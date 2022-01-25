Vietnam Micromobility Market Analysis and Growth Forecast Report 2021: Market is Predicted to Expand to $10,227.2 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 66% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Vietnam Micromobility Market Research Report: By Type, Model, Sharing System - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Vietnam micromobility market size was $89.9 million in 2020, and it is predicted to expand to $10,227.2 million by 2030, demonstrating a CAGR of 66.0% during 2021-2030.
Major Factors Driving the Market
Increasing Road Congestion: With the surging number of vehicles, the occurrence of long traffic jams is rising in Vietnam. In addition, the increasing number of automobiles is responsible for excessive emissions and parking issues. This is pushing up the demand for micromobility, as it massively reduces the usage of personal vehicles for first- and last-mile connectivity, which, in turn, leads to fewer cars on the roads.
Economical Nature of Services: The lower costs associated with these sharing services are one of the major factors propelling the expansion of the Vietnamese micromobility market. For instance, a typical e-bike sharing service provider charges an initial fee for unlocking the bike and $0.86 per hour of travel, which is considerably lower than what is charged by conventional shared mobility companies.
The COVID-19 pandemic has massively hampered the companies operating in the Vietnamese transportation sector. Moreover, the implementation of the lockdown has caused severe disruptions in the two-wheeler and electronic component supply chain and first- and last-mile connectivity, which has, in turn, affected the progress of the Vietnamese micromobility market. However, with proper contingency planning and situation monitoring, things will improve in the near future, which will fuel the revival of the market.
Vietnam Micromobility Market Segmentation Analysis
The e-moped category is expected to hold the largest share in the Vietnamese micromobility market in the coming years, under the vehicle type segment. The increasing tourist footfall and presence of a large population of tech-savvy and young consumers are fueling the popularity of shared e-mopeds. Additionally, the rising focus on electric two-wheelers is expected to boost the progress of the category in the coming years.
The dockless category held the larger share in the Vietnamese micromobility market in the past, within the sharing system segment. Many micromobility service providers in the country are focusing on launching dockless systems owing to the fact that they don't have to develop parking stations this way. Moreover, the elimination of docks provides greater user convenience by taking the parking requirements out of the equation.
The first- and last-mile category contributed the higher revenue to the Vietnamese micromobility market in the past, and it is predicted to exhibit the faster growth in the coming years, under the model segment. Micromobility solutions assist in bridging the gaps in first- and last-mile commute that are not filled by the public transit systems in the country.
Key Findings of Vietnam Micromobility Market Report
- Surging road congestion propelling service demand
- Affordability of services is also boosting their popularity
- E-Mopeds to become most-popular micromobility solution
- Demand for dockless sharing systems higher
- Use of micromobility for first- and last-mile commuting soaring
- Market players focusing on expanding their operations
Market Dynamics
Trends
- Deployment of e-bikes
Drivers
- Focus on solving issues of traffic congestion and parking
- Economical nature of rides
- Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
Restraints
- Non-availability of required infrastructure
- Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
Opportunities
- Transition from traditional to integrated app-based mobility services
Impact of COVID-19
Policy and Regulatory Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Grab Holdings Inc.
- Be Group Joint Stock Company
- Selex Motors Joint Stock Company
- VinFast Trading and Production LLC
- Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Mobike
- Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.
- Kwang Yang Motor Co. Ltd.
