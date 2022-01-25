Fypon Introduces New, On-Trend Products at 2022 Virtual Experience

Fypon invites building and design professionals to the 2022 Fypon Virtual Experience, allowing them to explore a collection of on-trend new products that can be used to add the perfect finishing touch to any home. The 2022 Virtual Experience launches Feb. 1, 2022 at fypon.com/virtualexperience.

This interactive learning experience fully immerses participants as they discover new and current Fypon products that can be used throughout the home.

"Homeowners are looking for products that meet current design trends, while allowing them to showcase their personal style," said Mark Ayers, senior vice president of marketing and product development for Fypon.

Fypon's 2022 new product offering includes four new gable pediment styles – Burnham, Meier, Sullivan and Asher – designed to pair with any home's architectural details. A new flat style featuring an authentic wood grain has also been added to the gable pediment offering, plus new 8/12, 9/12 and 10/12 roof pitches for the existing smooth flat style.

New 10" x 12" beams were designed to fit over a standard LVL beam, making installation even easier. Fypon smooth and wood-grained brackets are also now available in a wider variety of sizes, making it easier for homeowners and trade professionals to find the right fit for their project.

The 2022 Virtual Experience includes an "Increasing Curb Appeal" section, which shares key statistics from Fypon's recent National Home Valuation Study, showcasing how Fypon products can increase a home's perceived value.

An exterior backyard experience features Fypon products alongside Fiberon and LARSON products.

A Tools and Support room gives participants access to key marketing tools and resources including Fypon's full-line catalog, takeoff program brochure, installation and finishing instructions, testimonials and the new Merchandising Aids and Displays video.

Participants have 24/7 access to view this content online at their convenience, using a desktop, laptop or tablet for the best experience. Experts are on hand to answer questions in real time, February 1–18, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST. For media inquiries, including requests for interviews and guided tours through the virtual environment, contact Kevin Metz at kevinmetz@upshot.com.

About Fypon

Fypon LLC is the recognized leader in polyurethane product design, innovation and moulding technology. The company is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, and offers a wide selection of architecturally correct styles and designs of moulding and millwork products. For more information, visit www.fypon.com or call 800-446-3040.

Fypon is part of the Outdoors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. FBHS, a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. The Company's growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Global Plumbing Group, outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe, and MasterBrand Cabinets' wide-ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

