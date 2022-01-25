Singapore Micromobility Market Analysis and Growth Forecast Report 2021-2030: Market Size is Set to Witness a 64.2% CAGR to Reach $1,817.9 Million - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Singapore Micromobility Market Research Report: By Type, Model, Sharing System - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Singaporean micromobility market size is set to witness a 64.2% CAGR during 2021-2030, to reach $1,817.9 million by 2030 from $15.8 million in 2020.
Since traditional mass transit means, such as buses and metros, are overcrowded, they have raised a serious threat of infection during the pandemic. Hence, the Singaporean micromobility market has been impacted positively as people are using these services to maintain social distancing. Further, bus and metro services were curtailed during the lockdowns, which further drove the popularity of such shared mobility services.
The bikes category will grow the fastest in the Singaporean micromobility market in the coming years, based on vehicle type. These vehicles are environment-friendly and cost-effective for usage. Moreover, due to the presence of numerous service providers, Singapore is one of the biggest bike sharing markets in Asia-Pacific (APAC).
In the past, the first- and last-mile bifurcation dominated the Singaporean micromobility market, on the basis of model. The high population and restrictions on personal vehicles have created a vast unmet need for first- and last-mile transportation, where micromobility has emerged as an efficient solution.
The dockless bifurcation is predicted to generate the highest revenue in the Singaporean micromobility market, under segmentation by sharing system, in the near future. As such systems eliminate the need for docking stations, they offer commuters the convenience of picking up and dropping off the two-wheeler wherever they want and help market players save on the initial investment.
The biggest Singaporean micromobility market players are SG Bike Pte Ltd., Beam Mobility Holdings Pte. Ltd., Moov Technology (S) Pte. Ltd., Grab Holdings Inc., Ningbo MYWAY Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., Niu Technologies, and Segway Inc.
Key Findings of Singapore Micromobility Market Report
- Unfavorable vehicle ownership laws boosting micromobility demand
- More people availing of services since COVID-19 outbreak
- E-scooters to be preferred micromobility vehicle in coming years
- Dockless sharing systems preferred by commuters and service providers
- Micromobility effective in bridging first- and last-mile gap
- 5G technology to strengthen micromobility landscape in Singapore
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Scope
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs
Chapter 5. Market Indicators
5.1 Total Population
5.2 Vehicle in Use
Chapter 6. Definition of Market Segments
6.1 By Vehicle Type
6.1.1 E-Scooters
6.1.2 E-Bikes
6.1.3 E-Mopeds
6.1.4 E-Pods
6.1.5 Bikes
6.1.6 Scooters
6.2 By Model
6.2.1 First- and last-mile
6.2.2 Multimodal
6.3 By Sharing System
6.3.1 Station-based
6.3.2 Dockless
Chapter 7. Industry Outlook
7.1 Market Dynamics
7.1.1 Trends
7.1.1.1 Automotive OEMs finding vast potential in the micromobility landscape
7.1.1.2 Growing investments in micromobility market
7.1.2 Drivers
7.1.2.1 Compact country size and stringent vehicle ownership regulations
7.1.2.2 Need for efficient transportation system for short distances
7.1.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
7.1.3 Restraints
7.1.3.1 Strict government regulation
7.1.3.2 Weather and infrastructure challenges
7.1.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
7.1.4 Opportunities
7.1.4.1 IoT devices overcome challenges in micromobility industry
7.1.4.2 Future of micromobility: 5G and autonomous technology
7.1.4.3 Transition from vehicle ownership to MaaS
7.2 Impact of COVID-19
7.1 Policy and Regulatory Landscape
Chapter 8. Singapore Market Size and Forecast
8.1 Market Size and Forecast
8.1.1 By Vehicle Type
8.1.2 By Model
8.1.3 By Sharing System
8.2 Micromobility TAM
8.2.1 By Vehicle Type
8.2.2 By Model
8.2.3 By Sharing System
Chapter 9. Key Recommendations
9.1 Analyst View
9.2 Recommendation for Fleet Size and Infrastructure
9.3 Recommendation for Cost/Revenue for Micromobility Services
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1 List of Market Players and Their Offerings
10.2 Key Micromobility Players and Funding Status
10.3 Major Manufacturers and Their Product Offerings
10.4 Recent Strategic Developments
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
- SG Bike Pte Ltd
- Moov Technology (S) Pte Ltd.
- Beam Mobility Holdings Pte. Ltd.
- Grab Holdings Inc.
- Niu Technologies
- Ningbo MYWAY Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.
- Segway Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kog0ca
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125006023/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
