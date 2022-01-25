Biogennix Reports Record Year for Sales in 2021

Irvine-based Biogennix, an advanced osteobiologics company that develops, manufactures, and distributes proprietary bone grafting products used for bone fusion procedures, announced today that 2021 was the best sales year in company history. The company also announced that the third and fourth quarters of 2021 were the best performing six months for the company to date.
"Despite challenges faced by the industry over the past two years due to the global pandemic, Biogennix has been able to maintain our momentum throughout 2021, and thanks to a particularly strong second half of 2021, we were able to exceed expectations," said Chris MacDuff, Biogennix's CEO. "Our continued growth last year was also fueled by the launch of our first advanced bone graft strip product, Agilon® Strip, which expands our TrelCor-based Agilon product family."
MacDuff mentioned that Biogennix also saw increasing sales for its newest moldable bone graft product, Agilon Moldable, particularly in the foot & ankle surgery market, due to its advanced TrelCor material properties and best-in-class handling. The company also continued to see consistently strong growth of Agilon Moldable in the spine market segment.
"It was rewarding to celebrate the tenth anniversary of our first clinical case last year while also experiencing our strongest growth year yet," added MacDuff. "We look forward to further growth in 2022, with several new product launches and exciting initiatives being introduced throughout the year."
Biogennix's proprietary TrelCor technology is a bioactive synthetic material engineered to jumpstart patients' natural healing processes. TrelCor technology uniquely combines multiple cutting-edge scientific principles into one advanced material that actively promotes cellular healing and new bone formation. Biogennix proprietary bone graft technologies have been implanted over 50,000 times since the initial market release in 2011.
Biogennix designs, manufactures and distributes all of its products from its Irvine facilities.
Biogennix® is a fully-integrated advanced osteobiologics company headquartered in Irvine which develops, manufactures, and distributes proprietary bone grafting products used in bone fusion procedures. Biogennix is committed to advancing technology behind next-generation bone grafting solutions, delivering outstanding quality with exceptional value, and customer-focused excellence. Learn more at biogennix.com.
