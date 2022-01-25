Global GaN Substrate Market (2021 to 2026): Growing Demand for GaN Substrate in LED Application and Increasing Need for Higher Power Density for Electronic Devices Creates Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Opportunities in the GaN Substrate Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global GaN substrate looks attractive with opportunities in the consumer electronics and automotive industries. The global GaN substrate market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for the growth of this market are the growing demand for GaN substrate in LED application, the increasing need for higher power density for electronic devices, and increasing usage in power electronics applications.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of large GaN substrates and the development of GaN single-crystal substrates.

The study includes trends and forecasts for the global GaN Substrate by diameter type, application, and end use industry, and region as follows:

By Diameter Type [$M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

<4 inches

4 inches or greater

By Application [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

LED

Laser Diode

Others

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2015 - 2026]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

The Rest of the World

Companies Mentioned

GaN Systems Inc.

Kyocera

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

SCIOCS

Soitec

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

Toshiba

The analyst forecast that, the 4 inches or greater GaN substrate segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for optoelectronics devices, telecom frontends, high power amplifiers, and high temperature devices market.

The consumer electronics segment will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to a surge in the demand for substrates in electronics devices.

APAC will remain the largest region due to the growing penetration of GaN Substrate in the consumer electronics and automobile sector.

Features of the Global GaN Substrate

Market Size Estimates: GaN Substrate size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

GaN Substrate size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions. Segmentation Analysis: GaN Substrate size by various segments, such as product type, application, end use industry, and regions in terms of value.

GaN Substrate size by various segments, such as product type, application, end use industry, and regions in terms of value. Regional Analysis: GaN Substrate breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

GaN Substrate breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product type, application, end use industry, and regions for the GaN Substrate.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different product type, application, end use industry, and regions for the GaN Substrate. Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and the competitive landscape for the GaN Substrate.

This includes M&A, new product development, and the competitive landscape for the GaN Substrate. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classification

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global GaN Substrate: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global GaN Substrate by Diameter

3.3.1: <4 inches

3.3.2: 4 inches or Greater

3.4: Global GaN Substrate by Application

3.4.1: LED

3.4.2: Laser Diode

3.4.3: Others

3.5: Global GaN Substrate by End Use Industry

3.5.1: Automotive

3.5.2: Consumer Electronics

3.5.3: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global GaN Substrate by Region

4.2: North American GaN Substrate Market

4.2.1: North American GaN Substrate Market by End Use Industry

4.2.2: The USA GaN Substrate Market

4.2.3: Canadian GaN Substrate Market

4.2.4: Mexican GaN Substrate Market

4.3: European GaN Substrate

4.3.1: European GaN Substrate Market by End Use Industry

4.3.2: German GaN Substrate Market

4.3.3: UK GaN Substrate Market

4.4: APAC GaN Substrate

4.4.1: APAC GaN Substrate Market by End Use Industry

4.4.2: Chinese GaN Substrate Market

4.4.3: Japanese GaN Substrate Market

4.4.4: South Korea GaN Substrate Market

4.5: ROW GaN Substrate

4.5.1: ROW GaN Substrate Market by End Use Industry

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Geographical Reach

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global GaN Substrate by Diameter

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global GaN Substrate by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global GaN Substrate by End Use Industry

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global GaN Substrate by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global GaN Substrate Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Acquisitions, and Partnership in the Global GaN Substrate Market

7. Company Profile of Leading Players

7.1: Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

7.2: Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

7.3: Soitec

7.4: Kyocera

7.5: GaN Systems Inc.

7.6: SCIOCS

7.7: Toshiba

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m9se8h

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125006017/en/