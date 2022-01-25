Fiberon lighting now features smart technology, with a smart home adapter that provides homeowners with a unique ability to connect their Fiberon outdoor lighting to a smart home device. This makes it even easier for homeowners to create the complete backyard experience.

The new smart home adapter plugs directly into an indoor outlet, and allows homeowners to manage their outdoor lighting using a smartphone, Amazon Alexa or Google Home device. The new USB outlet integrates seamlessly into Fiberon railing, providing easy access to an outdoor power source – further enhancing the outdoor living space.

"We're so excited to introduce smart technology for Fiberon lighting – a first for the decking industry," said Mark Ayers, senior vice president of marketing and product development for Fiberon.

Fiberon lighting features warm-toned LED lights that provide ambience and increase the safety of an outdoor living space by illuminating the deck, railing and stairs.

"As more homeowners begin to utilize smart technology and products throughout the home, it just makes sense to extend that convenience to the outdoor living space," said Ayers.

Get an in-depth look at Fiberon lighting, now with smart technology, by visiting the Fiberon 2022 Virtual Experience, launching Feb. 1 at fiberondecking.com/virtual-experience.

About Fiberon

Founded in 1997, Fiberon is a leading U.S. manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing and cladding distributed worldwide. Fiberon also provides products like lighting and outdoor furniture, for a complete outdoor experience. Fiberon products are available in a wide range of styles and price points, all providing the warmth and beauty of natural wood without the costly, time-consuming maintenance. With a focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility, Fiberon PE decking contains a minimum of 94% recycled content. Fiberon maintains operations in North Carolina and Idaho. For more information, visit www.fiberondecking.com or call 800-573-8841.

Fiberon is part of the Outdoors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. FBHS, a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. The Company's growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Global Plumbing Group, outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe, and MasterBrand Cabinets' wide-ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

