Indonesia Micromobility Market Analysis and Growth Forecasts, 2021-2030: Market Value will Increase to $19.88 Billion by 2030 from $1.1 Million in 2020 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Indonesia Micromobility Market Research Report: By Type, Model, Sharing System - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indonesian micromobility market value will increase to $19,888.5 million by 2030 from $1.1 million in 2020, at a 116.1% CAGR during 2021-2030.
The Indonesian micromobility market has received a boost during the COVID-19 pandemic, as during the lockdowns, mass transit services were not available at their full strength. Moreover, the fear of contracting the infection inside the crowded buses and metro trains has impelled people to opt for shared two-wheelers instead that they can drive themselves.
The fastest growth in the Indonesian micromobility market, under the vehicle type segment, will be seen in the e-mopeds category in the coming years. E-mopeds are environment-friendly, and the rides are cost-effective, which is driving their popularity among commuters. Additionally, the country already has a vibrant moped culture, which will further fuel their usage for short trips.
In the past, the first- and last-mile bifurcation dominated the Indonesian micromobility market, based on model. People in the country are increasingly using these services to travel between the office/home and subway stations, bus stops, and other nearby sites and vice versa.
The larger share within the sharing system segment of the Indonesian micromobility market will be held by the dockless bifurcation in the years to come. Dockless systems are cost-effective for market players as they do not need dedicated docking stations, which is also why they offer more convenience to service users.
The major reasons behind the market growth are:
- Cost-Effectiveness of Services: Compared to mass transit and conventional shared mobility, micromobility is cost-effective, especially for short distances. Services are typically available for $0.21 (IDR 3,000.0) for a half-hour e-bike ride and $2.8 (IDR 40,000.0) for a half-hour e-scooter ride.
- Urban Road Congestion: The rising urban road congestion is also driving the Indonesian micromobility market as the concept exclusively involves two-wheelers, most of them electrically driven. Such vehicles allow commuters to wade through the dense traffic, as they take lesser space on the road. Because of the same reason, they help in solving parking woes.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Scope
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs
Chapter 5. Market Indicators
5.1 Total Population
5.2 Passenger Car - Vehicle in Use
Chapter 6. Definition of Market Segments
6.1 By Vehicle Type
6.1.1 E-Scooters
6.1.2 E-Bikes
6.1.3 E-Mopeds
6.1.4 E-Pods
6.1.5 Bikes
6.1.6 Scooters
6.2 By Model
6.2.1 First- and last-mile
6.2.2 Multimodal
6.3 By Sharing System
6.3.1 Station-based
6.3.2 Dockless
Chapter 7. Industry Outlook
7.1 Market Dynamics
7.1.1 Trends
7.1.1.1 Advent of battery swapping technology
7.1.1.2 Expansions
7.1.2 Drivers
7.1.2.1 Low-priced convenient solution for commuting
7.1.2.2 Increasing demand for first- and last-mile connectivity
7.1.2.3 Reducing urban traffic congestion
7.1.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
7.1.3 Restraints
7.1.3.1 Fleet management challenges and limitations
7.1.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
7.1.4 Opportunities
7.1.4.1 Transition from vehicle ownership to MaaS
7.1.4.2 IoT devices overcome challenges in micromobility industry
7.2 Impact of COVID-19
7.3 Policy and Regulatory Landscape
Chapter 8. Indonesia Market Size and Forecast
8.1 Market Size and Forecast
8.1.1 By Vehicle Type
8.1.2 By Model
8.1.3 By Sharing System
8.2 Micromobility TAM
8.2.1 By Vehicle Type
8.2.2 By Model
8.2.3 By Sharing System
Chapter 9. Key Recommendations
9.1 Key Recommendations for Micromobility Service Providers
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1 List of Market Players and Their Offerings
10.2 Key Micromobility Players and Funding Status
10.3 Major Manufacturers and Their Product Offerings
10.4 Recent Strategic Developments
10.4.1 Expansions
10.4.2 Collaborations and Partnerships
10.4.3 Other Developments
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
- Skutis Corporation Pte Ltd.
- PT. Surya Teknologi Perkasa
- PT Migo Anugerah Sinergi
- Merida & Centurion Germany GmbH
- Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Viar Motor Indonesia
- PT. Juara Bike
- Shandong Incalcu Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd
- Gogoro Inc.
- Grab Holdings Inc.
- Kwang Yang Motor Co. Ltd.
- Vmoto Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ygd23k
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125006013/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
