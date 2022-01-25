Global Hospital Market to 2026 - Featuring Spire Healthcare, Universal Health Services and ORPEA Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Hospital Market, By Ownership (Public v/s Private), By Type (General, Specialty, Multi- Specialty), By Type of Services (In-Patient Services v/s Out-Patient Services), By Bed Capacity, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Hospital Market stood at $4207.46 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned
- Ramsay Health Care Limited
- Community Health Systems, Inc.
- Spire Healthcare Group plc
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation
- Universal Health Services, Inc.
- IHH Healthcare Berhad
- Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited
- HCA Healthcare, Inc.
- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- ORPEA Group
- Netcare Limited
- Aster DM Healthcare Limited
This can be attributed to the growing geriatric population suffering from various chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, renal disorders, among others. This in turn has increased the patient pool requiring treatment. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditures by different governments across the globe coupled with the penetration of large hospital chains is expected to foster the market growth over the next few years. Furthermore, increasing awareness and advancements pertaining to diagnostic technologies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth through 2026.
The Global Hospital Market has been segmented based on ownership, type, type of services, bed capacity, region, and company. Based on ownership, the Global Hospital Market is categorized into public and private. The private hospitals segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the growing privatization across the hospital industry especially in the United States and United Kingdom. Also, private hospitals offer better patient care facilities and personalized treatment thereby driving the segmental growth.
The outpatient services segment is expected to witness a growth of 7.55% during the forecast period. Outpatient services include medical procedures, tests, services, among others which can be provided to the patient and does not involve an overnight hospital stay. Additionally, shorter patient stay, and high costs incurred with inpatient services are further expected to fuel the growth of outpatient services segment. Besides, growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures and advancements in surgical equipment and devices are further supporting the growth of outpatient services segment.
Based on regional distribution, North America held the largest market share in 2020. This can be attributed to the large patient pool suffering from chronic diseases. Additionally, growing burden of different cancers and cardiovascular diseases in the region further supports the market growth. The region has well-developed healthcare infrastructure and the investments in the healthcare and medical sectors are also high. Additionally, rapid technological advancements and inclination of people towards newer technologies coupled with demand for effective treatment procedures, accounts for the largest share of North America.
The spread of COVID-19 has significantly increased the demand for developing hospital networks in different countries around the globe. The pandemic has illustrated that there is a dire need of building new hospital facilities with COVID-19 care services, especially in countries which are badly hit by the pandemic. Also, an increase in the demand for hospital beds is observed. Hence, the new hospitals that are being developed should have the availability of a large number of hospital beds.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze historical growth in the market size of the Global Hospital Market from 2016 to 2020.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Hospital Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
- To classify and forecast the Global Hospital Market based on ownership, type, type of services, bed capacity, company, and region.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Hospital Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new service launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Hospital Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Hospital Market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Hospital Market
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Preference By Hospital Type
4.2. Preference By Type of Services
4.3. Preference By Ownership
5. Executive Summary
6. Global Hospital Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Ownership (Public v/s Private)
6.2.2. By Type (General, Specialty, Multi- Specialty)
6.2.3. By Type of Services (In-Patient Services v/s Out-Patient Services)
6.2.4. By Bed Capacity (Up to 100 beds, 100-500 beds, Above 500 beds)
6.2.5. By Company (2020)
6.2.6. By Region
6.3. Market Map
7. North America Hospital Market Outlook
8. Europe Hospital Market Outlook
9. Asia-Pacific Hospital Market Outlook
10. South America Hospital Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Hospital Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Strategic Recommendations
16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer
