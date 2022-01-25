Global Corrugated Boxes Market (2021 to 2026) - Emergence of Shelf-Ready Packaging Technology Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Corrugated Boxes Market by Type, Material (Linerboard, Medium), Printing Ink (Water-based, UV-curable, Hot melt-based, Solvent-based), Printing Technology (Digital, Flexography, Lithography), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The corrugated boxes market size is projected to grow from USD 67.6 billion in 2021 to USD 80.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6%.

Slotted boxes is the largest type segment of the corrugated boxes market

The slotted boxes segment led the market in terms of both value and volume. They are generally made from one piece of corrugated board which is usually stitched, taped, or glued. The blank, or tray, is scored and fitted to allow folding after which the boxes are dispatched flat to the user. To make a box, the user needs to square it up, place the product in the box, and shut the flaps. The flute is placed parallel to the depth to provide enough loading strength. The slotted box is a very efficiently designed product, as it generates minimal waste during its manufacturing process.

Linerboard is the largest material segment of the corrugated boxes market

The linerboard material segment led the market in terms of both value and volume. Kraft liner contains at least 80% virgin kraft pulp fibers. Due to its high strength and moisture resistance, kraft liner is used as an outer and intermediate ply in corrugated boxes. The kraft linerboard is primarily used for the manufacture of high-grade color-printed corrugated boxes for the food & beverages, home & personal care, and other industries. Recycled linerboard, also known as a test liner, contains less than 80% virgin kraft pulp fibers. It is also used for the outer and intermediate plies of corrugated board. However, it is not as strong as kraft liner as it has a higher recycled fiber content. Recycled linerboard is less expensive than kraft liner. The recycled materials used for manufacturing recycled board include double line kraft clippings and old corrugated containers.

Water-based ink is the largest printing ink segment of the corrugated boxes market

The water-based ink segment led the printing ink segment of the market by both value and volume. Water-based inks are composed of pigments or dyes in a colloidal suspension with water-soluble resins or resin emulsions. Typically, water-based inks contain a higher percentage of solids, which implies that there is less liquid to be removed. Owing to the nature of resins present in the water system, a thinner layer of ink is often used. Water-based inks are available in two varieties: dye and pigment. Although dye inks result in high-quality images, they are not waterproof and fade if exposed to UV light. Pigment inks are short-term waterproof inks with high stability in UV light.

Flexography printing is the largest printing technology segment of the corrugated boxes market

Flexography segment led the printing technology of the market. Flexography is a quick and economical printing technique which is widely used in packaging printing due to the wide range of benefits offered. It is used to apply simple designs and colors to a wide range of packaging materials, such as corrugated boxes, plastic containers, tapes, envelopes, and metal foils. Flexography printing technology has the highest demand for printing on corrugated boxes. It is a form of relief printing which uses rubber or polymer plates to transmit an image onto a corrugated board such as in an automated rubber stamp. Flexography printing was invented in order to print on rough and uneven surfaces such as corrugated boards. The printing ink used in flexography printing is fast drying and of low viscosity. It is therefore considered to be a quick printing method. As corrugated boards are highly porous, flexography printing is ideal for plain text or 1-2 color graphical images.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Sustainability Accompanied with Increase in Online Shopping Across Central & Eastern Europe to Drive Market

Growth of Packaging Industry in Asia-Pacific

Recyclability of Corrugated Boxes

Restraints

Significant Competition from Flexible Plastic Packaging

Supply-Side Restraints

Increase in Prices of Raw Materials

Demand-Side Restraints

Availability of Low-Cost Alternatives

Opportunities

Smurfit Kappa is Incorporating Digitalization in Corrugated Industry by Developing a New Range of Paper

Market Penetration of Different Applications in Emerging Nations

Emergence of Shelf-Ready Packaging Technology

Challenges

Adherence to Environmental Standards During Production

Inability in Enabling Eco-Friendly Online Shopping Could Affect Companies' Sales

Companies Mentioned

Mondi Group

International Paper

Westrock Company

Ds Smith

Smurfit Kappa Group

Rengo Co., Ltd.

Cascades Inc.

Packaging Corporation of America

Georgia-Pacific, LLC

Nine Dragons Worldwide (China) Investment Group Co., Ltd.

Federal Industries Corporation

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Icustomboxes

Stora Enso

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

Sappi

Brodrene Hartmann

Ufp Technologies

Deluxe Packaging

Larsen Packaging Products, Inc.

Orcon Industries

Trident Paper Box Industries

Tgi Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

Kapco Packaging

Avon Pacfo Services Pvt. Ltd.

