Global Cancer Pain Market (2021 to 2030) - by Drug Type and Disease Indication - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global cancer pain market was valued at $6,197.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $10,329.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Cancer pain can be due to the disease condition itself or may be due to the associated treatments such as surgeries, chemotherapy, and other therapies or when A tumor that presses on bones, nerves, or organs can cause pain. Pain in cancer may come from compressing or infiltrating nearby body parts, from treatments and diagnostic procedures or from the skin, nerve, and the other changes caused by a hormone imbalance or immune response.

Most chronic pain is caused by the illness and most acute pain is caused by the treatment or diagnostic procedures. The radiotherapy and chemotherapy may produce painful conditions that persist long after treatment has ended. The presence of pain depends mainly on the location of cancer and the stage of the disease. At any given time with malignant cancer smacks pain. A lot of treatments are available for cancer pain. These include opioids, non-opioids, and nerve blockers.

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic is expected to remain moderate for the cancer pain market. The companies are facing a setback, owing to the lockdown, which led to a drop in the manufacturing and the patient flow reduced substantially. Also, the demand of cancer pain drugs further reduced due to the delayed shipments & production schedules which furthers create financial problems for companies with heavy debts. This, in turn, has limited the impact of COVID-19 on the cancer pain market Furthermore, as per government rules only emergency care would be provided to patient many cancer treatment and surgeries were delayed in pandemic which reduced the patients flow in cancer clinics and hospitals. . Thus, limited availability of medical care for conditions other than COVID-19 within the country has impacted the cancer pain market in a moderate manner.

There is surge in the demand for cancer pain drugs owing to the growth in incidence of different forms of cancer, higher number of R&D studies to develop cancer pain therapeutics, and increase in adoption of cancer pain drugs. In addition, growth in the geriatric population, rise in awareness related to different cancers, surge in technological advancements for cancer pain drugs, and wide availability of cancer pain drugs further drive the market growth. However, adverse effects associated with cancer pain are projected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, rise in number of pipeline drugs and growth opportunities in emerging market are estimated to create lucrative opportunities in the near future

Cancer pain market is segmented on the basis of drug type, disease indication, and region. By drug type, the market is classified as opioids, non-opioids, and nerve blockers. The opioids are further segmented into morphine, fentanyl, and others.

The non-opioids are further divided into acetaminophen and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). According to the disease indication, the market is categorized into lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, blood cancer, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in incidence of cancer across the globe

Surge in global geriatric population

Increase in healthcare expenditure worldwide

Restraint

Adverse effects associated with the use of drugs employed in cancer pain management

Opportunities

Increase in number of pipeline drugs

Growth opportunities in emerging markets

Key Players

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company,Inc.,

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.,

CK Life Sciences (WEX Pharmaceuticals)

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.,

Grunenthal Pharma GmbH & Co. KCG

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.,

Mundipharma International Limited

Orexo AB

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

