2022 Edition Encyclopedia of Islam and the Islamic World - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Encyclopedia of Islam and the Islamic World - 1st Edition" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Never before has the need for accurate, balanced, in-depth information on Islam been greater.
In Encyclopaedia of Islam and the Islamic World experts from around the world - eminent scholars in anthropology, economics, history, law, literature, political science, religion, sociology, and women's studies - examine all aspects of one of the world's three great religions and its peoples.
No other reference work provides such a comprehensive and accessible treatment of this subject from historical and contemporary points of view.
Key Facts:
- 400 A-Z articles in 1100 pages, spanning 2 volumes
- Articles range from 250 - 5000 word essays
- 200 black & white and colour illustrations and maps.
Importance of this work:
- This is the only accessible, yet comprehensive, reference on Islam and the Muslim world
- The global conflicts involving Muslim countries and communities demonstrate the ever-increasing need for information and understanding on this subject.
Benefits for Readers:
- Essay from expert contributors drawn from around the world
- Appendices contain: timeline of Islam and genealogy charts to put events and people in context
- Short definitions, biographies, and essays examine the interconnectivity of the social, economic, political, and religious institutions
- Bibliographic sources open up a world of continued learning
- Fully cross-referenced to help explore related topics.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Content Page
- In-depth profiles
- Indexes
