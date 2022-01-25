Global Cancer Pain Market (2021 to 2030) - by Drug Type and Disease Indication - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cancer Pain Market by Drug Type and Disease Indication: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cancer pain market was valued at $6,197.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $10,329.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.
Cancer pain can be due to the disease condition itself or may be due to the associated treatments such as surgeries, chemotherapy, and other therapies or when A tumor that presses on bones, nerves, or organs can cause pain. Pain in cancer may come from compressing or infiltrating nearby body parts, from treatments and diagnostic procedures or from the skin, nerve, and the other changes caused by a hormone imbalance or immune response.
Most chronic pain is caused by the illness and most acute pain is caused by the treatment or diagnostic procedures. The radiotherapy and chemotherapy may produce painful conditions that persist long after treatment has ended. The presence of pain depends mainly on the location of cancer and the stage of the disease. At any given time with malignant cancer smacks pain. A lot of treatments are available for cancer pain. These include opioids, non-opioids, and nerve blockers.
The impact of COVID-19 pandemic is expected to remain moderate for the cancer pain market. The companies are facing a setback, owing to the lockdown, which led to a drop in the manufacturing and the patient flow reduced substantially. Also, the demand of cancer pain drugs further reduced due to the delayed shipments & production schedules which furthers create financial problems for companies with heavy debts. This, in turn, has limited the impact of COVID-19 on the cancer pain market Furthermore, as per government rules only emergency care would be provided to patient many cancer treatment and surgeries were delayed in pandemic which reduced the patients flow in cancer clinics and hospitals. . Thus, limited availability of medical care for conditions other than COVID-19 within the country has impacted the cancer pain market in a moderate manner.
There is surge in the demand for cancer pain drugs owing to the growth in incidence of different forms of cancer, higher number of R&D studies to develop cancer pain therapeutics, and increase in adoption of cancer pain drugs. In addition, growth in the geriatric population, rise in awareness related to different cancers, surge in technological advancements for cancer pain drugs, and wide availability of cancer pain drugs further drive the market growth. However, adverse effects associated with cancer pain are projected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, rise in number of pipeline drugs and growth opportunities in emerging market are estimated to create lucrative opportunities in the near future
Cancer pain market is segmented on the basis of drug type, disease indication, and region. By drug type, the market is classified as opioids, non-opioids, and nerve blockers. The opioids are further segmented into morphine, fentanyl, and others.
The non-opioids are further divided into acetaminophen and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). According to the disease indication, the market is categorized into lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, blood cancer, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits
- This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global cancer pain market trends from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
- The cancer pain market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2030.
- The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the cancer pain industry.
- A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
- The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the cancer pain market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in incidence of cancer across the globe
- Surge in global geriatric population
- Increase in healthcare expenditure worldwide
Restraint
- Adverse effects associated with the use of drugs employed in cancer pain management
Opportunities
- Increase in number of pipeline drugs
- Growth opportunities in emerging markets
Key Players
- Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company,Inc.,
- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.,
- CK Life Sciences (WEX Pharmaceuticals)
- Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.,
- Grunenthal Pharma GmbH & Co. KCG
- Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.,
- Mundipharma International Limited
- Orexo AB
- Pfizer Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mtytiy
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125006066/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.