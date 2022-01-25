Level5 Strategy Announces Michael Carter, an Experienced Global Consultant and Successful Entrepreneur, as Its New President

Level5 Strategy Founder and Chair David Kincaid is pleased to announce Michael Carter as its new President effective January 1, 2022.

Michael has over 25+ years of experience as an entrepreneur and global strategy consultant (Deloitte, Kearney) focused on organizational transformation, innovation, corporate strategy development, change management, post-merger integration, strategic planning, and strategy implementation. As a successful business builder and leader, he co-founded, grew, and led two successful technology companies.

Since joining Level5 as Managing Partner in 2020, Michael has made a great contribution to the continued growth of Level5 and has leveraged his strong business acumen and deep cross-functional experience across industries to help clients tackle their most pressing challenges and unleash their most promising opportunities throughout their growth and transformation journeys.

"It's an incredible privilege to be coming into this role at such an exciting time – both in the market and with the firm," says Michael. "Over the past several years, Level5 has experienced incredible growth within its own team and by deepening relationships with existing and new clients. COVID and the subsequent accelerated pace of change has completely altered the business landscape. As organizations explore how to architect and unlock sustainable and profitable growth, Level5's unique expertise in strategy and transformation through the lens of brand is more impactful and relevant than ever."

"This year is Level5's 20th Anniversary and from its inception our people have proven to be our competitive advantage." says Ian Madell, Managing Partner and former President. "We see our clients as long-term partners and actively work to create a culture that is ambitious, collaborative, open and caring. We are incredibly excited to continue to build the Level5 leadership team and take the firm to the next level."

The firm will continue to benefit from the experience and expertise of Founder and Chairman David Kincaid and Managing Partner and former President Ian Madell, who will both continue to support the business and their clients in their respective roles.

About Level5 Strategy:

Founded in 2002 Level5 Strategy is an insight-driven strategy and transformation consulting firm. We've worked with 300+ of North America's leading B2B and B2C brands. Clients choose Level5 for tailored solutions which enhance market performance, achieve growth aspirations, and create sustainable competitive advantage.

