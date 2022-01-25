Tivoli Lighting Offers TivoCUE Series for Full Range of Precise Color Control

Wide array of in wall touch screen controls ideal for variety of dynamic and static lighting applications

With more than 50 years of innovation and linear lighting leadership, Tivoli Lighting introduces its TivoCUE series of in wall touch screen DMX controllers to provide precise designs and modification of all aspects of color schemes at specific times for permanent installations.

The TivoCUE in-wall touch screen DMX controller series includes TivoCUE1, TivoCUE2, and TivoCUE10 to cover a range of preset screens and zones. Each unit provides touch screen color choice, brightness, dimming, scene-mode key, and short touch on/off for easy color setting and operation.

With a 4.17" x 5.75" white touch screen panel, TivoCUE1 includes 16 DMX channels with four zones that are compatible with MAC and PC software. TivoCUE1 can store up to 4 preset lighting scenes in each zone with a total of 16 programmable scenes with the TivoCUE 1 itself for defined lighting control. Includes selection of speed and brightness with dimming and color wheel adjusting.

TivoCUE2 has 512 DMX channels, a 3.39" x 4.34" white or black glass face profile, and offers 99 dynamic or static pre-set scenes. Includes 8 ready-to-use pre-loaded scenes and 170 RGB fixtures. TivoCUE2 is programmable from a MAC or PC with standard lighting control software or Tivoli's CUEpro software. The controller has four touch-sensitive control buttons and is compatible with any DMX fixture and DMX LED driver.

With the ability to remotely program from a PC, Mac, Tablet, or Smartphone, TivoCUE10 offers 1024 DMX channels and can control 340 RGB fixtures to set dynamic colors and effects. It provides multi-room control with ore-set 500 scenes and 10 zones. With its sleek 0.425" white or black glass face profile sitting 0.425" from the wall, TivoCUE10 precisely manages color, dimmer, speed palette, and color temperature mixing for accurate color selection. It also features a clock, calendar sunrise, and sunset triggering for circadian rhythm timing, as well as precise color scenes.

Designed for a long performance life, the TivoCUE series of in wall touch screen DMX controllers operates in temperatures from -22°F to 131°F. Both TivoCUE2 and TivoCUE10 come with a two-year warranty, while TivoCUE1 has a five-year warranty. All of the TivoCUE controllers are cETLus, CE, RoHS, EMC, ETL an UL certified to comply with North American safety standards. For more information about the TivoCUE in wall DMX controllers, contact Tivoli Lighting at 714-957-6101 or visit https://tivolilighting.com/tivoli-product-cat/tivocue/ and https://youtu.be/w-0fEPFrdq4.

About Tivoli

With more than 50 years of innovation and experience, Tivoli continues to lead the linear lighting industry with its award-winning architectural and theater LED-based products that offer improved appearance, quality, performance, and energy saving advantages. Tivoli's team continues to strive to incorporate innovation, color quality, and longevity of life into every product it manufactures and engineers for high quality performance and extended service life.

