offers various environmental benefits. This, in confluence with the growing environmental consciousness, is resulting in the increasing utilization of bio-alcohols in the production of biofuels.
Moreover, due to the rising trend of organic and natural products, several key players are using bio-alcohols in the manufacturing of cosmetics and pharmaceutical products. Apart from this, rapid urbanization, especially in developing economies, inflating crude oil prices, stringent emission regulations imposed by the governments of various countries and escalating energy consumption are some of the other factors propelling the market growth.
Furthermore, rising disposable incomes, and the burgeoning automotive industry, are positively influencing the sales of sports cars, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth.
Besides this, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), governments of several countries, along with international organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO), are encouraging hand sanitization practices, which has resulted in the surging demand for hand sanitizers. These sanitizers have significant percentages of bioethanol, which is impelling the market growth.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global bio-alcohols market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global bio-alcohols market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global bio-alcohols market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being
- BASF SE
- Braskem (Odebrecht S.A.)
- Cargill Incorporated
- E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co.
- Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc.
- Genomatica Inc.
- Harvest Power Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Mascoma LLC (Lallemand Inc.)
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited
- Valero Energy Corporation
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Product Type
- Bio-Methanol
- Bio-Ethanol
- Bio-Butanol
- Bio-BDO
- Others
Breakup by Raw Material
- Grains
- Sugarcane
- Industrial Beets
- Bio-waste
- Others
Breakup by Application
- Transportation
- Construction
- Medical
- Power Generation
- Others
Breakup by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East and Africa
