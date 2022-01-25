Global IoT in Smart Farming Market Research Report (2021 to 2027) - by Component, Product, Application, Deployment and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "IoT in Smart Farming Market Research Report by Component, by Product, by Application, by Deployment, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global IoT in Smart Farming Market size was estimated at USD 672.76 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 735.13 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.63% to reach USD 1,280.98 million by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the IoT in Smart Farming Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global IoT in Smart Farming Market, including AGCO, AgJunction, Auroras, Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, John Deere Company Inc., KaaIoT Technologies, Oracle Corporation, Precision Planting LLC., Pycno, Raven Industries, SemiosBio Technologies, Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc, Trimble Inc., and Virtus Nutrition, LLC..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global IoT in Smart Farming Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global IoT in Smart Farming Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global IoT in Smart Farming Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global IoT in Smart Farming Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global IoT in Smart Farming Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global IoT in Smart Farming Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global IoT in Smart Farming Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing adoption of the Internet of Things in improving farming practices

IoT can help to increase crop yields and overall efficiency in the AgriTech industry

Need to gain better control over the process of raising livestock and growing crops

Cost management and waste reduction

Restraints

Analyzing tones of heterogeneous data collected by smart agriculture sensors

Infrastructural mobility limitations

Opportunities

Increased business efficiency through farming process automation

End-to-end farm management systems

Challenges

Expensive maintenance of hardware

Privacy and security concerns

